Sheriff: Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death

White Tiger
4d ago
Even with police and and the Sheriff's department, now that any citizen can buy a gun, and carry it anywhere, people are judging their victims and shooting them Whole families are being killed plus of course in robberies etc. This not the United States. This is the Divided States. It's only going to get worse.
Miche
4d ago
Hey, a fathers love.. the victim had to have put hands on his daughter for the father to drive that distance, not to cool off or turn around, get into a verbal altercation and kill him.
Laura Hartwell
4d ago
It’s not the damm gun it’s the damm user of the gun What if it was ur daughter then what
Police: Man with rifle on balcony in Fairfax County taken into custody
The man whom police said had a rifle on the balcony of an apartment building as he shouted threats Tuesday afternoon was in custody several hours after the situation started.
Bodies Of Missing Father, Son Pulled From Potomac River In Maryland
The bodies of a 10-year-old boy and his 43-year-old father from Virginia have been recovered from the Potomac River in Maryland, with officials Id'ing the latter, police said. Royal, Virginia resident Elias Isai Sandoval Pimentel was found pulled from the river when his body was located on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a day after investigators recovered his young son's body, whose name has not been released.
NBC12
3 charged in connection to robbery at Red Roof motel
STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Three people have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Red Roof motel in Stafford County. Deputies were called to the motel along Warrenton Road shortly after midnight on Wednesday. The victim told police he was in a motel room with Jessica Smalley,...
AOL Corp
One deputy dead, two wounded by gunfire inside North Carolina home, officials say
One sheriff’s deputy is dead and two others remain hospitalized after they were shot inside a North Carolina home, according to the Wayne County government officials. The death of Sgt. Matthew Fishman, 38, was announced Tuesday, Aug. 2, in a Facebook post. The other two deputies remain in stable...
Two Waldorf Houses Struck When Gunshots Ring Out In Quiet Neighborhood: Sheriff
A reckless endangerment report is under investigation in Maryland after gunshots rang out during an early morning incident that saw two area homes struck by bullets, authorities announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 to the area of Jackson Court...
NBC Washington
Maryland Sisters Die in Fire at Hamptons Vacation Home
Two sisters from Potomac, Maryland, died when a raging fire engulfed the Hamptons vacation home their family was renting for the summer, authorities in New York say. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, were sleeping upstairs at the house on Spring Lane in Noyack, on Long Island's South Fork, when flames broke out around 3:30 a.m., the Southampton Town Police Department said.
fox5ny.com
2 sisters killed in Long Island house fire
NEW YORK - Two sisters from Maryland on vacation with their family were killed in an early morning house fire on eastern Long Island. The fire happened just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the hamlet of Noyac. According to officials, patrol officers responded to a home on Spring Lane...
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Montgomery County fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
WLOS.com
Virginia dad accused of driving over 300 miles to shoot NC man who dated his daughter
HUBERT, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a Virginia man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight. News outlets report that the Onslow County Sheriff's Office says emergency responders found Jared...
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
WJLA
Man accused of molesting kids at wife's Baltimore County daycare to appear in court
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man accused of molesting children at his wife's Baltimore County daycare is set to appear in court Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said 57-year-old James Weems Jr., who was shot by his wife, 50-year-old Shanteari Weems, last month at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., will appear in court for a bond hearing. This comes after he waived extradition and remains in D.C. police custody following hospitalization.
Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
Woman arrested at Manassas medical center in connection to assault on police officer
A woman was arrested at a Manassas medical facility after police say she assaulted an officer Monday morning.
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 7-11 worker in Charles County
A Charles County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for armed robbery and killing a 7-11 employee in 2020.
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
ccsao.us
Man Sentenced to Life without Parole for Murdering 7-11 Employee during Armed Robbery
State v. Gregory Deshawn Collins, C-08-CR-21-000296. LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf, to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for the First-Degree Felony Murder of Lynn Maher, Armed Robbery, and related charges.
Bay Net
One Flown Out After Early Morning Stabbing In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. – On August 4, at approximately 5:25 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a stabbing on Cloverleaf Court. When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a male suffering from multiple stab wounds to his face. EMS requested a MEDEVAC due to the serious injuries. MSPAC Trooper...
FOX43.com
Baltimore grand jury indicts 15-year-old squeegee worker on first-degree murder charge in shooting death of man
BALTIMORE — A grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist who confronted the teen and others who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and...
wfmd.com
Frederick Woman Run Over Intentionally By Vehicle Remains In Trauma Center
Benefit planned for this weekend to help with medical expenses. Frederick, Md. (NS) – A Frederick County mother, Fran Cornell, is living a parent’s worst nightmare. Her daughter Jami, a well-known local barrel racer, was seriously injured by a vehicle. “About 8:30 on Wednesday night, July 13, I...
Oxon Hill convenience store clerk accused of entering Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON — An Oxon Hill, Maryland, convenience store clerk who doubles as a pro-Trump YouTuber under the name "Semore Views" was arrested Monday on four misdemeanor counts for allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6. Kit made his initial appearance in court Monday and was released on...
