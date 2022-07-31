Evan McPherson nails 65-yard FG to end Bengals' Back Together Saturday event

It wasn’t all that long ago Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson ended team OTAs by nailing a 63-yard field goal.

At Back Together Saturday with 28,000-plus fans watching at Paul Brown Stadium, McPherson sent a 65-yard attempt through the uprights with room to spare right at the end of the special event.

This way the only chance for Bengals fans to catch a live practice at the stadium itself, so the team rolled out what seems to quickly be becoming a tradition with McPherson.

To say he delivered would be an understatement. And after? McPherson made it clear he had one goal in mind — sending the fans home happy.