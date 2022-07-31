This Time, Reiter Pulls Off the Victory in 111th Cal State Am

calgolfnews.com
Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas
The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Yardbarker
The best players in UCLA men's basketball history
No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
Big waves help build excitement as Vans US Open of Surfing continues in Huntington Beach
Surf City USA is living up to its name as the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing entered its fourth day in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.
MaxPreps
High school football: Top 10 toughest schedules for 2022 season
Seven of the 10 teams featured begin the season ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25. The top four teams in the rankings — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — own the top-four spots on our list.
lagunabeachindy.com
Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna
The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
californiaexaminer.net
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
Laist.com
LA Explained: How To Swap Out Your Thirsty Lawn With Drought-Friendly Plants
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Outdoor watering has a bigger impact...
nypressnews.com
UCLA grad student stabbed 26 times during broad daylight attack, report says
A UCLA graduate student murdered during a solo shift at a luxury furniture store in Los Angeles was stabbed 26 times during the brazen broad daylight attack earlier this year. The gruesome revelation was made in the an autopsy report on the slaying of Brianna Kupfer, obtained by ABC 7 some six months after her death.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Seafood Markets for Pick Up & Delivery
With access to the Pacific Ocean and an active fishing community, Orange County definitely doesn’t lack in availability of fresh seafood. Want to get your own to make at home instead of dining out? Here’s a list of seafood markets that offer pick up and/or delivery so you can bring the freshest, high-quality seafood to your family table.
deseret.com
These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits
Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
Orange County Business Journal
City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine
City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
Orange County Business Journal
Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs
Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
SoCal's mountains, deserts expect to see thunderstorms Thursday
Southern California's deserts and mountains are likely to see thunderstorms again on Thursday while other parts of the region should stay warm and sunny.
KTLA.com
What you need to know about water restrictions and fines in Southern California
As California endures another year of drought, cities and counties across the state have implemented water restrictions in the hopes of reducing the strain on the state’s water sources. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is asking homeowners to immediately reduce water use by 20 to 30 percent,...
sunset.com
Summer Is the Best Time to Visit Palm Springs. And No, I’m Not Joking.
Palm Springs’ exploding popularity means summer is the best time to visit the California desert city and unofficial mid-century modern capital of the West Coast. It’ll be hot, I know. (OK, it will be extremely hot.) But you will expertly avoid the crowds if you plan a getaway during the warmest months. Gone are the swarms of bachelorette parties and architecture buffs. Palm Canyon Drive clears out for a leisurely drive through downtown with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. You’ve got a much better chance of getting in at the hottest ticket in town, chef Gabriel Woo’s Bar Cecil restaurant. And a dip in your hotel pool (I personally fancy Sparrows Lodge or the newly renovated Colony Palms) just feels that much better.
GEICO closes all of its offices in California
Californians hoping to walk into a GEICO insurance office for their needs are out of luck.
irvinestandard.com
ITALIAN TRADITION MEETS CALIFORNIA EXPRESSION
When Cucina Enoteca opened in Irvine Spectrum Center in 2012, it was transformative, delivering a different flavor and experience – from its cuisine to its decor to its in-house wine shop. (Cucina means “kitchen,” and enoteca means “wine shop.”) Owner Tracy Borkum describes her vision.
Jalopnik
These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen
Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
southocbeaches.com
Dana Point Ritz Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ Friday August 26 2022
Dana Point’s Ritz-Carlton Culinary Cookout On The Coast Texas BBQ is Friday August 26 2022. Ritz Carlton Culinary Coast Cookout is at 6:00pm-9:00pm. Outdoor Texas Barbeque on the Dawn Lawn at the Ritz Carlton Expansive Bluff Overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Live Entertainment. San Juan Capistrano Heritage BBQ Pitmaster Daniel...
NBC Los Angeles
Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms
A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
