Using the NestJS Config Module to Manage Environment Variables

The 8 Most Powerful Computers in The World
We're used to seeing powerful computers in science fiction capable of processing massive amounts of data in a matter of seconds, machines so advanced they make modern personal computers look like toys in comparison. But unknown to many, today's supercomputers are already so powerful that they're blurring the line between...
How to Format Text in Google Forms
With Google Forms, you can enhance your form's usability through various text formatting options. You can bold, italicize, and underline your text, along with changing the font and text size. You can also add links, numbered lists, and bullet points. In this guide, we're going to show you everything you...
9 New Linux Distros to Try Out in 2022
As an open-source operating system, Linux continues to rule the market, even in 2022. The highly malleable Linux kernel has come a long way, evolving into many avatars and spawning different desktops suitable for numerous use cases. As is custom, a slew of new Linux distributions has become available to...
Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview
Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
Digital Trends
How to create a folder on your desktop
Your desktop, whether Windows or MacOS, is the handiest spot for the applications, files, and folders you use most. Maybe you’d like to organize your desktop icons by placing some in a folder. Or perhaps, you want to set up a folder for new files you plan to create for quick desktop access.
How to Enable Reader Mode in Google Chrome and Firefox
Some websites are full of ads, graphics, videos, banners, and other superfluous clutter. We can only wish some website designers went to greater efforts to declutter the pages on their sites. Luckily, we don’t have to rely on web designers to strip off webpage clutter thanks to reader mode features in browsers.
hackernoon.com
How To Enhance JavaScript File Upload Experience In Your Web App
A JavaScript file uploader ensures convenient, fast-moving uploads on every device. This includes drag and drop, remote storage, image editing, and multiple attachments. A ready-made solution can add layers of functionality to a JavaScript file file upload. UX is the backbone of usability for web apps that users rely on to complete tasks. We’ll walk you through how visual components can revamp the user experience of a. JavaScript file. file uploaders must be able to perform scalable file imports in record time.
How to Install a Virtual Machine on Windows 11
Using a virtual machine, we can make risky changes in no-go areas of the operating system and test new apps independently of the operating system installed on our device. It's a godsend for developers who want to try multiple operating systems simultaneously and test potentially hazardous software. Are you interested...
How to Fix the GeForce Now Error Code 0x0000F004 on Windows
Nvidia GeForce Now is a fantastic and cost-effective way to get into cloud gaming, but many users are experiencing the 0X0000F004 error when they try to launch the cloud gaming service. There are a few reasons why this error appears, so let's break down the different causes and how to fix them.
How to Make a Super-Taskbar with Directory Opus
The average Windows user might be fine accessing software through the Start menu or shortcuts on the desktop—maybe even pin an icon or two directly on the taskbar for easier access. However, true fans of customization and aesthetics use third-party launchers. These are tools dedicated to launching other apps,...
How to Set Up and Configure an NFS Server on Linux
Sun Microsystems' NFS (Network File System) is an RPC-based distributed file system structure that allows networked devices to use servers running NFS over a network as their local drives. Here's a step-by-step guide to setting up and configuring an NFS server on a Linux machine. What Is Network File System?
How to Add Search Tags to Files in Windows 11
Most users will enter keywords that match file titles to find images, documents, videos, and music on their Windows PCs. However, there is a different, more flexible way to search for files in Windows 11. You can instead add tags to files that will help you find them better. A...
Major Snap Bug Delays Ubuntu 22.04 Point Release
Ubuntu developer Canonical has decided to push back the "point release" of Ubuntu 22.04 to August 11, 2022, due to a bug affecting the ability to install Snap packages. Senior software engineer Łukasz Zemczak explained the issue in a message to Ubuntu's developer mailing list. During testing of our...
5 Empowering Microsoft Narrator Alternatives for Visually Impaired Windows Users
Built into the Windows OS, the screen reader Narrator is a big help to visually impaired users. However, you or a visually challenged loved one may not be finding the Narrator adequate for your needs. Or maybe, you just don't like its voices. But there are some good alternatives to...
The Top 3 Security Extensions for Brave Browser
If you're thinking about switching from a mainstream browser to a safer alternative, such as Brave, you're probably someone who cares deeply about privacy and security. Brave is safer and performs better than browsers like Chrome, and you could easily use it out of the box, but why not further enhance your security with specialized extensions?
No, You Cannot Remove Data From the Blockchain. Here's Why.
Over the past few years, blockchain technology has become widely popular across an array of different industries. Blockchains are known for their ability to record and store data securely, but can such information ever be removed? Is blockchain data truly permanent, and if so, why is this the case?. How...
8 Creative Ways to Upgrade or Build a Calculator
While every smartphone has a calculator, the old-fashioned electronic calculator is going nowhere. It's still widely used in schools and, like most gadgets in this era, has evolved to include some more powerful computing features. However, unlike back in the day, the bench calculator is now easier to access, and...
What Is Bun.js and Why Is the JavaScript Community Excited About It?
Getting new frameworks and libraries all the time is something JavaScript is famous for. In July 2022 the ecosystem welcomed a new member: Bun.js. Here, we'll take a look at Bun.js and see how it affects the wider JavaScript ecosystem. What Is Bun.js?. Bun is defined as "a fast all-in-one...
How to Build a Custom React Hook for API Calls
Most of the applications we create today consume data from external sources through APIs. They fetch data from a server and display it in their UI. Using React, you can create a custom hook to fetch data from an API. Given a URL, this hook will return an object containing the data and an optional error message. You can then use this hook in a component.
How Does the Linux Kernel Work? The Linux Kernel Anatomy Explained
The Linux kernel is like a bridge that enables computing communication between applications and hardware and manages the system's resources. Linus Torvalds developed the Linux kernel with C and Assembly and thus, he succeeded in creating a lightweight and portable core that was released to the public as open source.
