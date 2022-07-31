Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers

panhandlepost.com
KETV.com
MUD says automatic sprinkler system demand is surging
OMAHA, Neb. — Moving water roars through production pumps at a Metropolitan Utilities District treatment plant. Vice president of water operations Michael Koenig says it's the sound of water sent to homes across the Omaha metro. And homeowners with automated sprinkler systems demand water simultaneously for around two hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings.
KETV.com
Nebraska researchers predict modest state growth amid recession worries
Neb. — While many economists worry about another recession, Nebraska may be in a better economic position if it happens. University of Nebraska researchers predict the state may have modest growth despite the national downturn. Amy Green believes we are in a recession. "I feel it, I see...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers impacted by recent wildfires to receive funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until Aug. 19 to receive funding which will be provided to farmers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Funding will help farmers plan and execute conservation...
omahamagazine.com
Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022
High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
kosu.org
Once a bipartisan issue, conservation has become controversial after Biden set goal
It was Earth Day 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. But Gov. Pete Ricketts wasn’t promoting a typical go-green message for the attendees at the American Stewards of Liberty conference. He was there to talk about the dangers of conservation practices and take aim at President Joe Biden’s goal to conserve...
KETV.com
'We're on the right path': Nebraska vet grateful for PACT Act passage
OMAHA, Neb. — The PACT Act, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature, ensures recent veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while stationed in the Middle East receive proper health care. Omaha-area Army veteran Nick Lynch said it's vital for Nebraska's 126,000-plus veterans. "I'm hopeful we're on...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
This Midwestern Orphaned Squirrel Now Demands to be Scratched
Everyone deserves some perks and that includes squirrels apparently. I say that because there's a squirrel in the Midwest who was sadly orphaned that now has demands. Video proves that means getting scratched by his/her human. This special squirrel moment happened very recently in Nebraska City, Nebraska. The human who...
klkntv.com
Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
KETV.com
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
doniphanherald.com
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska
Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
kiwaradio.com
Creighton Economist Says We Probably Are In A Recession Or Very Close
Omaha, Nebraska — The latest Creighton University survey of businesses in nine mid-west states shows continued growth — but economist Ernie Goss says that growth isn’t very fast. The survey asks questions about employment and other economic trends and creates an index ranging from zero to 150....
KETV.com
Can drought and climate change forecast future social unrest?
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska researchers want to know whether drought and climate change can predict social unrest. The National Drought Mitigation Center at UNL received a million-dollar grant from the U.S Air Force Weather Agency the help out. Many researchers believe severe drought in Syria between 2006...
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in Washington
self checkout section in storePhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout is really common today. Sure, it can be very handy to use at times or when you are in a hurry. Many employers, such as Walmart, they often prefer having self-checkout because it reduces labor costs.
Ricketts: There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair
We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
KETV.com
'Grossly misrepresented': Bryan Health clarifies messy bun controversy
LINCOLN, Neb. — A semi-viral social media post about grooming standards has nurses across the country talking about a Nebraska hospital system's hair care standards. Bryan Health calls that video a gross misrepresentation from a TikToker who failed to fact-check his content. According to the hospital, during a recent...
8 harvested in Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season
Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties. “I would call the season a success, with eight elk harvested in...
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
KETV.com
84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record
OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
