Father Gracefully Confronts Dallas Dillard’s Employee Who Used Racial Slur Towards His Family

By Jake
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 4 days ago
Bernie Lomax
3d ago

LOVE. PURE LOVE, GRACE AND RESPECT on this black man's part and definitely warrants any man's respect. The elderly man came up in a different time. NO its not acceptable, but good luck teaching an old dog new tricks. The Dad.. on SO many levels.. he just taught his child how to be a real man of honor.. and very possibly helped that older man go home and reevaluate his whole mindset. That was as real as it gets. PS.. no one went to jail or better yet, got shot n killed. WELL DONE.. AND MY ULTIMATE RESPECT!!!

Reply
27
Shay Kennedy
3d ago

...and anyone arguing that he didn't say what he said...he clearly admitted to it in the video and gave a reason why.🤦🏾‍♀️

Reply
15
DAVID Chassion
3d ago

He's à better man then me cause talking to my Child like that I would gave him a Côme to Jésus meeting.

Reply(3)
13
 

