2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Nick Poterack, TE, Wayne State University (MI)

Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I am majoring in Exercise Science with a minor in Sports Administration. I plan on doing my internship this season with the strength coach where I will be assisting some of the other sports programs on campus. One of the events that I have enjoyed volunteering for is the Special Olympics.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO