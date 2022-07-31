ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death

FOX43.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 11

White Tiger
4d ago

Even with police and and the Sheriff's department, now that any citizen can buy a gun, and carry it anywhere, people are judging their victims and shooting them Whole families are being killed plus of course in robberies etc. This not the United States. This is the Divided States. It's only going to get worse.

Reply
11
Miche
4d ago

Hey, a fathers love.. the victim had to have put hands on his daughter for the father to drive that distance, not to cool off or turn around, get into a verbal altercation and kill him.

Reply
2
Laura Hartwell
4d ago

It’s not the damm gun it’s the damm user of the gun What if it was ur daughter then what

Reply(2)
7
 

