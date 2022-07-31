ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sooner Nation reacts on social media to recruiting news and projections involving blue-chip prospects for 2023

By John Williams
The Party at the Palace was an opportunity to showcase the Oklahoma Sooners to a host of college football prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.

It apparently made a huge impression on several prospects. On Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma assistant coaches dropped “lock” emojis on social media, which created a frenzy among the fan base about which players they referred to.

Recruiting analysts began to share tidbits about what it could mean for the 2023 recruiting class without sharing names. Then just after lunchtime, the 247Sports crystal balls, Rivals futurecasts and On3 predictions started dropping for highly regarded 2023 prospects Colton Vasek, Jordan Renaud and David Hicks.

They would be three blue-chip prospects for Brent Venables’ defensive line, which already added Adepoju Adebawore and Derrick LeBlanc recently.

In these three recruiting battles, the Sooners are going up against Texas for Vasek, Alabama for Renaud and Texas A&M for Hicks. If the projections come to fruition, they’ll be huge wins for the Oklahoma Sooners in Brent Venables’ first full-year recruiting cycle. That doesn’t even include recent projections for Makari Vickers and Jacobe Johnson. With Peyton Bowen and Ryan Yaites in attendance, it’s possible the Sooners could flip commitments from Notre Dame and LSU.

Just when we thought Venables’ 2023 recruiting class couldn’t get any better, he and his staff went out and showed us how it could.

Brent Venables crushing it

Crushing it

What a day!

NIL isn't everything

Oklahoma pushing for the gold medal

Oklahoma's alive and well!

We haven't even seen the best of it

This the One

This was just funny

Maybe?

The players in attendance at the Palace

Some wild times

Could Oklahoma push for the No. 1 recruiting class?

