ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

3.86-Acre Commercial Pad Available in Prescott Valley

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 2

Related
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Chamber Community Excellence Awards

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual Community Excellence Awards Banquet. The Chamber celebrated 48 years of serving the business community in “team” style by “Playing Together, Winning Together.” Tables were decorated by various local businesses and congratulations to Pierce Property Management for their winning decorations showcasing hockey.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for August 5, 6, & 7

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Weekend Weather for Aug 4 thru Aug 8

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. More rain is in the forecast! Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Prescott Valley, AZ
Real Estate
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit Launches September 16th

The Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit is a three-day, annual event showcasing all things adventure and outdoors. “Where Adventure Comes Together,” the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit includes exhibitors, vendors, how-to clinics, and events from all genres for outdoor enthusiasts. >>Get outdoors this September 16-18 at the Findlay Toyota Center...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August

Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

MyDrive Podcast – Prescott Area Weekly Update, August 3rd, 2022

Hosts Elicia Morigeau and Guy Roginson cover this week’s top local news, events, and updates from all across the Prescott area and beyond. This week they cover the NAZ Wranglers’ amazing season, new apartments for rent in Prescott Valley, monsoon updates, what to do this weekend in the Prescott area, and more.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pipeline West Community Meeting

The City of Flagstaff invites residents impacted by post-wildfire flooding in the Pipeline West area to a community meeting on Thursday, August 4 from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at Flagstaff City Hall. During the meeting, City staff will discuss flood risks for impacted neighborhoods, how to properly install short-term emergency mitigations...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fry#This Fain Signature Group
SignalsAZ

Planting Berries in the Yard: Watters Podcast

In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott discuss planting berries in the yard. What is the best way to plant berries in your yard? They also discuss other yard care during Monsoon. All this moisture has prompted pretty weeds, should you get rid of them? How should you care for hail-damaged trees and plants? Also, learn if this is a good time to trim shrubs and roses.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach

Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp

Concerned Residents Of Kirkland Say No To Man Camp. A group of concerned citizens is mounting a petition drive against the development of a transient housing development, aka “Man Camp” in the town of Kirkland. On Saturday, August 6th 10 am to 1 pm, volunteers with the No Man Camp Community Campaign (NMCCC) will be at the corner of Iron Springs Rd. and Kirkland Hillside Rd to collect signatures and rally support for their opposition.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
SignalsAZ

Prescott City Council Seeks Applications for Council Vacancy

In an earlier release, Councilwoman Jessica Hall announced her resignation from Prescott City Council effective July 25, 2022. At their Voting Meeting on July 26 Prescott City Council voted to accept applications to fill the vacancy through November 2023. Applicants must have been a registered voter in the City of Prescott for at least one year prior to appointment.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

August 4th Monsoon Forecast

Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Thursday, August 4th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Overnight storms are moving out of the state this morning and lingering cloud coverage are likely to delay the start of storm formation. Monsoon storms are still expected to form early afternoon forming first over the high terrain with the best coverage and most activity for thunderstorms over northern Yavapai County into Western and Northern Coconino County.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
CAMP VERDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Flooding hits Flagstaff for the third time in one week

FLAGSTAFF — It’s been a week for Flagstaff and Coconino County. On and off monsoon rains pounded burn scars, both new and old. Areas that typically don’t see flooding, watched standing water get too close for comfort on Friday. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy tweeted a video of...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

PVPD Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Runaway Juveniles

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate two runaway juveniles. Dominick Collins is a 17-year-old, 5’10”, 146 lbs. with blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Tommy Hilfiger sweatshirt, black and white joggers, and possibly a “playboy” hat.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy