UFC 277 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2022 total passes $5 million
DALLAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 277 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $313,500.
The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.
UFC 277 took place at American Airlines Center. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.
The full UFC 277 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:
Amanda Nunes: $42,000
def. Julianna Pena: $42,000
Brandon Moreno: $32,000
def. Kai Kara-France: $32,000
Sergei Pavlovich: $4,500
def. Derrick Lewis: $21,000
Alexandre Pantoja: $11,000
def. Alex Perez: $6,000
Magomed Ankalaev: $6,000
def. Anthony Smith: $21,000
Alex Morono: $16,000
def. Matthew Semelsberger: $6,000
Drew Dober: $16,000
def. Rafael Alves: $4,000
Hamdy Abdelwahab: $4,000
def. Don'Tale Mayes: $4,500
Drakkar Klose: $6,000
def. Rafa Garcia: $4,500
Michael Morales: $4,000
def. Adam Fugitt: $4,000
Joselyne Edwards: $4,500
def. Ji Yeon Kim: $6,000
Nicolae Negumereanu: $4,500
def. Ihor Potieria: $4,000
Orion Cosce: $4,000
def. Blood Diamond: $4,000
Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.
In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.
Full 2022 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:
- “UFC 277: Peña vs. Nunes 2” – $313,500
- “UFC Fight Night 208: Blaydes vs. Aspinall” – $179,000
- “UFC on ABC 3: Ortega vs. Rodriguez” – $179,000
- “UFC on ESPN 39: Dos Anjos vs. Fiziev” – $157,500
- “UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier” – $362,500
- “UFC on ESPN 38: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot” – $140,500
- “UFC on ESPN 37: Kattar vs. Emmett” – $189,000
- “UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka” – $258,000
- “UFC Fight Night 207: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik” – $149,000
- “UFC Fight Night 206: Holm vs. Vieira” – $127,000
- “UFC on ESPN 36: Blachowicz vs. Rakic” – $173,000
- “UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje” – $320,000
- “UFC on ESPN 35: Font vs. Vera” – $197,500
- “UFC Fight Night 205: Lemos vs. Andrade” – $149,500
- “UFC on ESPN 34: Luque vs. Muhammad 2” – $159,000
- “UFC 273: Volkanovski vs. The Korean Zombie” – $293,500
- “UFC on ESPN 33: Blaydes vs. Daukaus” – $186,500
- “UFC Fight Night 204: Volkov vs. Aspinall” – $154,500
- “UFC Fight Night 203: Santos vs. Ankalaev” – $198,000
- “UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal” – $236,000
- “UFC Fight Night 202: Makhachev vs. Green” – $138,000
- “UFC Fight Night 201: Walker vs. Hill” – $140,000
- “UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2” – $282,500
- “UFC Fight Night 200: Hermansson vs. Strickland” – $160,500
- “UFC 270: Ngannou vs. Gane” – $241,000
- “UFC on ESPN 32: Kattar vs. Chikadze” – $132,000
Year-to-date total: $5,253,000
2021 total: $6,167,500
Program-to-date total: $11,420,500
