UFC 277, The Morning After: Amanda Nunes returns UFC to normalcy

ETOnline.com
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely From WWE After Attacking SummerSlam Official
Ronda Rousey won't be seeing the ring anytime soon. The 35-year-old wrestler has been suspended indefinitely by the WWE following her attack on an official during Saturday's SummerSlam in Nashville, Tennessee. The WWE released a statement staying, "Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, RondaRousey has been fined...
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Toni Storm Appears On Fitness Gurls Cover, Effy Names His Favorite Jon Moxley Movie | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, August 2, 2022. - AEW's Toni Storm is the cover girl of the latest Fitness Gurls magazine:. - Effy, who is set to challenge for Moxley's GCW World Title in two weeks, has revealed that he believes his opponent has made a perfect movie before:
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Dana White felt Amanda Nunes was ‘a little gun-shy’ in Julianna Pena rematch despite ‘complete shutout’
Amanda Nunes thoroughly dominated Julianna Pena in their big champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 277 this past weekend (July 30, 2022), yet it still wasn’t enough to avoid some criticism. Across all three judges' scorecards, the reigning women’s Featherweight champion won every single round with two judges giving...
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role
Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC rankings update: Sergei Pavlovich boots Derrick Lewis from heavyweight Top 5
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event back on July 30 in Dallas, Texas, featuring big wins for Amanda Nunes, Brandon Moreno, and Sergei Pavlovich. Nunes reclaimed her spot among the top...
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’ movie remake for Amazon Prime
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor will make his feature film debut opposite veteran Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal for the upcoming “Road House” remake on Amazon Prime, according to a new report from Deadline. A remake (or reboot) of Road House has been in the works for quite...
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Santos vs. Hill
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight division faces a possible changing of the guard this Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) when rising knockout artist, Jamahal Hill, takes on former title challenger, Thiago Santos, inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 59 will also feature a potentially explosive Welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, as well as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 Finale matches.
MMAmania.com
Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor exposed: Bombshell, tell-all book reveals true creator of Proper 12 whiskey
Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor was contemplating a jump into the vodka business in Iceland, based on the advice (and existing success) of European strongman Hafthor Julius Bjornsson. But that didn’t make much sense to “Notorious” teammate Artem Lobov, who suggested McGregor stick to his roots and pursue Irish whiskey, a topic he was all-too familiar with after his graduate studies.
Brendan Schaub shoots down Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena trilogy fight: “This wasn’t competitive”
Brendan Schaub doesn’t see how Julianna Pena can call for a trilogy against Amanda Nunes. The two squared off last Saturday night in the main event of UFC 277. It was a rematch of their prior encounter last December. That bout saw a massive upset, as Pena defeated Nunes via second-round submission. With the victory, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ became UFC women’s bantamweight champion.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul next fight: The impossible problem of finding the social media star a suitable opponent
With the recent cancellation of his planned Aug. 6 showdown with Hasim Rahman Jr., it's becoming increasingly clear Jake Paul has a problem finding appropriate opponents. It's a complicated issue that has no clear solution because Paul is more than simply an aspiring boxer. Paul is also a social media superstar and someone whose profile leads to his fights being pay-per-view attractions.
MMAmania.com
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane unfazed by favoritism claims: ‘The rankings are bulls—t anyway’
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is headed into Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022, looking to snap the first losing streak of her 13-fight career. Hawaii’s finest has been a staple on the Bellator roster since her arrival in 2015. After amassing a perfect record six fights into her career, the promotion decided it was time to create a Flyweight title and Macfarlane was a must.
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 59 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex and Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 59. While the main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos and co-main battle between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both seem to promise violence, the rest of these match ups, well ... they leave something to be desired. Two Heavyweight contests and two women’s Flyweight bouts? What did the Las Vegas locals do to deserve such punishment? Oh, that’s right, it’s the culmination of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
