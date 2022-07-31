Commentary: Chaplain's satirical list of troublesome faith words

goldcountrymedia.com
In pictures: Folsom does National Night Out Right!
National Night Out brought residents of Folsom out in large Tuesday night to visit with local law enforcement and city leaders at numerous neighborhood gatherings that included plenty of great eats, drinks, games and socializing amongst community members. Scroll left in the gallery to see the many photos. Telegraph photos...
Appreciating what we have and also stamping out hunger
Instead of swimming in a New Jersey lake and then sailing as planned, my friend Jay spent his vacation day Saturday unexpectedly helping a high school buddy from the 1970s move to a new apartment. The move took 10 hours in stifling weather. On days when Jay is home in...
Diane Jeannine McDevitt 10/29/1930 - 7/22/2022
It is with profound sadness that the family of Diane Jeannine McDevitt, age 91 of Meadow Vista, CA, passed away on Friday July 22, 2022. She was born on October 29, 1930 at Saint Bernardines Hospital in San Bernardino, CA. and graduated from San Bernardino High School. Diane will be...
A buzz for fuzz; Folsom Peach Festival returns Sunday
This Sunday, Folsom will be abuzz with an event that shines the spotlight on the sweet and tangy fruit with fuzz. That’s right, it’s time for the annual Peach Festival to return to the Historic District and it is sure to be fun for the whole family. “You...
Sharon Jean Blodger 9/12/1942 - 7/25/2022
Sharon Jean Blodger, 79 years of age, passed away on July 25th after a brief illness. Sharon was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 12th, 1942 to Richard and Charlotte Moyer. The family bought a ranch in Oregon and then eventually moved to Meadow Vista in 1956. Sharon went to Placer High School and graduated in 1960 and then attended Sierra Collage where she met her husband of 59 years, John Blodger. John and Sharon eventually bought a house in Meadow Vista in 1967 where they lived together for over 50 years. Sharon is survived by her husband, John Blodger, children Scott Blodger and Paula Bianco (husband Sean Bianco) of Meadow Vista and her sister Nisha Kremers (husband Grant Kremers) of Carson City, Nevada. She was a volunteer for the Meadow Vista Library where she and John ran the library book sale and was also a docent at the Bernhard Museum in Auburn for many years. Sharon was a homemaker and avid gardener who loved plants and all living things. There will be no service held.
All American Rib Cookoff in Auburn
Auburn, Calif. -The 5th Annual All American Rib Cookoff will be held Saturday , August 27th, 2022 from 11am – 5pm. The event will feature over 20 competing teams vying for the bragging rights, title and trophy of All American Rib Cook off Champion! Attend and enjoy craft beers, a full bar, multiple bands/live music, vendors, a super fun kids zone, and more.
Placer County Council, Navy League of US now open to active-duty members
The Placer County Council of the Navy League of the United States announced it can now open its membership to active-duty military and civilians who care about the well-being of the nation’s sea services. The Navy League was founded in 1902 with the support of President Theodore Roosevelt as...
Sacramento Rap Talent Skar IS Taking Over the Airwaves
There is no doubt that the Hip-hop scene is one of the most competitive and brutal genres of music. Like other genres, it’s a highly competitive sector with vastly talented rappers rivaling for the crown. This has created a dynamic environment for creativity, innovation, and uniqueness. Therefore, being authentic has proved to be one of the top strategies to establish a successful brand in hip-hop.
Fun at Sun City Lincoln Hills Pool Party!
Lincoln Hills is the greatest place to live with great fun senior kids!. If you are looking for a fun place to live, let me know and I will share my fun experiences!. This past Sunday was one of the fun experiences at Sun City Lincoln Hills with senior kids getting together and socializing at the resort-like pool. What fun times!
Commentary: Let's 'Pick Up Placer'
Hello, my name is Kristi Meyer. I am a member of this wonderful community we call Auburn, a Realtor and freelance writer. Welcome to my column, Kristi’s Korner. Here, we will tackle subjects such as real estate, our town, the environment and generally how to make the world we live in a better place.
Thank you to all our businesses here
As we’ve done since 2006, The Lincoln News Messenger celebrates local businesses and organizations with our annual Best of the Best contest. We think it’s important to publicly thank Lincoln’s local businesses and services for all they do for us. Because the businesses and organizations help give...
Navy veteran, aspiring doctor identified as man who drowned saving rafters along American River
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members said a five-year Navy veteran and aspiring doctor sacrificed his life to save people who were in need along the American River Friday. "My brother was a humble guy and anybody who knew him knew he had the biggest heart ever imaginable. He would do anything, He'd give you the shirt off his back and just be there," said Jessica Crane, sister of Joshua Crane. "That's something that I knew that he would do. No matter no matter what."
You can take a tour of Northern California on this 8-day cruise
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you’ve ever wanted to take a cruise around Northern California, now’s your chance!. American Cruise Lines is launching a California cruise that leaves from San Francisco and stops in Napa, Vallejo, Stockton and Sacramento. The 8-day trip will take you through the San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay, Napa River and San Joaquin River.
Grow For It! Beat the heat
Hotter summers and less rain make us rethink the plants we want in our gardens. Heat-tolerant, water-wise plants are just as charming and beautiful as our water-loving plants. First consider native California plants. Due to our Mediterranean climate, most native plants fit the heat-resistant, drought-tolerant requirement. Calscape.org was developed by the California Native Plant Society and is a great resource for native plants. Explore the website for planting guides, plant selection and garden planning.
Workers rally at Capitol for bill that could overhaul California's fast food sector
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California fast food workers are rallying at the state Capitol for passage of a bill that could lead to a dramatic overhaul of industry standards. It comes ahead of lawmakers returning to Sacramento for the start of their regular session on Monday. Assembly Bill 257, also...
Cruising is back in Sacramento, how locals are celebrating a change decades in the making
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cruising is back in Sacramento. The ordinance targeting lowriders across Sacramento streets since 1988 was overturned by the city council back in May, but today the last "no cruising" signs are coming down. For many of Sacramento's lowriders cruising is more than just a thing you...
What are Sacramento’s sister cities?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has a total of 12 “sister cities” located all around the world, part of the international program that brings different communities together. Sister Cities International was founded in 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower to create global relationships based on cultural, educational, informational and trade exchanges. According to the Sister Cities […]
Calif.’s great water experiments have failed. It’s time for real solutions.
As California’s prolonged drought continues, the State is at a crossroads. Recent headlines have been dominated by devastating wildfires and a growing number of the State’s poorest communities without water. These catastrophic conditions demand answers and solutions from our leaders. A recent report from the Public Policy Institute...
Visitors say goodbye to the California State Fair
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sunday marks the last day of the California State Fair. “It is truly a labor of love,” Darla Givens, the California State Fair Media Director said. “And to say that after a two year pandemic pause, we’re here, people are out having just a wonderful time. And you can see it, […]
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
