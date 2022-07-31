Hoosier Newsstand, July 31

247sports.com
BREAKING: Tight end Ty Lockwood flips commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes got on the board in August of 2021 with a 2023 pledge when tight end Ty Lockwood from Thompson’s Station (Tenn.) Independence committed to Ohio State. On Aug. 19, 2021 to be exact, Lockwood became the Buckeyes’ first 2023 commitment. Lockwood was a very early scholarship offer for the Buckeyes, that happening on Feb. 17, 2021.
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after Notre Dame commit Keon Keeley's visit to Alabama and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Tennessee targets, commitments show off official offers from Vols
Nothing in the recruiting process truly becomes official until National Signing Day — or at least the first day of the Early Signing Period — when recruits are allowed to sign binding National Letters of Intent with the schools of their choice. As of Monday, though, college football teams now are able to put their scholarship offers to Class of 2023 prospects in writing.
WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why
Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
AAC signs entire Arkansas men's basketball team to NIL deal
The entire Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team has signed an NIL agreement with the Athlete Advocate Consortium (AAC) — cofounded by Bryan and Mandy Hunt — it was announced Monday evening. The Northwest Arkansas-based NIL organization partners student-athletes with area charities, and the Hoop Hogs will support the...
Jeff Lebby addresses Sooners' offense as camp opens
NORMAN, Okla. — The Sooners are all set to open up camp this Thursday. It's the much anticipated first one for new head coach Brent Venables. “Yeah, we're probably 99% healthy," Venables said in his press conference. "Nothing that we're really concerned about with that other 1%. Hopefully, within the first couple of weeks we'll have everybody ready to go. But I feel great about the health of our team, you know, the gains that we've made in the weight room, our strength, our size. A bunch of guys that have PR-d through the course of the summer and have trimmed up, lost body fat, gained muscle, mission accomplished. So, I think our guys are in a really good, confident, strong position going into camp.”
BREAKING: DT Asher Tomaszewski commits to Kansas State
Kansas State received a weekend commitment from defensive tackle Asher Tomaszewski. This comes just after the Wildcats offered the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Tomaszewski at their camp. "It feels like home there and overall the whole staff is awesome," he said. Tomaszewski visited in the spring unofficially then returned for camp and...
Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield dishes on Cardinals QB Malik Cunningham's Heisman Trophy hype
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is set to enter his redshirt senior season in 2022, and there is a lot of hype surrounding the Cardinals’ signal-caller. During a recent interview on Gramlich & Mac Lain, Louisville head football coach Scott Satterfield was asked about Cunningham’s Heisman Trophy viability. "He's...
Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
Sam Pittman has plan for Malik Hornsby in Arkansas fall camp
Arkansas has to find a way to get Malik Hornsby on the field. When fall camp kicks off on Friday, they'll get him out there at both quarterback and wide receiver. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is even restructuring the way practices are set up to give him more opportunities at both positions. Hornsby is believed to be the fastest player on the team, and that's saying something with this bunch.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
ESPN FPI projections for every game on Nebraska's schedule
Nebraska football is facing a make-or-break year on the field in 2022, and the Huskers will have a bit of a more favorable schedule this season to navigate. In ESPN’s latest update of its Football Power Index, the Huskers will face the country’s 51st most difficult schedule. That is a result of seeing highly ranked opponents at home, and the fact that Ohio State is — finally — off Nebraska’s schedule for this year. Just three of Nebraska’s opponents — Oklahoma, Michigan and Wisconsin are ranked in the Top 25 of ESPN’s preseason FPI rankings.
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
Jawad Williams on 2022-23 Tar Heels: Offseason Work; Player Jumps; Key Addition
When a former North Carolina Tar Heel basketball player speaks, the fanbase listens. When that former player is a national champion and a 17-year veteran of professional basketball, the spoken words carry even more weight. Add in multiple summers of taking part in the famous alumni Smith Center pick up games, and you have words that matter and provide a deep glimpse into what Hubert Davis is building in Chapel Hill coming off a NCAA Championship game appearance and potential preseason No. 1 start to 2022-23.
Looking at Michigan football's biggest position battles as fall camp begins
After a long offseason, the Michigan football team is back in action, kicking off fall camp Wednesday. The Wolverines enter August a consensus top-10 team among national rankings, but also have plenty of questions to address. Among them are numerous position battles, spanning from starters to key rotation roles at every position.
OSU with additional details on first day of Buckeyes' camp
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The practice fields outside at the Woody Hayes Center were alive on Thursday morning with sounds the signified one thing: football is back. The 133rd season of Ohio State football began bright and early as the Buckeyes took part in the first of 25 schedule practices prior to their Sept. 3 opener vs. Notre Dame. A total of 110 players took the field, including 46 returning letterwinners and 16 returning starters. Head coach Ryan Day enters his fourth season leading the Buckeyes with a 34-4 overall record and 23-1 mark against Big Ten opponents.
IU commit Gabe Cupps to play in SLAM Summer Classic at historic Rucker Park
Class of 2023 Indiana basketball commit Gabe Cupps has been selected to play in the SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 4 on Aug. 20 at Holcombe Rucker Park in Harlem, New York. The annual event, which is hosted by popular media brand SLAM High School Hoops and sponsored by Nike, Spalding and the NBA Players Association, among others, is an All-Star showcase for some of the top boys' and girls' high school basketball players.
DrummBeat: Sooners VIP recruiting notes | VIP team notes | Inside LeBlanc's recruitment | More
What a July for the Sooners, right?! And how about that start in the month of August after Oklahoma landed 2023 four-star EDGE Colton Vasek?
