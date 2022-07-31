ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture

 4 days ago
wvtm13.com

Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 28-year-old man charged with murder of McCalla man

From The Tribune staff reports MCCALLA — A 28-year-old man was charged with the murder of a McCalla man that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 11:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Danial Aaron Madden has been charged with the murder of Thomas Allen Everett. Madden is being held in the Jefferson […]
MCCALLA, AL
Warrior, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Alabama Crime & Safety
Warrior, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Birmingham, AL
WAAY-TV

Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck

A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wbrc.com

33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close

A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Car crashes into Trussville bookstore

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
TRUSSVILLE, AL

