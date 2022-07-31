Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:05AM CDT by NWS

(Willmar MN-) A jury trial date of November 1st has been set for a Willmar man accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th. A pre-trial hearing was held in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday for 28-year-old Sebastian Arevalo who is charged with 11 felonies and one gross misdemeanor for allegedly firing several shots at a Willmar police officer and others at a residence on Southwest 3rd Street as the officer was investigating an earlier drive-by shooting. No one was hurt in the incident. Arevalo is currently being held on $750,000 unconditional bail. In court Wednesday Judge Melissa Listug set a settlement conference for October 26th and a jury trial to begin November 1st. Sebastian's brother Christian is facing accessory charges for his alleged part in the July 4th incident. and will next appear in court next Monday.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO