ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Time, Reiter Pulls Off the Victory in 111th Cal State Am

calgolfnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
calgolfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Storms to bring 1st chance of rain in months to LA, San Diego areas

The North American monsoon will fuel thunderstorms over Southern California in the coming days, but the storms could bring added dangers to the drought-stricken landscape. An uptick in moisture related to the North American monsoon might be enough to bring general thunderstorms to interior Southern California in the coming days with the potential that coastal areas from the Mexico border to the mountains north of Los Angeles get their first shower or thunderstorm since May or June, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The best players in UCLA men's basketball history

No school has won more men's basketball national championships than UCLA's 11. All but one of those titles was guided by legendary coach John Wooden. Naturally, the Bruins were successful because of those players on the floor — some blossomed into legends of the game. Here's our list, in chronological order, of the top players in UCLA basketball history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MaxPreps

High school football: Top 10 toughest schedules for 2022 season

Seven of the 10 teams featured begin the season ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25. The top four teams in the rankings — No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), No. 2 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), No. 3 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) and No. 4 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — own the top-four spots on our list.
SANTA ANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport Beach, CA
City
Rocklin, CA
City
San Diego, CA
City
El Cajon, CA
State
California State
City
Palm Desert, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
City
San Jose, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Newport Beach, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Carlsbad, CA
Palm Desert, CA
Sports
lagunabeachindy.com

Lead chef will exit Larsen restaurant at Hotel Laguna

The executive chef at the Hotel Laguna restaurant Larsen said he will depart on Friday, less than a year after reopening the oceanfront eatery. Chef Craig Strong said he’s accepted a job offer with Big Canyon Country Club in Newport Beach after a 13-year run in the local restaurant scene. Strong earned a Michelin star in 2008 and 2009 while he was chef de cuisine at what is now The Langham Huntington, Pasadena before bringing his modern French cuisine to Studio at the Montage Laguna Beach.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You

As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Charlie Reiter
enjoyorangecounty.com

Seafood Markets for Pick Up & Delivery

With access to the Pacific Ocean and an active fishing community, Orange County definitely doesn’t lack in availability of fresh seafood. Want to get your own to make at home instead of dining out? Here’s a list of seafood markets that offer pick up and/or delivery so you can bring the freshest, high-quality seafood to your family table.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
deseret.com

These cities are most at risk of housing downturn if recession hits

Cities where home prices soared the highest during the pandemic housing rush are “most likely to see the effects of a housing downturn amplified and home prices decline” if the U.S. economy hits a recession. That’s according to a new report from Redfin, which scrutinized the areas that...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

City of Hope Opens Cancer Center in Irvine

City of Hope Orange County last week took the wraps off its state-of-the-art outpatient center for cancer research in Irvine. The 190,000-square-foot Lennar Foundation Cancer Center is the first component to deliver within the company’s $1 billion campus at the Great Park Neighborhoods. “It’s a great story for Orange...
IRVINE, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Providence Restructures, Promotes 2 OC Execs

Nonprofit health system Providence, which operates three of Orange County’s six largest hospitals, has undergone a restructuring that includes promotions for two local executives. Erik Wexler, who previously served as president of strategy and operations for Providence’s southern regions and is based out of Providence’s Irvine base, is stepping...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#Pebble Beach Golf Links#Beach Golf#Fresno State#Centra
sunset.com

Summer Is the Best Time to Visit Palm Springs. And No, I’m Not Joking.

Palm Springs’ exploding popularity means summer is the best time to visit the California desert city and unofficial mid-century modern capital of the West Coast. It’ll be hot, I know. (OK, it will be extremely hot.) But you will expertly avoid the crowds if you plan a getaway during the warmest months. Gone are the swarms of bachelorette parties and architecture buffs. Palm Canyon Drive clears out for a leisurely drive through downtown with stunning views of the surrounding mountains. You’ve got a much better chance of getting in at the hottest ticket in town, chef Gabriel Woo’s Bar Cecil restaurant. And a dip in your hotel pool (I personally fancy Sparrows Lodge or the newly renovated Colony Palms) just feels that much better.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
irvinestandard.com

ITALIAN TRADITION MEETS CALIFORNIA EXPRESSION

When Cucina Enoteca opened in Irvine Spectrum Center in 2012, it was transformative, delivering a different flavor and experience – from its cuisine to its decor to its in-house wine shop. (Cucina means “kitchen,” and enoteca means “wine shop.”) Owner Tracy Borkum describes her vision.
IRVINE, CA
Jalopnik

These Are the Worst Southern California Commutes I've Ever Seen

Any time someone talks about how EVs have more than enough range for the average American driver, I get irked. It’s a statement that generalizes American drivers and fails to take into account those of us who don’t live in a convenient area. Just because someone has a 20 or 40 miles round trip commute in New England or less than that somewhere else doesn’t mean that’s the case everywhere. Take my home region of Southern California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Specials Will Sizzle as Hatch Chile Season Opens at Bristol Farms

A perfectly roasted Hatch chile can go in, alongside, atop, next to, or under just about any other foodstuff imaginable, if you like eats with heat and unusual pairings. Are we suggesting that you dash out and place two scoops of ice cream on the green 'n fleshy fruit minutes after it exits a hot roaster?
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy