ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaside Heights, NJ

NJ 101.5 Author Gets Ripped After Complaining About Patriotic Flags at the Beach

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 106

Iz Rob
4d ago

Slapping anything over the American flag and calling yourself American is disrespectful. Flying curse words is disrespectful. Fly the actual American flag like real Americans.

Reply(12)
63
Ruthie Robbo
3d ago

God forbid if any of these kids are patriotic! So sad, what this country has become. I think that it is great that they love our country! Go for it! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply(5)
16
NightOwl
4d ago

the person who wrote this article needs to get laid and stop being sensitive. Anyone who will fly a Maga or Trump flag or any politically motivated flag at the shore needs to be fined for littering

Reply(14)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseysbest.com

Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows

Harrisville is a forgotten town of the Pine Barrens. It was once an extravagant village that had a paper mill, grist mill, saw mill, homes and a school that was also a church on Sunday’s. Today, large protected remnants of the paper mill can be seen and outlines of foundations can be found in the surrounding area.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Seaside Heights, NJ
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Seaside Heights, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America

If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
CLIFTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Travel Guide#American Flags#National Flags#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Patriotic#Nj#Socialists#Maga#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
94.5 PST

Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show

How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

107K+
Followers
56K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy