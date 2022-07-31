'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy

www.police1.com
Jennie Scott
4d ago
So sad , that this man loss his life. Doing his job. I support the Blue. It’s a job I know I could not ever do. We need more officers. The gun violence and crimes has escalated so much. Without law enforcement. No one would be able to be safe . Anywhere.
10
Teresa Park
4d ago
Officer Matt Yates you where one of a kind a Hero to this community Rest in Peace Sir you won't be forgotten Thank You
11
Daniel Burns
4d ago
what a shame and a horrible loss for his family and community. need more men like this one.
12
