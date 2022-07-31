Crime blotter: Apple Store thefts, driving while using an iPad

forums.appleinsider.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it's a Photo Op
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraud
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold Fries
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a Deal
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
People
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in Washington
self checkout section in storePhoto by Scott Lewis (Creative Commons) Self-checkout is really common today. Sure, it can be very handy to use at times or when you are in a hurry. Many employers, such as Walmart, they often prefer having self-checkout because it reduces labor costs.
Apple Insider
Facebook is fine when punishing others financially, but cries when others do it to them
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Facebook claims it's the champion of small businesses, but as soon as Apple's privacy changes affected Mark Zuckerberg's bottom line, it took it out on its small business partners.
It's Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
9to5Mac
$50 gift card with Apple TV purchase promotion available again at the US Apple Store, also launches in other countries
Update: Amazon is currently discounting $59 off an Apple TV 4K, beating the Apple gift card value with a straight-up price drop. Last month, Apple launched a rare $50 gift card promo for Apple TV purchases in the United States. It ran from July 1 through July 14. This promotion has now returned, running until August 15.
9to5Mac
mophie launches powerstation pro, speedport 120 4-port GaN charger, dual USB-C car chargers; available at Apple
Mophie is out with five new Apple accessories today from a sharp portable battery that can power up a MacBook to a new 4-port 120W GaN charger, to a fresh lineup of single and dual USB-C car chargers. Along with direct availability, the new accessories are all being sold by Apple.
Ars Technica
Dell follows Apple in exploring laptops with reverse wireless charging
A recently published Dell patent, spotted by Patently Apple, shows the company exploring the ability to wirelessly charge devices on a laptop's surface. We've seen similar concepts from Apple, which has already won patents for similar technologies. However, instead of simply dropping your iPhone on the laptop's surface and letting it charge, Dell's patent application describes a "wireless charging clip" that can attach to the PC and then be used to charge devices placed on top of it.
Apple Insider
Apple confirms Studio Display speaker fault, offers workaround
An unknown number of Studio Display owners are having issues with sound failing intermittently, or completely, which Apple now says is a software problem. Apple previously said that initial webcam issues with the Studio Display were a software rather than a hardware problem, and promised a fix. This time, while again insisting that it is not a fault with the display's speakers, Apple has so far only offered a temporary workaround.
Apple Insider
Robbery victim tracks thief with AirTag, gets broken nose
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A New York man who found his stolen motorbike using Apple'sAirTags, was then beaten up by the thieves. "I...
Apple Insider
Apple looking to expand its nascent advertising business
Apple may be planning on expanding its current first-party advertising offerings with the addition of a demand-side platform, recent job listings suggest. The Cupertino tech giant is currently seeking a senior manager for a demand-side platform (DSP), according to a posting seen by Digiday. A demand-side platform is an automated system allowing advertisers to bid on ads.
Apple Insider
Apple TV+ films, series, and documentaries
Comedy Series — ShowAboutRatingNext/Current Season Release Date. "Mythic Quest" is centered around a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. Written by Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day, of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" fame, and produced by Ubisoft and Lions Gate.TV-MAFall 2022.
Apple Insider
Apple lifts mask mandate for corporate employees
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Workers at Apple's corporate locations will now get to choose whether or not they wear a face mask when at the office.
The newest, ninth-gen Apple iPad is reduced by £40 at Amazon
It’s rare to see any kind of price cut for current Apple products, so we’re pretty excited to see the latest iPad reduced at Amazon. Now to be clear, this isn’t a Black Friday-style slashing of the Apple tablet’s price, but a useful £40 off the latest model shouldn’t be sniffed at, especially when it’s offered by Amazon, which of course means it also comes with free next-day delivery for Prime members.Specifically, this is the ninth-generation Apple iPad with Wi-Fi. We included it in our roundup of the best tablets, and awarded it the title of “best Apple tablet for...
Apple Insider
How to use Spotlight in macOS Ventura
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Spotlight gained a few essential features inmacOS Ventura, like image search, quick actions, rich results, and more. Learn about the updates here.
Apple Insider
AppleCare+ adds theft and loss coverage to more European countries
Users in France, Italy, and Spain are now able to choose an expanded version of the AppleCare+ insurance that covers theft or loss, as well as damage. Six years after first introducing it as an option in the States, Apple is now offering the extended AppleCare+ option in France, Italy, and Spain. This brings the current list of countries with theft and loss insurance, to eight.
Apple Insider
iPadOS 16 may be delayed until new iPads ship
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple is reportedly not releasing its upcomingiPadOS 16 software update at the same time as iOS 16 for multiple reasons.
Apple Insider
Apple pulled a record 439K apps in Q2, including abandonware
Apple and Google delisted almost 600,000 apps combined from their respective app stores, amidst a wide crackdown by Apple on abandoned applications. According to a new report from fraud protection firm Pixalate, Apple and Google delisted 592,000 apps from the App Store and Google Play, respectively, in Q2 2022. That's a major increase from the 220,000 apps the two firms delisted in the first quarter.
CNBC
Gadget season is here — new folding phones, watches and earbuds are coming
Samsung will kick off the season of product launches with its Unpacked event on August 10, where it will debut new foldable phones. Apple's gearing up to launch four new iPhones, according to Bloomberg, and a new rugged Apple Watch. Google will continue its efforts to grow its presence in...
Apple Insider
Apple under fire for how HR handles women who complain about abuse
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A report on Thursday discusses where women in Apple's employ were betrayed by the company's human resources reporting system, and illustrated some cases where the company's response is in contrast to its stated goals.
