Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:05AM CDT by NWS

Severe Weather Statement issued August 02 at 11:00PM CDT until August 03 at 2:00AM CDT by NWS
..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA... REDWOOD...SOUTHEASTERN YELLOW MEDICINE AND WESTERN RENVILLE COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 02 at 10:29PM CDT until August 02 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS
..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHIPPEWA...REDWOOD...EASTERN YELLOW MEDICINE AND WESTERN RENVILLE COUNTIES... At 1029 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southeast of Montevideo to Wood Lake to 8 miles north of Walnut Grove, moving east at 60 mph.
Storms bring strong winds, rain along MN River Valley
(Olivia MN-) People in Renville and Redwood Counties may be waking up to storm damage after strong winds moved through shortly after midnight. 60 mile an hour wind readings were recorded in a band from Marshall and Granite Falls, along the Minnesota River Valley and into the Twin Cities. Thousands of customers lost power. Willmar recorded a tenth of an inch of rain from the system but heavier readings likely occurred to the south. Some parts of the Twin Cities recorded an inch or more of rain.
Hutchinson hit by severe storms once again
Hutchinson was hit with strong storms for the third time this summer. Strong winds toppled trees causing damage to a home and cars.
Redwood Falls was the second warmest town in Minnesota Tuesday
Heat indexes as high as 115 were recorded in Minnesota on Tuesday. The hottest index came from Hutchinson, at 115 degrees. In southern Minnesota, Redwood Falls wasn’t far behind the top spot. The city recorded a heat index of 113 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, Mankato reached...
The hottest heat index in Minnesota Tuesday was 115 degrees
The heat index in Hutchinson, Minnesota on Tuesday afternoon climbed to an unbearable 115 degrees. That's according to the National Weather Service, which released the hottest heat indices in Minnesota from Tuesday's scorcher. The extremely hot "feels like" temp reached 115 in Hutchinson at 4:55 p.m. The NWS doesn't say...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
June Simpson
June Simpson, 94 of Paynesville, died Monday, August 1, 2022 at Rushseba Station in Rush Cit…
Willmar candidates for mayor differ on new city hall/community center
(Willmar MN-) Two candidates for Mayor of Willmar have different views on construction of a new city hall/community center. Zeke Dahl and Doug Reese participated in a Mayoral candidates forum on KWLM Monday and were asked their thoughts on the city building a new city hall/community center. Reese said he would like to see the city pursue putting a joint facility in the former JC Penney Space at The Uptown Willmar Mall...
It'll be steamy Tuesday at Rockin Robbins in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) The final Rockin Robbins show of 2022 takes place tonight at Robbins Island Park in Willmar. Opening act Steer Clear hits the stage at 5 p.m., and headline The Fabulous Armadillos play starting at 630 p.m. It's going to be hot, so please bring water and dress appropriately. The Willmar Rotary Club's Michelle Goltz says there will be food and drink available for purchase at the park, and the 4 Seasons Shelter is air conditioned and will be available for people to cool off...
What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair
SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota. GRANDSTAND SHOWS:. Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new...
Standoff in central Minnesota is over, man arrested
(Dassel, MN) --A standoff involving a man threatening to kill family members in a home south of Dassel is over. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says the 31-year-old suspect finally exited the house and surrendered around 9:45 Tuesday night. A SWAT team was dispatched Monday evening after the man barricaded himself inside and attempts to negotiate with him were unsuccessful all-day Tuesday. Authorities got an arrest warrant for felony terroristic threats and the man was arrested without incident. No injuries are reported.
Plans announced for permanent stage at Robbins Island Park
(Willmar MN-) Despite the heat and humidity there was a good crowd at Robbins Island Park in Willmar Tuesday night for the final Rockin Robbins show for 2022. In addition to hearing great music by The Fabulous Armadillos, the crowd was also treated to plans for construction of a permanent stage. James Miller of the Willmar Rotary Club addressed the audience...
Teen accused of driving drunk and killing Willmar woman has court appearance Wednesday
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman last month has a court appearance coming up Wednesday. A "Rule 8" hearing will be held for 18-year-old Daniel Lohse before Judge Stephanie Beckman in Kandiyohi County District Court at 2:45 p.m. Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including Criminal Vehicular Homicide for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol July 24th and colliding with a car on Highway 71 near Sibley State Park, killing 52-year-old Dalia Zuniga of Willmar, and injuring her passenger, 31-year-old Sergio Valador-Venzor of Belgrade.
Ditmar Ditmarson
Ditmar “Burton” Ditmarson, 87 of Spicer, died Monday, August 1, 2022 at his home. Memorial s…
Berg’s Country Barn in Sauk Centre Announces Opening Dates for 2022
This unassuming barn in Sauk Centre is actually filled with the coolest fall and holiday shopping experience you will ever have. Berg’s Country Barn started eight years ago when owners Bill and Anita moved to the family farm. Their daughter wanted to use the barn for her wedding reception, and with a lot of hard work, and a few twinkling light strands, they had it in tip-top shape. Word got out about the wedding, and inquiries started coming in from other couples wanting to use it for their own, but Anita had other plans.
Willmar police shooting incident suspect to stand trial November 1st
(Willmar MN-) A jury trial date of November 1st has been set for a Willmar man accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer and others July 4th. A pre-trial hearing was held in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday for 28-year-old Sebastian Arevalo who is charged with 11 felonies and one gross misdemeanor for allegedly firing several shots at a Willmar police officer and others at a residence on Southwest 3rd Street as the officer was investigating an earlier drive-by shooting. No one was hurt in the incident. Arevalo is currently being held on $750,000 unconditional bail. In court Wednesday Judge Melissa Listug set a settlement conference for October 26th and a jury trial to begin November 1st. Sebastian's brother Christian is facing accessory charges for his alleged part in the July 4th incident. and will next appear in court next Monday.
Body found in parked vehicle in central Minnesota
(Litchfield, MN) --Authorities in Meeker County are investigating the death of a central Minnesota man. Sheriff's deputies say the body of 39-year-old Jason Sutter, of Hutchinson, was found in a parked vehicle Monday morning in a rural area of Greenleaf Township. A 911 caller made the report just after 6:10 a.m. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is doing an autopsy.
Man arrested after lengthy SWAT team standoff south of Dassel
(Dassel MN-) A rural Dassel man is under arrest after a lengthy standoff with police and SWAT units in Meeker County. The sheriff's Department says at 9:45 p.m. last night they arrested 31-year-old Aaron Peterson whom they say had threatened to shoot some family members. The standoff began at 5:30...
Willmar native writes paranormal thriller
(Willmar MN-) Willmar native Zack Thelen-Liebl has written a book called Chasing Shadows: Genesis. It's a paranormal thriller set in St. Paul in 1924... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Thelen-Liebl ran for mayor of Willmar 8 years ago, and now lives in Stillwater and works full time...
