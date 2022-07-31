guidetogreatergainesville.com
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will hold a rally
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Neighborhood Voices will have a rally on Wednesday. It will happen at 12 p.m. at the Shady Grove Primitive Church. The purpose of the rally is to influence the outcome of the August 4th decision that could eliminate single-family zoning in the city. They will...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Darcie Burde
For Darcie Burde, student athletics and recreation at the University of Florida is a family affair. She is the Senior Associate Director for Fitness and Wellness, and her husband is the Assistant Coach for Women’s Gymnastics. My husband and I relocated here from Lincoln, Nebraska 15 years ago for...
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange Park
Active After 50 Expo comes to Orange ParkActive After 50 Expo. The Active After 50 Expo is coming to Thrasher-Horne Center on August 13. The expo is a free event for people over 50. It offers informative health seminars, free health screenings, prize giveaways and free pickleball clinics.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Why Greater Gainesville? Michele Lossius
As Chief Quality Officer, Michele Lossius, M.D., F.A.A. P., provides strategic oversight for quality and patient-centered improvement at University of Florida Shands Hospital. While Division Chief for Pediatric Hospital Medicine, Dr. Lossius was involved with projects that led to national initiatives addressing the care of patients with bronchiolitis by the American Academy of Pediatrics.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
mainstreetdailynews.com
BOCC agrees to expand redevelopment area
After an extended conversation with their city counterparts, Alachua County commissioners approved expanding Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area (GCRA) to include the entirety of a proposed multi-use development at NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. The city requested the GCRA expansion so that multi-use projects under consideration for that area would...
mainstreetdailynews.com
County voices opposition to GNV zoning plans
At a joint meeting Monday, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to register their opposition to the City of Gainesville’s proposed changes to single-family zoning. The zoning changes, which are on the Gainesville City Commission’s agenda for Thursday, would collapse the four existing categories of...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Health Care In Greater Gainesville
Greater Gainesville is a top destination in the state and the country for its multifaceted and diverse health care opportunities. Servicing everyone from children to senior citizens, from general care to specialized, the area is rich in resources and provides first-class care to those requiring it. UF Health Shands, HCA...
WCJB
Residents rally against the city’s plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville’s proposed ban on single-family housing drew criticism from a different quarter today; Porter’s Quarters. People with the group “Gainesville Neighborhood Voices” said more than half of the city’s neighborhoods could face zoning changes after tomorrow’s decision. Some residents said...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
University of Florida Health
UF Health is one of the Southeast’s premier health care systems and part of the University of Florida, one of the nation’s Top 5 public research universities. They offer a level of quality health care that can only be achieved by combining leading-edge research at campuses throughout Florida with outstanding providers and staff throughout their network of hospitals and physician offices. University of Florida Health is at the forefront of medical treatments, making discoveries that lead to clinical breakthroughs. Their focus is compassionate care and world-class outcomes for all, no matter how simple or complex their illness.
WCJB
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
Social Scene | August 2022
The Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission and the City of Ocala hosted the June 18th event, which drew a large crowd who enjoyed a variety of vendors, entertainment, speakers and food, with sponsorships to provide scholarships for high school seniors. Juneteenth Fundraiser. ONE HEALTH CENTER. Photos by Bruce Ackerman. The elegant...
WCJB
NCFL Election Preview: Alachua County School Board District 2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mildred Russell and Diyonne McGraw are running for the District 2 seat. Russell was appointed by Governor Ron Desantis in August after McGraw was removed for not living within her district. Mildred Russell has lived in Alachua County for 40 years, she said she has been...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Medical Tourism
Greater Gainesville’s landscape is dotted with nationally leading health care systems that draw medical tourists from around the state, country and even the world. These include top-ranking hospitals like UF Health Shands, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the Malcolm Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Top 100...
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Vanguard Knights
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Ocala’s dominant public school has a history of turning out FBS-level talent, and has won 27 of its last 30 games against Marion County opponents. But the Vanguard Knights still have an axe to grind. “It’s the same formula basically, you put in the work, and...
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
WCJB
Alachua County Commissioners vote to oppose Gainesville plan to eliminate single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a stunning setback for the Gainesville City Commission, Alachua County Commissioners voted unanimously to oppose a city plan to end single-family zoning. The vote took place during a joint city-county meeting. County Commissioner Ken Cornell introduced the motion, saying city leaders need to hold off...
WCJB
Gainesville city commissioners made new rules for public comment ahead of Thursday’s meeting
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents reacted to the controversial zoning proposal. In the Thursday meeting, city commissioners made new rules to potentially restrict how people could speak on the subject. One resident says that he hopes more residents will be able to speak at the meeting. “Oh, I wish...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
Independent Florida Alligator
Protestors pressure police advisory council for law enforcement accountability
Terrell Bradley stood on the steps of city hall, his injuries from a Gainesville Police Department K-9 attack freshly bandaged. He donned a black eye patch and a cast on one of his arms. The 30-year-old Gainesville resident lost an eye to a Gainesville Police Department K-9 after he fled from officers during a traffic stop July 10.
