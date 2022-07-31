Man hits officer's SUV with stolen car, drives off cliff to elude capture

www.police1.com
Related
wvtm13.com
Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road
An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.
Shooting inside Hoover convenience store on U.S. 280 leaves woman dead
Gunfire inside a convenience on U.S. 280 left one person dead. The shots rang out just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Marathon, which is next door to the Waffle House and across the Street from Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q. Hoover police responded to a 911 call at the store.
UPDATE: 28-year-old man charged with murder of McCalla man
From The Tribune staff reports MCCALLA — A 28-year-old man was charged with the murder of a McCalla man that occurred on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 11:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Danial Aaron Madden has been charged with the murder of Thomas Allen Everett. Madden is being held in the Jefferson […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvtm13.com
Bessemer man shot dead following an argument with another person
MCCALLA, Ala. — Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road at 11:18 p.m. Tuesday. Neighbors told deputies that a man had been shot and was lying in the yard. The victim was identified as Thomas...
Man found shot dead in yard of McCalla home
An investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death, lying in a yard in McCalla Tuesday night.
WAAY-TV
Tuscaloosa County man charged with manslaughter, assault in fatal DeKalb County wreck
A man from Tuscaloosa County is now facing manslaughter and assault charges after a November 2021 wreck in DeKalb County that killed one person and injured four others. A DeKalb County grand jury indicted Victor Antwan Lawson, 37, of Cottondale on the charges in late April. Lawson was arrested Tuesday on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault.
Vestavia Hills police defend officers shown punching man in arrest caught on video
A video of Vestavia Hills police officers punched a man during a weekend arrest has sparked concern by some. Department officials on Monday said the arrest was within their policy. The arrest took place following a traffic stop at 9:20 a.m. Saturday that ended at Interstate 65 and Lakeshore Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Carolina
Car valued at over $105,000 stolen from Upstate dealership, suspect charged
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect from Alabama was recently charged for a burglary that occurred at a Seneca area car dealership last winter. Deputies said 33-year-old Dexter Sherrod Pearch was charged with one count of Second Degree Burglary and...
Birmingham man sentenced to 15 years for cocaine trafficking conspiracy
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his involvement in a 2018 cocaine trafficking conspiracy. Prentice Tanniehill, 46, pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, five separate instances of distributing cocaine, and five counts of […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
‘I want justice’: Birmingham mom grieves 16-year-old son found shot in the head on interstate
The grieving mother of a 16-year-old boy who was found shot to death on a Birmingham interstate said she’s fought to keep her kids from becoming gun violence victims and now she wants justice in her son’s slaying. Kavas Jemison, who just completed the 10th grade at Jackson-Olin...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 killed, 1 injured in Childersburg shooting
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday night and left one man dead and another injured. According to CPD, officers arrived at 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing community around 6:34 p.m. Officers then noticed two men had been shot and one was suffering […]
wbrc.com
33-year-old man dies following double shooting in Childersburg
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - A $1,000 reward was offered for information leading to the identity and/or arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a 33-year-old Childersburg man. Childersburg Police officers said they were dispatched to the area of 16th Avenue NW in the Sadie Lee Homes housing...
ABC 33/40 News
Married couple found dead inside McCalla home after apparent murder-suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The bodies of a married couple were found inside a McCalla home Sunday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Myron Clark Road around 7:00 p.m. The sheriff's office said it appears that the two were...
ABC 33/40 News
Eight arrested on meth trafficking conspiracy charges based in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Eight people were arrested on methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy charges based in Calhoun County Tuesday. An indictment charging each person, in addition to four other people who were already in custody, was unsealed, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. A 66-count indictment filed in U.S....
Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close
A man who was shot last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge in West Tuscaloosa and his mother called for the business to be closed at Tuesday night's city council meeting. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, the victim was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded in the Wednesday morning shooting. Corey Kwaimaine Lewis, 24, of Eutaw was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and has since bonded out of the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
ABC 33/40 News
Car crashes into Trussville bookstore
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBMA) — An SUV crashed into a downtown Trussville business Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at DeDe's Book Rack. A social media post from the bookstore reported there were no injuries when the SUV came through the wall of the building. The bookstore will be closed until...
Roy S. Johnson: Jefferson Co. Commissioner caught in gun crossfire is all-too-common experience for all-too many
This is an opinion column. No one wants to experience this hell, though too many do. No one wants to be caught in a hail of gunfire, though too many are. Far too many in cities across the state, across the nation, live with gunfire as a near constant, like cicadas on Southern summer nights.
Comments / 0