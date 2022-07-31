Foot Chase Involving New Iberia Police and Suspect Goes Viral [VIDEO]

kpel965.com
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Rice Lane shooting in Opelousas
St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help with solving a shooting in Opelousas. On July 30, 2022, at 7:34 pm,
LSP on scene of two-vehicle crash in New Iberia, one vehicle in pond
Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred on W Admiral Doyle Drive with one vehicle driving into pond.
brproud.com
Woman accused of Walmart theft wanted by Ascension Deputies
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A woman accused of stealing multiple televisions from a Walmart in Ascension Parish is wanted by authorities. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the woman pictured below left the Walmart in a white Infiniti SUV. Anyone with information related to this...
wbrz.com
Police called to hospital to investigate reported shooting victim
BATON ROUGE - Police were called to a hospital to investigate a patient who said they had been shot early Wednesday morning. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim reported he had been shot around 1:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Sycamore Street off of North Foster Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Baton Rouge Police: Truck reported stolen in Gonzales involved in hit-and-run fatal crash
Baton Rouge Police investigators are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run fatality involving a vehicle reported stolen through the Gonzales Police Department. According to a news release, the fatality occurred Aug. 1 around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street in Baton Rouge. Investigators believe the man in surveillance...
Franklin man turns himself in to police on charges of attempted second degree murder
A Franklin man turned himself into police on Tuesday for multiple charges, including 5 counts of attempted second degree murder.
brproud.com
Handprint leads to the arrest of 24-year-old man for armed robbery at ATM
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A 24-year-old man was arrested for armed robbery at a local ATM on July 18. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of O’Neal Lane regarding an armed robbery at a Chase ATM. According to...
brproud.com
EBR Deputies: Mother arrested after two-year-old’s fatal overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say the 28-year-old mother of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson has been arrested since the toddler’s fatal overdose in June. According to a Tuesday, August 2 news release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Whitney Adriel Ard was arrested following the release of a toxicology report pertaining to her young son’s death.
Duo from BR arrested after seizure of marijuana, cocaine, cash, handgun and more
The Baton Rouge Police Department was alerted to some possible illegal drug activity around Nairn Dr. last month.
Rayne woman wanted for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend with car
Rayne Police and Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding a suspect who allegedly struck her estranged boyfriend with her car while he was walking on the shoulder of the road.
brproud.com
Police: Man arrested for allegedly beating 60-year-old victim to death
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a man has been arrested for beating another man to death last month. A Monday, August 1 news release from the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) identified 27-year-old Desmond Orange as the suspect arrested for the death of 60-year-old Albert Gibson. Police...
theadvocate.com
Opelousas woman accused of shooting at child's father during argument, police say
An Opelousas woman was arrested after police say she shot at her child’s father during an argument over the child. Krystal Portier, 35, was arrested on one count each of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property after the Monday shooting in the 600 block of Melancon Street in Opelousas, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
St. Landry Parish man found guilty of Negligent Homicide in the death of 18-month-old child
St. Landry District Attorney, Chad Pitre, announced today that Robert Miller, 44, of Eunice, was found guilty of Negligent Homicide.
Eyewitness recounts deadly Broussard shooting
Broussard Police have a brief standoff after a suspect fatally shot someone Sunday night.
No injuries after an Opelousas woman shoots at her child’s father
An Opelousas woman is arrested after an argument leads to her shooting at her child’s father.
wbrz.com
Police: 6-year-old hurt in double shooting Monday evening
BATON ROUGE - Two people, including a child, were taken to a local hospital after a shooting Monday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to a home on Sherwood Street following a shooting. An unknown individual reportedly shot at a home, hitting a 44-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.
Teenager Sentenced to Life for Fatal Shooting at Graduation Party in Eunice
In 2021, a tragic shooting took the life of a "sweet" man and a father of six children while he was attending a graduation party in Downtown Eunice on June 6, 2021.
Police investigating ATM robberies in Washington, Lewisburg
St. Landry Parish authorities have confirmed two ATM robberies in the area within the last 24 hours. It is unknown whether the two are connected at this time.
Louisiana man arrested after shooting at restaurant
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department responded to Big Mike’s Sports Bar & Grill early Sunday morning. Officers were called to a reported “physical altercation resulting in shots fired,” according to the Zachary Police Department. Officers arrived at the scene between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. and initiated an investigation. The alleged […]
brproud.com
EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
