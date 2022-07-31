Patriotic Pups Maggie and Sophie Jo Win Pet of the Week

www.newsweek.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dog's Reaction to Being Told Off on Pet Cam Has Internet in Hysterics
Most dog owners agree that pet cameras are a marvelous invention. Not only useful for keeping your furry friend safe when home alone, pet cams can help you to solve mysteries (such as why is my dog's head wet?) or catch bad behavior in the act. One greyhound got the...
natureworldnews.com
Five Puppies Died, Four Hospitalized as Owner Left Pets in Backyard in Sweltering Heat— Texas
After being abandoned in a Texas backyard in the sweltering heat, five puppies died and four more had to be taken to the hospital right away. According to a local news source, Fox 26 Houston, on Wednesday, authorities discovered the dogs, including their mother, eight puppies, and in various stages of heat distress in a backyard in West Houston. The incident's date was mentioned in the report.
Dog's Horrified Reaction to New Puppy Goes Viral: 'No Need for Words'
""My oldest still hates the newest after two years," joked a fellow dog owner in the comments of the video, which has over 2 million views.
A family lost their beagle. Later that day she came home wearing a dog show ribbon.
Dog lovers Paula Closier and her husband Peter were terribly worried after Bonnie, their 5-year-old beagle mix, escaped from their yard on Sunday, July 10, the BBC reported. Paula was especially upset because they live near a main road and feared that Bonnie might get hit by a car. “Bonnie...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Owner Finally Realizes Why Vet Laughed at Dog's Name After Translating It
The owner revealed the dog was called "'La vie de voyou'—or Voyou for short."
dailyphew.com
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
KCTV 5
Local shelter is looking for the family of badly injured Shih Tzu named ‘Jack Sparrow’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A badly injured Shih Tzu is being nursed back to health after being found in an Independence park. Jack Sparrow, as animal service workers call him, was found recently in McCoy Park. The small black dog was matted and suffering multiple wounds. Jack’s injuries would result in one of his eyes being removed by medical staff.
Heroic Pup Takes A Beating Fighting Off A Mountain Lion To Protect Children In Utah Backyard
We humans do not deserve dogs. Once you form a bond with your dog, they’re companions for life. Also, they can make for some pretty damn good guards whenever they feel like they’re being threatened, or their owners are being threatened. We’ve seen a number of dogs go...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lost Dog "Would Have Died" After Somebody Put Him In "Some Random Car" That Reached 140º F
Local animal control officer "Eddy" made a Facebook post on Sunday, July 17th asking the resident of Duxbury to not put stray or lost dogs in "some random car on the street that you found the dog". This plea to the public comes after he was called to save a dog who had been left in an unattended car. Temperatures inside the vehicle reportedly reached 140 degrees at the time of the rescue.
dailyphew.com
Dog Cries When Dad Has No Choice But To Drop Him Off At Shelter
Blue Bear had lived at his father’s house for the last 11 years, but last week, owing to events in his life, everything changed. Blue was forced to leave his adoptive father at the Trenton Animals Rock shelter because he had nowhere else to go. Blue began barking because...
buzznicked.com
Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen
There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
pethelpful.com
Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds
There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
Man finds "Frankenstone" diamond in Arkansas dirt
People can sift through pay dirt using a set of screens at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas. When immersed in water, the finer materials wash away, and coarser rocks caught in the metal mesh become visible. Sometimes, diamonds come to light.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
dailyphew.com
Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog
I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Meet Dúi, an adorable dog that looks like a cat
Dúi, a dog that lives in the city of Hanoi in Vietnam along with his parents, Hai Anh and Tuan, has an unusual appearance. He is gaining popularity on the internet because of his resemblance to a cat.
Indiana Canine Shelter Seeks Loving Home For Dog – Surrendered Because Owner is Now in Nursing Home
Monique is our Pet of the Week from It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue. MO is 8 years young and unfortunately, she was surrendered when her lifetime human went to live in a nursing home. She is a sweetheart once she has time to warm up so whoever gets lucky...
buzznicked.com
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs
Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0