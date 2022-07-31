ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

'Brings us to tears every time': Support continues for family of fallen Ohio deputy

police1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.police1.com

Comments / 16

Jennie Scott
4d ago

So sad , that this man loss his life. Doing his job. I support the Blue. It’s a job I know I could not ever do. We need more officers. The gun violence and crimes has escalated so much. Without law enforcement. No one would be able to be safe . Anywhere.

Reply(4)
10
Teresa Park
4d ago

Officer Matt Yates you where one of a kind a Hero to this community Rest in Peace Sir you won't be forgotten Thank You

Reply
11
Daniel Burns
4d ago

what a shame and a horrible loss for his family and community. need more men like this one.

Reply
12
WHIO Dayton

The victims in the Oregon District Shooting

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting on August 4th, 2019, in Dayton’s Oregon District. Here are brief looks at each of them. Over the next week, watch News Center 7 for extended coverage as the Miami Valley remembers the victims and the heroes, and for reports on what has changed in the past year.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield’s National Night Out honors Deputy Yates

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Monday night marks a special occasion to help bridge together community members with local police. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.  However, this year’s National Night Out feels different in the Miami Valley. Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Dayton PD reflects on the Oregon District shooting

"We looked at each and asked "Is that fireworks? Is that a drive by?' What's going on?" Retired Dayton Police Sergeant W. Chad Knight remembered. "By the time we got those words out, the second round of volley of gunfire began and it didn't stop until we stopped him."
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Body found in abandoned basement: Dayton police seek answers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after deputies discovered a decomposing body in an abandoned Dayton apartment building on Tuesday. Early Tuesday morning, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were looking for suspects accused of stealing a car. Around 3 a.m., the deputies entered the apartment building at 14 Maylan Drive in Dayton […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Deputy Yates’ mother, Sheriff Burchett speak during visitation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Lisa Yates stayed strong as she talked about her son, Deputy Matthew Yates. She lost her baby last Sunday, but now she is remembering what an amazing man he was. “I’m so proud of Matthew and everything that he has done, and all the love that the community have gave him […]
police1.com

Ohio city council clears way for more police retirement buyouts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance last week that will offer another round of police buyout incentives for officers to retire. Earlier this year, over 200 Columbus officers – from commanders down to patrol officers – applied to leave the department for the retirement incentive program. The news came after the city announced they would offer up to 100 members a one-time $200,000 buyout.
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy

(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty. Quarterback Deshaun...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Over 40 ‘malnourished, injured’ animals including cows, goats and peacocks rescued from Ohio farm

GERMANTOWN, Ohio — 43 “malnourished, injured” animals, including cows, goats and peacocks, were rescued from an Ohio farm at the end of July. According to WHIO, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton agents and the Germantown police helped remove a horse, two cows, three goats, seven sheep, five rabbits, seven peacocks, a duck, two guinea fowls, 11 chickens and three geese. HSGD agents found that the animals were neglected and the property had multiple maintenance violations.
GERMANTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
