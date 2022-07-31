Why A Wisconsin Dunkin's Iced Coffee TikTok Went Viral

www.mashed.com
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
A New Frosty Flavor Has Arrived At Wendy's, But There's A Catch
Wendy's started the summer off strong with the release of a highly requested Frosty flavor — the Strawberry Frosty. First released at the beginning of June at all Wendy's locations nationwide, this Frosty had fans sighing with relief after finally getting what they've been demanding for years. According to a press release from Wendy's, the strawberry Frosty flavor is one of the most requested menu items from customers. Since Wendy's is so limited in releasing Frosty flavors, usually sticking with the two originals, chocolate and vanilla, fans were ecstatic over the new sweet and fruity dessert.
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
Quiznos' Latest Sandwich Brings The Smoke
Quiznos is known for its toasty subs and traditional offerings. While the sandwich chain makes classic sandwiches, its menu is always evolving to satiate customers' appetites with some of our favorite food trends. Just a few months ago, the eatery Quiznos came out with a take on an iconic sandwich that is synonymous with Philadelphia. In fact, the quick service restaurant added four different versions of the Philly cheesesteak sandwich to its menu — at least for a limited time (via Fast Food Post). Now, according to AP News, the brand is taking on another quintessential food that we especially love to enjoy in these warmer months at backyard gatherings. This new sandwich combines yummy barbecue with smoky goodness to create a burnt ends sandwich.
The Restaurant Where You Can Only Get One Type Of Sandwich
Walk into most any restaurant that sells sandwiches and browse their menu. Hot subs, cold subs, turkey, BLT, wraps, and melts — needless to say, there's quite a lot a restaurant can put between two pieces of bread. But all of those sandwich options can sometimes be overwhelming, can't they? What if restaurants embraced simple, no-frills classics like the peanut butter and jelly sandwich? It's an incredibly simple, yet popular sandwich (with your average kid eating about 1,500 sandwiches before graduating high school, per the National Peanut Board), so why not just focus on that?
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Dollar Tree Has Deals On Name-Brand Frozen Foods — But There's A Catch
From bagged chips and canned goods to seasonal decor and cleaning products, Dollar Tree has a huge variety of merchandise for sale. Everyone loves a good bargain, and that's the idea the company was founded on in 1986 when it priced every item at $1 (via Dollar Tree). However, that lasted about three decades when the company announced in a November 2021 press release that they would raise the base price to $1.25 for many items.
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day 2022: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals
Tomorrow is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Not to be confused with National Chocolate Chip Day, which happens in May. National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day lands on August 4th, 2022 (per National Today.) It might surprise you to learn that the chocolate chip cookie was first created by accident. Back...
How Long You Can Really Keep Cream Cheese In The Fridge?
With so many appetizing ways to enjoy cream cheese, it's no surprise that there's likely a tub of it tucked away somewhere in your fridge. Spread it on a toasted bagel, plunge a salty pretzel into it, or mix it into a sweet dessert for that added touch of creaminess — the list of uses for this spread goes on.
Reddit Is In Shambles Over The Price Of Aldi Eggs
Reddit, aka the bathroom wall of the internet, is the place to complain about everything. While solidly half of it is complaints about the Trader Joe's item Reddit thinks is flavorless or ogling the unusual strawberry that left Reddit disturbed, sometimes the users hit on something a bit more serious: Lately even the graffiti-speckled proverbial halls of Reddit have turned to food inflation.
How Long Smoked Salmon Really Lasts, According To Michael Symon
Smoked salmon has become a popular component of North American dining in recent decades and has been a staple in the diets of indigenous peoples for generations. The delicacy is most often associated with Alaskan natives and indigenous peoples of the Northern American and Canadian Pacific, originally used to allow these tribes to preserve salmon for long periods of time, explains fishermen group Wild for Salmon. Today, the dish can be found everywhere from five-star restaurants to local fish markets and delis, and it's a deeply smoky and savory treat that foodies can't get enough of.
Dunkin' South Korea's New Donut Is An Ode To Fried Chicken
Although Dunkin' offers coffee and other beverages, let's face it, we know the chain best for its various Dunkin' donuts. In addition to classics like powdered sugar, jelly, and frosted sprinkle, Dunkin' has also offered some far more unique donuts over the years. According to Delish, some of the strangest Dunkin' donuts have included the black cheese donut in Indonesia, the pork floss donut in China, and the date donut in the United Arab Emirates. But no matter how strange these donuts may seem to Americans, they pay homage to the cultures in which they're found.
Redditors Are Disgusted By A Walmart Employee's Mold Reveal
Since first opening its doors in 1962 in Rogers, Arkansas, Walmart has become a staple of the American shopping landscape. With 230 millions Americans visiting a Walmart each week to purchase their family's groceries (via Statista), it's seems perfectly reasonable to expect a sanitary shopping experience. That's why Reddit commenters on the r/walmart subreddit were so horrified to find out that their expectations of cleanliness fell short in one Walmart location.
Krispy Kreme Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Flavor For One Day Only
If there's one thing Krispy Kreme fans love nearly as much as the chain's Original Glazed donuts, it's the company's limited-edition flavor releases. Although donut lovers adore devouring Krispy Kreme's specialty desserts (like the unexpected honey-flavored donut launched this May), they usually have to come to terms with a hard truth: Generally, once these limited-edition donuts are sold out, they won't be back for quite some time, if at all.
What Happened To Fried Green Tomatoes After Shark Tank?
For more than a decade, we've seen some of the best food businesses appear on "Shark Tank" and have watched small businesses grow into huge success stories. After appearing on an episode, a business' growth typically booms — even if they walk away without making a deal. In the...
Why Twitter Is Comparing Baskin-Robbins' New Flavor To Pop-Tarts
According to Baskin-Robbins' website, the chain has over 1,00 delicious flavors of ice cream for the desert obsessed to dig into. But in 1953, the company had only 31 ice cream options. So how has Baskin-Robbins bulked up its ice cream repertoire by such a significant number? It's safe to say that the company's flavor of the month promotion (where it creates an all-new flavor in honor of each new month) is responsible for its now hearty amount of different ice creams. And, of course, it has also given ice cream lovers something to look forward to every time the date changes.
TikTok Is Shocked By The Prices At LA's Favorite Luxury Grocery Chain
As of this summer, food inflation was recorded to be at its highest point in 40 years, and food prices across the U.S. have been soaring as a direct result. Even grocery chains known for low-cost options have increased the price of some of their bestselling items. For example, some of Costco customers' food court faves — the cheap chicken bake and economical soda — have jumped in price by anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00. But while U.S.A Today reported that people throughout the country are facing serious money challenges due to the rapidly increasing cost of food, TikTok has uncovered a luxury grocery chain based in LA with prices that were sky high long before inflation took root.
Easy Cherry Dump Cake Recipe
There are times you want to attempt a challenging baking project, and there are other times you want dessert on the table with minimal effort. We get it! For the days you want an effortless sweet treat, there is nothing easier than a dump cake. Recipe developer Ting Dalton brings us this recipe for an easy cherry dump cake, something that she says is "very much like a British fruit crumble." "This is such a quick and easy way to make a dessert for family and friends, and served with lashings of ice cream, this is both comforting and delicious," she adds.
