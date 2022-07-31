Public Meeting Scheduled For Proposed Interstate 64, Illinois 111 Interchange Improvements

www.edglentoday.com
Pritzker makes stops in the Metro East
Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort. The...
Disaster proclamation issued for St. Clair and Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A disaster proclamation was approved for St. Clair County and Washington County in Illinois by Governor JB Pritzker following the flooding in those areas. The two counties were hit hard by severe weather and flooding on July 25 and July 27. State resources will now be available to local entities and emergency […]
Gov. Pritzker announces $17.5M in funding to renovate Rend Lake Resort
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced millions of dollars in funding to renovate the Rend Lake Resort in southern Illinois. He said the renovation will get underway in 2023 with an investment of more than $17.5 million. The funding will be used to renovate the conference center,...
East St. Louis declares state of emergency following historic flooding
The community leaders in East St. Louis declares a state of emergency after dozens of residents were displaced due to flood damage.
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
Gov. Pritzker and Tyson Foods, Inc. Break Ground on Caseyville Expansion
CASEYVILLE — Governor JB Pritzker joined Tyson Foods, Inc., as well as state and local officials, to announce a new expansion of Tyson’s Caseyville facility, which will expand the production of Hillshire Farm® and Jimmy Dean® products. The company's commitment to expand its Caseyville facility is expected to bring a $180 million investment and create 250 new jobs - generating economic benefit for the region and state. The new facility is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.
Illinois gets a foot of rain, the U.S.’s third 1,000-year rain in one week
The United States saw its third 1-in-1,000-year rain in a week on Monday night and Tuesday morning, as southern Illinois was drenched by 8 to 12 inches of rain in 12 hours. An area just south of Newton, Ill., recorded 14 inches of rainfall in just 12 hours, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorms brought damaging winds and heavy rainfall through midafternoon on Tuesday.
East St. Louis Higher Education Campus Renamed to Honor Urban Renewal Advocate and Late Representative
EAST ST. LOUIS– The educational campus serving East St. Louis for more than 20 years is being renamed in tribute to one of the area’s longest-serving advocates. The East St. Louis Higher Education Campus (ESLHEC) will now be known as the Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Education Campus in honor of the East St. Louis native and longtime state representative who, for years, worked to better the lives of the people of St. Clair County.
Election results for hot races in the St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis area voters headed to the polls Tuesday for the Missouri Primary Election. On the federal level, voters were choosing between candidates running for U.S. Congress and Senate. You can find more information about those races here. On the local level, voters in St. Louis,...
Extreme rainfall in southern Illinois causing flash flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 meteorologists are watching a line of storms forming near St. Louis. They are tied to rain-cooled air that has pushed west from the heavy storms in eastern Illinois. They may reach the St. Louis area this afternoon. Central Illinois has been getting pounded...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/2/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The first settlement in the nation has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by health care workers over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem has agreed to pay more than 500 current and former employees a total of $10.3 million. The company is also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign.
Springfield Enjoying Lowest Gas Prices In Illinois
Not only have average gas prices in Springfield fallen below four dollars a gallon for the first time in months, Springfield can currently boast the lowest gas prices of any major city in Illinois. Triple A says regular unleaded was going for an average price of $3.96 a gallon in...
