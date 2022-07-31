MultiVersus hands-on review: This Super Smash Bros. inspired brawler aims for new heights

www.laptopmag.com
Related
laptopmag.com
Hogwarts Legacy receives new cinematic and character creation images
Hogwarts Legacy has received new cinematic footage and character creation stills. This was revealed at the Autodesk Vision Series, which is a conference hosted by developers of huge upcoming games. This conference featured an hour-long livestream dedicated to Hogwarts Legacy, in which many developers of the game commented on and shared their creation processes.
laptopmag.com
Three years down the drain: Blizzard cancels mobile WoW spin-off
Blizzard and NetEase have reportedly canceled a World of Warcraft spin-off that would have been released on mobile devices, according to a Bloomberg report. The report suggests that the game was three years in development, and NetEase had more than 100 developers dedicated to creating content for the game. However, this team has been disbanded and most of them were laid off, although some were able to transfer within the company.
laptopmag.com
Logitech is making a mystery gaming handheld — and it supports Xbox Cloud Gaming
Logitech is partnering up with Tencent Games to develop a new gaming handheld to arrive in 2022, and it aims to advance handheld cloud gaming by including support for Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. As announced (opens in new tab), Logitech G will be developing the hardware while...
Comments / 0