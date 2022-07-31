ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee shooting: Woman killed near 38th and Thurston

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox6now.com

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 2 seriously hurt, gunman sought

KENOSHA, Wis. - Two people were seriously hurt in a shooting in Kenosha on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. The victims were a juvenile and an adult. Police said the shots were fired near 50th Street at 14th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Both victims were taking to hospitals in the Kenosha area – and later transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to the seriousness of the injuries.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 24th and Hadley

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Wednesday night, Aug. 3 near 24th and Hadley. Police said the shots were fired around 8:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are working to determine what led to the shooting. No arrests have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police chase ends in crash, fire

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. near 9th Place & Morgan Avenue. Firefighters say the car caught fire after hitting a tree. There’s no word yet on injuries. This...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Officers injured arresting robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say three officers were injured while trying to arrest a robbery suspect on the city's north side Thursday morning, Aug. 4. Investigators saw the suspect near 60th and Good Hope around 11:30 a.m., police said, and tried to arrest him. However, the suspect allegedly "resisted" and "force was used."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine man fatally shot friend, prosecutors say

A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a friend near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening. According to prosecutors, he told investigators he shot his friend in the head "accidentally."
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot, 37th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 20, was shot Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 37th and Center. The shots were fired around 1 p.m. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee 14-year-old Menomonee Park drowning, teen rescued brother

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. – The family of Aries Jones, 14, of Milwaukee says he died a hero, drowning after rescuing his younger brother from the water at Menomonee Park. Jones was remembered Tuesday, Aug. 2 for his kindness, love for all and most of all, his helpful spirit, evident up to his very last moments.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa armed robbery, police pursuit, 2 in custody

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Two people were taken into custody Thursday morning, Aug. 4 following an armed robbery and police pursuit in Wauwatosa. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. officers responded for an armed robbery at the Walgreens on Mayfair Road. Police say two male subjects entered the store and stole...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend

RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
RACINE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody

RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court

MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park

MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fleeing driver crashes stolen vehicle in Milwaukee; 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 near 67th and Lancaster. It happened at approximately 5:17 p.m. One was person was arrested – and police continue to seek two additional suspects. According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle near 64th and Lancaster...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash, 1 in custody

GREENFIELD, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 following a police pursuit and crash in Greenfield. It happened just before 2 a.m. According to police, the driver fled a traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle where it crashed into another vehicle at 13th and Oklahoma.
GREENFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Michigan search; Milwaukee man's body pulled from water

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 32-year-old Milwaukee man's body was pulled from the water near the Summerfest grounds Wednesday, Aug. 3. Milwaukee fire officials responded to Lake Michigan near Clybourn and Harbor Drive Tuesday after it was reported around 8:20 p.m. that night that someone was missing in the water.
MILWAUKEE, WI

