2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Cameron Sorenson, WR, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Greg McElroy Names 3 College Football Teams Ready To Rise
Greg McElroy identified three college football programs poised for "significant improvement" in 2022. On ESPN's Always College Football podcast, the analyst tabbed Tennessee, Louisville, and Nebraska as teams on the rise. Yet he noted some obstacles each school must overcome. Although concerned about their ineffective third-down defense, McElroy likes the...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Armani Carmickle, WR, University of Minnesota-Duluth
My ability to attack the ball in the air and win the 50/50 balls. Who is the most underrated player you’ve played with and why?. Michael Kirkendoll (DB). He played his strengths very well. He knew his opponent weakness and exposed them. Definitely one of the best defensive backs I’ve played against.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Khristian Boyd, DL, University of Northern Iowa
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I am majoring in Exercise Science with a minor in Sports Administration. I plan on doing my internship this season with the strength coach where I will be assisting some of the other sports programs on campus. One of the events that I have enjoyed volunteering for is the Special Olympics.
Ty Lockwood, 4-star TE and Ohio State target, flips commitment to SEC program
Ty Lockwood flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Alabama on Tuesday. Lockwood made the announcement on his Twitter page and he committed to Alabama. Lockwood, a 4-star tight end recruit, will be a big pick up in the Class of 2023 for Alabama’s recruiting class (Via 247Sports). Lockwood...
Photos: Meet College GameDay's Surprising New Member
Peloton instructor Jess Sims is joining ESPN's College GameDay crew for this upcoming season. The network officially announced this move on Wednesday. Sims will make live, weekly appearances on College GameDay. She'll work alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and several others. “I am so excited to...
Mississippi High School football player Phillip Laster Jr. died during practice | Only 17
According to reports, 17-year-old Brandon High School football player Phillip Laster Jr. from Mississippi had died. A school Superintendent Dr. Rimes released this statement regarding the death. “We are saddened and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Brandon High School student athlete, Phillip Laster. Our thoughts and prayers are with...
Alabama takes No. 1 spot in recruiting standings
Guess who’s back, back again? (Nick) Saban’s back. Tell a friend. After a little time off, Alabama reclaimed the recruiting thrown on Tuesday with its latest commitment in Ty Lockwood, taking back the No. 1 spot in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. Saban and company are roughly...
NFL Transactions for August 1, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals placed QB Kyler Murray on the COVID-19 list. Cardinals worked out LB Jaylan Alexander, OL Rashaad Coward, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Cheyenne O’Grady, OL Marcus Tatum, LB Javin White and OL Jamil Demby. Baltimore Ravens. Ravens activated OL Ben Cleveland from the NFI list. Carolina Panthers. Panthers activated...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: John Boyd, DB, Delta State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am an above average sized defensive back, who can play well in space and in the box if needed. I also believe my aggressiveness on the field is a key factor to my playing style.
