Commentary: Chaplain's satirical list of troublesome faith words

Sharon Jean Blodger, 79 years of age, passed away on July 25th after a brief illness. Sharon was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 12th, 1942 to Richard and Charlotte Moyer. The family bought a ranch in Oregon and then eventually moved to Meadow Vista in 1956. Sharon went to Placer High School and graduated in 1960 and then attended Sierra Collage where she met her husband of 59 years, John Blodger. John and Sharon eventually bought a house in Meadow Vista in 1967 where they lived together for over 50 years. Sharon is survived by her husband, John Blodger, children Scott Blodger and Paula Bianco (husband Sean Bianco) of Meadow Vista and her sister Nisha Kremers (husband Grant Kremers) of Carson City, Nevada. She was a volunteer for the Meadow Vista Library where she and John ran the library book sale and was also a docent at the Bernhard Museum in Auburn for many years. Sharon was a homemaker and avid gardener who loved plants and all living things. There will be no service held.

MEADOW VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO