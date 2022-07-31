ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers

By CINDY GONZALEZ
Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KETV.com

MUD says automatic sprinkler system demand is surging

OMAHA, Neb. — Moving water roars through production pumps at a Metropolitan Utilities District treatment plant. Vice president of water operations Michael Koenig says it's the sound of water sent to homes across the Omaha metro. And homeowners with automated sprinkler systems demand water simultaneously for around two hours on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers impacted by recent wildfires to receive funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers impacted by recent wildfires. Landowners have until Aug. 19 to receive funding which will be provided to farmers through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Funding will help farmers plan and execute conservation...
NEBRASKA STATE
omahamagazine.com

Curt Hofer & Associates: FACES of Omaha 2022

High-end custom home builder Curt Hofer & Associates works with clients to create the ideal home for their needs, whether they’re young families envisioning playrooms and outdoor recreation or retirees who want aging-in-place features like wheelchair accessibility or caregiver apartments. The company’s experienced team can handle the details from permits to procurement.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
City
Papillion, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
Lincoln, NE
Business
KETV.com

'We're on the right path': Nebraska vet grateful for PACT Act passage

OMAHA, Neb. — The PACT Act, which is now awaiting President Joe Biden's signature, ensures recent veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits while stationed in the Middle East receive proper health care. Omaha-area Army veteran Nick Lynch said it's vital for Nebraska's 126,000-plus veterans. "I'm hopeful we're on...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha neighbors concerned with stability of retaining wall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The condition of a huge retaining wall worries neighbors and has the attention of Omaha city inspectors. When it’s time to mow his yard, Tony Armendariz worries his life might be cut short. “I could be mowing the yard one day and all of a...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska

OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Workers#Construction Industry#Infrastructure#Business Industry#Linus Business#Council Bluffs
klkntv.com

Stromsburg is home to Nebraska’s only custom fiber mill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — What started as a new hobby became a full-time passion for Kelsey Patton. “When I was 13, I told my mom that I wanted to knit a sweater,” she said. “But first we had to get some sheep … and we both just went headfirst down into the rabbit hole of fiber arts.”
STROMSBURG, NE
KETV.com

Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska

Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska. "The message is loud and clear to the national...
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
kiwaradio.com

Creighton Economist Says We Probably Are In A Recession Or Very Close

Omaha, Nebraska — The latest Creighton University survey of businesses in nine mid-west states shows continued growth — but economist Ernie Goss says that growth isn’t very fast. The survey asks questions about employment and other economic trends and creates an index ranging from zero to 150....
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Can drought and climate change forecast future social unrest?

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska researchers want to know whether drought and climate change can predict social unrest. The National Drought Mitigation Center at UNL received a million-dollar grant from the U.S Air Force Weather Agency the help out. Many researchers believe severe drought in Syria between 2006...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Ricketts: There’s nothing more Nebraskan than the state fair

We’re less than a month away from our state’s biggest annual celebration—the Nebraska State Fair. From August 26th through September 5th, Nebraskans from across the state will gather to share all that Nebraska agriculture has to offer. It will be the 153rd time we gather for this time-honored tradition. Last year, the State Fair attracted more than a quarter-million attendees to Grand Island, including visitors from 10 countries and 43 states. This year, we’ll be ready to welcome even more guests looking to get a taste of the Good Life.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Grossly misrepresented': Bryan Health clarifies messy bun controversy

LINCOLN, Neb. — A semi-viral social media post about grooming standards has nurses across the country talking about a Nebraska hospital system's hair care standards. Bryan Health calls that video a gross misrepresentation from a TikToker who failed to fact-check his content. According to the hospital, during a recent...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival

BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
WILBER, NE
KETV.com

84 days: Mayor Jean Stothert's lengthy absentee record

OMAHA, Neb. — Mayor Jean Stothert's proposal to change the city charter to allow the mayor to run things while out of town has drawn questions about how often she’s been absent. The remote-work mayor currently has to transfer power to City Council President Pete Festersen when he...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy