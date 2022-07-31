Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds

thegadgetflow.com
Related
OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam provides AI-tracking, auto-framing, and gesture control features
Capture your video in 1080p or 4K resolution with the OBSBOT Tiny 4K AI webcam. Boasting AI-tracking with auto-framing, it uses a next-generation tracking algorithm. Make sure you stay in the frame with this gadget, which locks on you no matter where you go, following with smooth and precise movements. Additionally, the gesture control feature allows you to start video calls hands-free. So you don’t have to sit at your desk, press a button, and then move back to your presentation. Just start where you are and use your right or left hand. It may be small, but it boasts the Sony 1/2.8” sensor, providing crystal-clear video even when zoomed in—which it can do 4 times. Moreover, its dual omnidirectional microphone system has noise reduction to pick up your voice clearly within 3 meters. Finally, with HDR and AI auto exposure, it creates a professional look even in bad lighting.
Lambda Tensorbook deep-learning laptop offers all the software tools & performance needed
Get the power you need for deep learning with the Lambda Tensorbook deep-learning laptop. Featuring a GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q 16GB GPU, it lets you run advanced machine learning software. It includes a powerful Intel Core i7 processor and 64 GB of RAM to ensure it runs smoothly. Additionally, it has a 1TB NVMe Gen4 SSD and a 1 TB data drive for fast booting and a large storage capacity. Also, with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, this deep-learning laptop gives you the power to run deep neural networks at maximum speed. Furthermore, powered by NVIDIA RTX 3080, it provides 6 times more performance for AI tasks than CPUs. Moreover, preinstalled with Ubuntu Linux, it’s compatible with major deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow, PyTorch, cuDNN, CUDA, and more. Finally, use its HDMI 2.1 port to connect external monitors or TVs for others can see your work, too.
ONESONIC MXS-HD1 earbuds are ergonomically designed and are sweat- and splash-resistant
Wear the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 noise-canceling earbuds while you work out and run errands, as their ergonomic design and changeable silicone tips provide maximum comfort. This design prevents them from falling out of your ear, enabling you to focus on what matters most: listening to great music. These noise-canceling earbuds also boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which makes them perfect to wear in the gym. And wireless connectivity prevents any cords from holding you back. Moreover, the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 includes dual digital microphones with environmental noise suppression. This ensures crystal-clear calls and filters out background noise for transparent communication. Meanwhile, with up to a 20-hour battery life, they’re great to use every day. Finally, they’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant for effortless music streaming.
Nokia 5710 XpressAudio long-lasting phone boasts weeks of battery life & earbud storage
Take a break from smartphones with the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio long-lasting phone. With a unique design, it actually holds wireless earbuds in place beneath a slider component. This sleek and robust gadget lets you talk on the phone, listen to songs, and tune into the radio whenever you want. Incredibly, this phone has such a long-lasting battery that it can deliver you weeks of standby battery life as well as hours of time to talk. Not only that, but its earbuds also charge when they are stored. Additionally, environmental noise cancellation and VoLTE1 provide you with clear sound no matter where you are. Rigorously tested for durability standards, the earbuds easily pop out when you want to listen. Moreover, you can use the phone’s speaker if you want to hear to music aloud. Store thousands of songs with the MP3 player feature, and enjoy wireless FM radio as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon has a self-sealing magnetic design for endless fun
Give your kids virtually endless fun with the Liquid Bomb reusable water balloon. Using a magnet, it has a self-sealing design so you can reuse it over and over again. Fun for pool parties, backyard gatherings, and more, it’s truly an eco-friendly toy for adults and children alike. The design includes 2 silicone hemispheres with magnets on them. It fills easily when you dunk the water balloon in water, and it automatically shuts so you can quickly rejoin the water fight. It won’t break into pieces during a balloon toss, and it won’t melt even in the high heat of summer. What’s more, there’s nothing to clean up after a party! With a soft design, it won’t hurt anyone during games, and it breaks open immediately upon hitting their target if the force exceeds 5N.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Bluetooth Speaker brings party-quality sound anywhere
Carry party-quality sound with you comfortably on the go with the Sony SRS-XG300 X-Series Portable Wireless Speaker. This speaker packs high-quality sound in a portable design with an easy-to-hold handle. Additionally, the built-in lighting will add more to your outdoor party setup. The pop-up handle can also be pushed down with a single tap. Providing both punchy bass and vocal clarity, this portable wireless speaker is a must-have gadget for any outdoor party you plan—wherever it is. In fact, the non-circular diaphragm of this speaker delivers more sound pressure for a high-quality result. This means you get a more power-packed performance from a compact design. The lighting also adds a chic element to the overall compact design of this speaker.
Nanoleaf Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels have a 360° black finish
Get lighting that looks just as good off as it does on with the Ultra Black Shapes Triangles RGB smart lighting panels. These sleek triangles feature a 360° black finish. So when you switch them off, they appear as black triangles, similar to a modern work of art. What’s more, these unique lights come with everything you to need to install them in your home, including black mounting and power accessories. Moreover, they provide vibrant high-contrast RGB lighting animations once you switch them on. They have the same features as Nanoleaf’s Shapes Line, including effects like Rhythm Music, Touch, Screen Mirror, and more. Hang them in your office, living room, gaming area, or any room where you want to add a futuristic vibe. And, of course, they work with your favorite assistants—Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger uses intelligent power allocation to optimize supply
Charge any of your USB-C gadgets with the AOHI Magcube 40W Foldable Charger. Using intelligent power allocation technology, it not only detects but also optimizes its power supply. This makes sure that devices connected to the dual-port power adapter always receive the best charge. Incredibly, this compact gadget can fast charge 2 iPhone 13 smartphones or even an iPhone 13 and an iPad simultaneously! When using just a single port, it delivers up to 40 watts of fast charging power. This lets it completely fast charge your MacBook Air in just 2 hours. Furthermore, measuring just about 1.9 inches by 0.7 inches by 0.8 inches, this tiny little fast charger has an ultra-compact design. And its foldable prongs make it easily portable no matter where you need to go.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Platform
Get a powerful mobile gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. This phone can clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz with a 15% improved CPU performance. Then, the revamped GameCool 6 cooling system cools the CPU from all directions, using 3 different tactics. And with the 165 Hz display, you get stunning visuals. Meanwhile, the AirTrigger 6 uses ultrasonic sensors that support gestures for control that surpasses console-based gaming. Moreover, the massive 6,000 mAh battery charges from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes. And, about the camera, you can expect a triple rear camera system and a Sony IMX766 50 MP main camera. Finally, this phone has a futuristic style, combining geometric shapes with innovative technology.
Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L provides extra contoured padding and lumbar support
Receive all-day comfort during travel with the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L. It’s crafted with an adjustable sternum strap, lumbar support, and extra contoured padding to minimize back pain during heavy loads. Moreover, the Bellroy Venture Backpack 22L features dual front zippers to allow for lay-flat packing and easy access to your belongings on flights. Additionally, this bag includes raised mesh slip pockets to hold food or dirty laundry. This design also keeps your valuables out of the crush zone for added protection. Furthermore, it comes with a padded 16″ laptop sleeve and a document slip pocket. You’ll also receive dual-zippered dropdown front panel access and 2 water bottle pockets. Finally, it’s completely leather-free and available in 2 colors: Midnight, Nightsky, and Ranger Green.
Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch is crafted from grade 5 titanium and weighs 42 grams
Upgrade your wristwatch to the stunning Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch. Crafted entirely from grade 5 titanium, it’s extremely lightweight for maximum comfort. The durable, leather strap perfectly complements this material. All the while, the lean, minimalist silhouette makes it perfect for everyday wear. Furthermore, this hyper-modern watch offers an ambidextrous design combined with a streamlined shape for a head-turning design. In fact, with 31 jewels, it’s the perfect combination of simple and luxurious. It also includes an interactive time simulator. Moreover, the Ressence Type 8 is just as effective at night as it is during the day thanks to the extra-strong blue 100% Superluminova grade A. Overall, this self-winding watch offers a 36-hour power reserve and 28,800 vibrations per hour.
JELLYFISH adorable pushpins are not only squeezable and beautiful but also practical
Enhance your workspace or creative office with the JELLYFISH adorable pushpins. Designed in the shape of jellyfish, they have a squeezable and soft construction. This makes them so fun to play with, quickly triggering a delightful ASMR experience. Not only that, but these beautiful pushpins are also practical. Slightly larger than standard pushpins, they are easier to handle. And their balanced shape lets them stand upright so they don’t roll off your desk. The copper nail has a durable and recyclable design, and the transparent color completes the playful look. Coming in a compact box with 8 pushpins, they offer you enough to keep your pictures, papers, and notes out of the way. You’ll wonder how your office ever survived without these adorable Italian-designed jellyfish!
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable has a large 1.64″ always-on AMOLED screen
Glance at the 1.64-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable, and you’ll see everything you need. The 326 PPI AMOLED screen is larger than the previous model, and the metal body gives it a truly high-quality feel. Additionally, this gadget can monitor and track your blood oxygen level, sleep, heart rate, and more via XDA. You’ll love to choose from more than 180 watch faces depending on your style. And its 117 sports modes include both outdoor and indoor activities. Furthermore, with built-in GPS, it also boasts 5 ATM water resistance for swimming in water shallower than 50 meters. With a 235 mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 12 days, this gadget also offers NFC support for contactless payments. Finally, use it for camera control, smart notifications, and lost phone detection, too.
NFL・
The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game draws inspiration from the digital version
Beat the digital version of Wordle every day? Then you need The New York Times Wordle: The Party Game. Designed for anywhere from 2 to 4 players, this fun game draws its inspiration from the digital option. Best for ages 14 and up, it’s a fun game to play competitively with friends as you try and solve the Wordle. Rather than play once a day on your own, play over and over with friends! Simply take turns writing down a secret 5-letter word while the others try and guess it in the fewest tries. With dry-erase boards for guessing, this party game allows for unlimited play so you and friends or family can guess over and over. Moreover, you can play the classic version or choose from 3 variations: fast mode, timed mode, and team mode.
HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser uses infrared automatic touchless technology
Using infrared smart technology, the HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser helps you stay healthy. With an automatic and touchless design, it dispenses hand sanitizer without you having to touch it. Furthermore, it offers a convenient design so you and others can maintain cleanliness. Easily mount it on a wall in your living or workspace. Alternatively, you can use the stand option for freestanding mode. With a compact design, it measures just 12.5 inches tall, 6.5 inches deep, and 5.5 inches wide. Moreover, it weighs only 3.1 pounds, making it easy to install anywhere. Ideal for anywhere from schools to offices and restrooms to restaurants, it can even rest on a countertop. Designed with a wide tray, it keeps spaces clean by preventing hand sanitizer from dripping on the floor.
BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank has a 6,000 mAh battery and compact design
Charge your devices on the go faster with the BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank. Its 6,000 mAh battery features USB-C power delivery, offering fast, flexible charging. In fact, the entire device can charge your smartphone 1.5 times. Even better, you can use it to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. The USB-C PD port delivers up to 18 watts while the 2 USB-A Quick Charge Out ports feature the Quick Charge 3.0 Protocol. That way, you can power your devices when there’s no outlet in sight. Moreover, this gadget travels easily thanks to its lightweight, compact design; it fits easily in bags and pockets. And with its durability and FAA Carry-On compliance, you won’t have to worry about it during your flight. Get reliable power, anywhere, with this practical power bank.
ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip & GameCool 6 thermal system
Game with the best of them when you have the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it provides incredible performance. In fact, it boasts speeds up to 3.2 GHz! Moreover, the GameCool 6 thermal system includes an optimized thermal design with AeroActive Cooler 6. This involves an AI-powered active cooling system, a Peltier cooling element, and additional surface cooling with a fan. Boasting a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display, it offers unparalleled visuals. Incredibly, the AirTrigger 6 system provides advanced controls and ultrasonic sensors for Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. Additionally, use the Armoury Crate performance manager app to tune your performance and control your CPU’s power. Furthermore, enjoy the dual front-facing stereo speakers, triple-camera system, mood-lighting presets, and more. Finally, the 6,000 mAh battery gives you hours of playtime.
Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is great for minimalist, on-the-go carry of everyday gear
Small and lightweight, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 is available in a 3-, 6-, or 10-liter volume, so you can pick the perfect size for your goods. Ideal for everyday gear, it’s perfect to carry a rangefinder camera to a pro DSLR, lenses, and a laptop. Moreover, the Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 features padded cross-body straps. And a quick adjustment lets you loosen it when accessing gear or when you’re hiking. Additionally, the weatherproof UltraZip provides quick, expansive access. And the FlexFold dividers let you customize organization and protection. All the while, the internal stretchy pockets are perfect for smaller items. Finally, the 6- or 10-liter volume includes a dedicated tablet sleeve to carry your device on the go.
Gadget Flow
New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.https://thegadgetflow.com
Comments / 0