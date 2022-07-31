NJ 101.5 Author Gets Ripped After Complaining About Patriotic Flags at the Beach

Slapping anything over the American flag and calling yourself American is disrespectful. Flying curse words is disrespectful. Fly the actual American flag like real Americans.
God forbid if any of these kids are patriotic! So sad, what this country has become. I think that it is great that they love our country! Go for it! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
the person who wrote this article needs to get laid and stop being sensitive. Anyone who will fly a Maga or Trump flag or any politically motivated flag at the shore needs to be fined for littering
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New JerseyBridget MulroyElizabeth, NJ
Related
Uncovering N.J.: In the Pine Barrens, a ghost town sits in the shadows
Hidden Gem: Teresa’s Osaka Asian Bistro One of the Best Sushi Houses at the Jersey Shore
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
Phil Murphy Extends Outdoor Dining Two More Years
Del-Ponte’s in Bradley Beach is a Great Stop at the Jersey Shore for Dinner and Dessert
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
RELATED PEOPLE
Jackson Township is the 6th Fastest Growing Town in New Jersey
It’s Good to See New Jersey Restaurants Completely Ignoring Murphy’s Straw Ban
New Jersey’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has Been Named
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police Searching for Missing New Jersey Teen in Coney Island
In fight against invasive plants, strike team stepped up when New Jersey wouldn’t
New York Marine Firefighters Battle Blaze at Brooklyn Marina
Christie appointee: Taxes are too high and New Jersey is embracing a ‘culture of death’ | Opinion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York City Cops Attacked by Glass Bottles, Projectiles at Dominican Day Parade
Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show
Amazingly Small New Jersey Town is One Of The Smallest In The Country
Jackson Mayor Drops Bid for Assembly, Says He Has a Job to Finish in Jackson
Shore News Network
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 106