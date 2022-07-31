ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos QB Russell Wilson praises Jerry Jeudy's work ethic

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLYDQ_0gzTxhn700

Denver Broncos fans see wide receiver Jerry Jeudy’s brilliant route running on game days, and we’ve all seen his impressive workout videos.

What we don’t see is the work Jeudy does in the film room. There’s much more to football than just the physical aspect. Jeudy’s also mastering the mental aspect, and quarterback Russell Wilson has noticed and appreciates the receiver’s diligence.

“What I love is how our receivers sit in the front of the room, taking notes and highlighting,” Wilson said on July 27. “Jerry Jeudy was in our QB meeting for an hour just for fun and just to listen and just to study and understand it all. That’s a credit to him and his work ethic.

“When you have guys like that and your best players put that type of work in, that just rises everyone else to be better. It’s so great to see that and experience that.”

Jeudy’s a first-round talent but he hasn’t quite lived up to his first-round draft status through two seasons. He was hindered by injuries and poor quarterback play last year, but Jeudy’s healthy again now and he’ll be playing with a future Hall of Famer in Wilson this season. All that should add up to a big year for the receiver entering his third season in the league.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama

Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says Monday's practice was hardest of his career

JuJu Smith-Schuster got a taste of what it means to be a member of the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s first padded practice on Monday. Andy Reid is notorious for having one of the league’s toughest training camps. He follows the NFL’s guidelines, but he still pushes the tempo and pushes his guys to get the most out of every second of practice. He also wants his players in the best possible shape for the season, so that when the time comes, his team can physically impose their will on their opponents.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
ClutchPoints

Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB

The NFL’s three-day trial regarding the Deshaun Watson case concluded last week. However, breaking information leaked Thursday that could impact the result of the case. The NFL interviewed 12 women that accused Watson of sexual misconduct. Allegedly, the league also interviewed the adult son of one of the women. And, according to recent reports (originally […] The post Lawyer for Deshaun Watson’s accusers responds to revelations that could help QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Key Broncos WR out for season with torn ACL

The Denver Broncos have suffered a major blow to their offense in just the second week of NFL training camp. Wide receiver Tim Patrick went down with a significant knee injury during Tuesday’s practice. He was later reported to have suffered a torn ACL. Running back Damarea Crockett also...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Have Signed Former Packers Wide Receiver

After losing Tim Patrick to a season-ending ACL tear, the Denver Broncos have added another wide receiver. The team officially signed Darrius Shepherd on Thursday. An undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State, Shepherd played 14 games for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He reeled in just six catches and fumbled twice.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Qb#Hall Of Famer
The Spun

Broncos Sign New Running Back Following Injury Loss

After losing starting wide receiver Tim Patrick for the season, it's next man up for the Denver Broncos. To that end, they're adding a running back with their extra roster spot. On Wednesday, the Broncos placed Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett on injured reserve. In a corresponding move, they...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa

The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
SANTA CLARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant takeaways from Day 7 of Patriots training camp

The New England Patriots offense spent Wednesday rebuilding its confidence. The Patriots looked significantly more on-point on Wednesday during an unpadded session. Without pads, they could not use contact, which gave the offense a distinct advantage after two rough days for them during padded, contact sessions. Take away the pass-rush, take away the problem — apparently.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Broncos Veteran Wide Receiver Carted Off Practice Field Tuesday

A Denver Broncos veteran wide receiver and projected starter may have suffered a serious injury this Tuesday afternoon. That player is fifth-year wideout Tim Patrick. According to multiple reports, Patrick made a sensational catch during training camp on Tuesday, but landed awkwardly. It was only a matter of moments before the cart came out and he was taken off the field with medical trainers.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Bengals rookie Dax Hill covering Ja'Marr Chase in practice

The Cincinnati Bengals were adamant after drafting safety Dax Hill in the first round that he’d get to play all over the secondary. Not only has that been the case at Bengals training camp so far, Hill’s getting a trial by fire of sorts — both by filling in for the absent Jessie Bates during the franchise tag standoff and being asked to line up against the likes of Ja’Marr Chase all over the field.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

135K+
Followers
180K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy