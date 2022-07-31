MultiVersus hands-on review: This Super Smash Bros. inspired brawler aims for new heights

Blizzard and NetEase have reportedly canceled a World of Warcraft spin-off that would have been released on mobile devices, according to a Bloomberg report. The report suggests that the game was three years in development, and NetEase had more than 100 developers dedicated to creating content for the game. However, this team has been disbanded and most of them were laid off, although some were able to transfer within the company.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO