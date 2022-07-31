UFC 277 Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay: 2022 total passes $5 million

DALLAS – Fighters from Saturday’s UFC 277 event took home UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance pay totaling $313,500.

The program, a comprehensive plan that includes outfitting requirements, media obligations and other items under the fighter code of conduct, replaces the previous payments made under the UFC Athlete Outfitting Policy.

UFC 277 took place at American Airlines Center. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ABC/ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

The full UFC 277 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts included:

* * * *

Amanda Nunes: $42,000

def. Julianna Pena: $42,000

Brandon Moreno: $32,000

def. Kai Kara-France: $32,000

Sergei Pavlovich: $4,500

def. Derrick Lewis: $21,000

Alexandre Pantoja: $11,000

def. Alex Perez: $6,000

Magomed Ankalaev: $6,000

def. Anthony Smith: $21,000

Alex Morono: $16,000

def. Matthew Semelsberger: $6,000

Drew Dober: $16,000

def. Rafael Alves: $4,000

Hamdy Abdelwahab: $4,000

def. Don'Tale Mayes: $4,500

Drakkar Klose: $6,000

def. Rafa Garcia: $4,500

Michael Morales: $4,000

def. Adam Fugitt: $4,000

Joselyne Edwards: $4,500

def. Ji Yeon Kim: $6,000

Nicolae Negumereanu: $4,500

def. Ihor Potieria: $4,000

Orion Cosce: $4,000

def. Blood Diamond: $4,000

Under the UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance program’s payout tiers, which appropriate the money generated by Venum’s multi-year sponsorship with the UFC, fighters are paid based on their total number of UFC bouts, as well as Zuffa-era WEC fights (January 2007 and later) and Zuffa-era Strikeforce bouts (April 2011 and later). Fighters with 1-3 bouts receive $4,000 per appearance; 4-5 bouts get $4,500; 6-10 bouts get $6,000; 11-15 bouts earn $11,000; 16-20 bouts pocket $16,000; and 21 bouts and more get $21,000. Additionally, champions earn $42,000 while title challengers get $32,000.

In addition to experience-based pay, UFC fighters will receive in perpetuity royalty payments amounting to 20-30 percent of any UFC merchandise sold that bears their likeness, according to officials.

Full 2022 UFC Promotional Guidelines Compliance payouts:

Year-to-date total: $5,253,000

2021 total: $6,167,500

Program-to-date total: $11,420,500

