Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
Gabby Petito's legacy: $100K gift to domestic abuse hotline
NEW YORK (AP) — Even in hindsight, Nichole Schmidt can't be sure if anything could have been done to save her daughter Gabby Petito from a messy and violent relationship that ended in murder nearly a year ago in the western wilderness. But there is work to do, she...
Ohioans turnout for Tuesday's special election
(WLIO) - Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has released early voting numbers for the August 2nd primary/special election. A total of 142,989 votes were cast for state legislative and executive committee races. Allen County accounts for 2,014 of those votes, with 1,531 Republican and 483 Democrat. Voters today have...
2022 Special Election unofficial results
After a year of debate and court cases regarding redistricting in Ohio, August 2nd ended up being a primary election day in Ohio. There are a few statehouse primaries on the ballot in area counties. The Republican primary for the 78th House district has Susan Manchester as a candidate. She...
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election
Don't forget to vote in Ohio's second primary election. Finding your precinct and polling location is simple by typing in your address at voteohio.gov. The process is quick and easy when you arrive to vote, just have some form of identification on hand. With new mapping, Allen County is now in the 78th State Representative District and there are two Republicans running for that spot. Voters will also find state central committee candidates to represent their respective parties. Early voting numbers are down from a normal primary but have picked up in the last couple of weeks.
Ohio State Highway Patrol promoting school bus safety
8/2/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay: This month, thousands of Ohio school children will be heading back to school. For many of these students their day starts and ends by riding a school bus. The safety of the students riding to and from school, as well as to school-sanctioned events, is a top priority.
