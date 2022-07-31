New Jersey Police Tap Into Secret State Database that Contains DNA Quietly Taken From Every Baby Born

For more than 20 years, New Jersey has tinkered around the edges of de-escalating the Drug War. In 1998, state troopers fired on unarmed van occupants, having been trained to think of Black and Hispanic men as criminals. While the state made racial profiling an indictable offense in 2003, we still see disproportionate arrests and prosecutions of Black and Hispanic people. Gov. Christie Whitman promoted drug courts as an alternative to incarceration and to cut costs. Her parole commissioner accelerated parole grants, but the extent of incarceration fell little since technical violations of parole rose as drug-related incarceration dropped.

