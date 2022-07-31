Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

www.wcn247.com
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — “Where you went grad,” is a common question posed in Hawaii Pidgin to find out which high school someone graduated from. High school has long been tied to Hawaii residents’ sense of identity. What happens when that school bears the name of President William McKinley, who many Native Hawaiians disdain for his role in the annexation of the Hawaiian Kingdom to the United States? The effort to change the name is meeting resistance from mostly older alumni who say renaming their alma mater would rattle their identity. The resistance comes amid a growing movement across the islands to restore Hawaiian place names in an attempt to honor and respect Native Hawaiian culture and history.
Official: Ex Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez arrested
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez has been arrested in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, an official tells The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her on Thursday, said the official, who was not authorized to talk about the federal case. No further details were immediately available. Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have immediate comment. Vázquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 following a local Supreme Court ruling after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following massive protests.
Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake County Superior Court, precedes the first hearing next Monday in a Green Party lawsuit against the North Carolina State Board of Elections, when the newly certified party will fight for an extension to a statutory deadline preventing its candidates from appearing on the ballot.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway’s centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff died in the Wednesday afternoon crash in northern Indiana, along with the woman driving the other vehicle. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office initially said that the car crossed into the SUV’s path. But the office released a statement Thursday saying investigators decided their preliminary determination of which direction the vehicles were traveling was incorrect. It said the SUV driven by Walorski staff member Zachery Potts crossed the centerline for unknown reasons.
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site
NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Researchers believe they have uncovered at a battle site in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War. Scientists from Rowan University and county officials announced the discovery Tuesday at Red Bank Battlefield Park. The remains rested in a trench for 245 years until a human femur was found during a archaeological dig in June. Officials believe the skeletal remains are part of a mass grave of Hessian soldiers who were killed by Colonial forces during the 1777 Battle of Red Bank. Scientists hope to eventually find their descendants.
Florida governor suspends prosecutor over new abortion law
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has suspended the elected state prosecutor of Tampa for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban and for supporting gender transition treatments for minors. The Republican governor announced Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's suspension at the county’s sheriff’s office on Thursday. Warren is a Democrat who was elected and re-elected by the county's voters. His office did not immediately return an email seeking comment. The governor's executive order focuses on how he signed on to statements from prosecutors around the nation pledging that they won't pursue criminal cases against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments.
Florida woman's lawsuit says Equifax error made loan pricier
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has sued Equifax claiming she was denied a car loan because of a 130-point mistake she says was part of a larger group of credit score errors the ratings agency made this spring due to a coding problem. The class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on behalf of Nydia Jenkins and potentially millions of others who applied for credit during a three-week period earlier this year. The Jacksonville, Florida woman says she was forced to accept another loan that was $150 per month more than the one she was turned down for because of the error.
Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. It claims Tennessee's law violates D.H.'s Constitutional rights under the Equal Protection Clause and also violates Title IX, the 1972 federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education. Whether Title IX protects transgender students is a subject of fierce debate. The U.S. Department of Education issued guidance in June that it did apply, but a federal judge temporarily blocked that interpretation last month.
