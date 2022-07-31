Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 30 – July 31, 2022

wyo4news.com
Fraternal Order of Police Green River Lodge #2 endorses Grossnickle for Sheriff
The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Green River Lodge #2, takes great honor in endorsing John Grossnickle in his re-election for Sweetwater County Sheriff. The FOP, Lodge #2, is comprised of over 60 law enforcement officers from the Green River Police Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation, and Wyoming Highway Patrol.
Wyoming Taxidermist ordered to pay restitution to several clients
A Green River taxidermist was ordered to pay restitution to several clients after an investigation by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. According to the Wyoming Game and Fish, the investigation began in April of last year when Game Warden Kim Olson reported to Game Warden Kelli Pauling that Naomie Martinez, the owner of White Mountain Skulls, failed to submit her records for 2020. Martinez also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021. Martinez was in possession of over seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens when Game Warden Pauling contacted her.
Lindsey Nicole Reyes (January 2, 1984 – July 29, 2022)
Lindsey Nicole Reyes, 38, of Rock Springs, gained her angel wings on Friday, July 29 at her home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Sweetwater County
Sweetwater County- This week the Budweiser Clydesdales are making appearances in Rock Springs and Green River, and are currently at the Sweetwater Events Complex for the Big Show. Starting today, the parade will start at 4:00 p.m. at Marty’s Gastropub and proceed to the front gates of the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The team will be making several stops along the way. On Wednesday, a parade will take place in Green River with the Clydesdales delivering beer. The parade will start at the Hitching Post at 1:00 p.m. and continue down Railroad Avenue and finish at the Green River Chamber of Commerce. On Thursday, there will be a performance beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex arena. On Friday a parade will start at Liquor Deport on Foothill Boulevard at 1:00 p.m and proceed down Dewar Drive delivering beer. The parade will conclude at Porky’s Bar on Dewar Drive. Last but not least, on Saturday, a final tour around the Sweetwater Events Complex will start at 1:00 p.m. The Clydesdales will be hitched and will parade around the Sweetwater Events Complex until approximately 2:30 p.m.
(PHOTOS) Crash temporarily closes eastbound Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Tuesday
A multi-vehicle crash closed both eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Rock Springs on Tuesday afternoon. According to a social media post by SweetwaterNOW, the crash happened sometime between noon and 1 p.m. today near milepost 123, near the Points Of Rock exit. Photos supplied by Sweetwater County Fire District...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for August 3
August 3, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low...
The RS Main Street/URA announces Candy Bedard as Volunteer of the Month for July
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Candy Bedard as their Volunteer of the Month for July. Candy was born in Laramie and moved to Rock Springs with her family at the age of 2. She has been a teacher at Rock Springs Junior High for 33 years – the same district her father served as a teacher and administrator in for 27 years before her. Her classes include Integrated Computer Technology, Entrepreneurship, and Personal Finance/Career Exploration.
Today’s Farmer’s Market is on, Bunning Concert in the Park is not
August 3, 2022 — The Farmer’s Market in Green River will take place today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt. But, with Wyoming’s Big Show in progress at the Sweetwater Events Complex, there will be no Dip, Dodge, and Slide today at Century West Park or Concert in the Park tonight in Bunning Park. Both events will return next week, their final time for this summer season.
Boy Scouts troop 86 performed flag ceremony at city council meeting
Rock Springs- At tonight’s city council meeting Boy Scout Troop 86 performed a special flag ceremony. They spoke about how and when to properly dispose of the American Flag. They also led the meeting with the pledge of allegiance after putting the flags in their proper spots. A Resolution...
Only 3 more Concerts in the Park left for the summer
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — There is only three Concert in the Park concerts left for the summer! Starting August 10, Max-Say-Shun will be there, then Nowhere Fast on August 17. The final concert will be Wyoming Raised on August 24. Enjoy these local bands playing this summer. Admission is...
Sweetwater GOP to hold local candidate debates next week
August 4, 2022 — The Sweetwater County Republicans will be presenting three nights of candidate debates on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday next week. Candidates will make their views known before the Tuesday, August 16, Wyoming Primary Election. Each debate will occur at the Broadway Theater, beginning at 6 p.m....
Concert Series Lineup: IAN MUNSICK– TONIGHT AT 8:30 PM
IAN MUNSICK – THURSDAY, 8/4 @ 8:30 PM. Breathing fresh Rocky Mountain air into the Nashville music scene, Ian Munsick is pioneering a new brand of country. The Wyoming-born singer/songwriter’s upbringing was a mix of working the ranch and working crowds. Under the tutelage of their fiddle-playing father,...
SCCDC is pleased to announce its new Executive Director, Lori Lucero
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Board of Directors of Sweetwater County Child Developmental Center is pleased to announce their new Executive Director Lori Lucero. Lori comes to us with twenty-four years of special education experience within the public school and early intervention education settings. She earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Tulsa, graduating magna cum laude. With a background in speech-language pathology, she has also received teaching certifications for deaf/hard of hearing and English.
Cowgirl soccer for 2022 is underway
August 4, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team hosted its annual Brown and Gold game Wednesday at the Madrid Sports Complex. The match kicks off fall practice, and head coach Colleen Corbin and her team couldn’t be more excited about that fact. “It’s so fun to...
