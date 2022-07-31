Severe storms on tap for Midwest to start the week

Residents across much of the Midwest and Great Lakes have enjoyed calm and seasonable weather in recent days, with little in the way of extreme heat or widespread rainfall. But AccuWeather forecasters say a change of pace will be quick to arrive in much of the region, with thunderstorms and even some severe weather this week.

On Sunday afternoon, storms began to fire across western Minnesota and far eastern South Dakota, and into portions of Nebraska. Toward the evening, storms reached their peak intensity in portions of western Wisconsin. Wind damage was reported near Shell Lake, Wisconsin as fast moving thunderstorms swept through.

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

As always, it will take certain ingredients lining up at the right time to produce severe thunderstorms. In this case, the stage will be set for multiple days of disruptive thunderstorms.

As the storm system progresses eastward to start the traditional workweek, the severe threat will move along with it. Stretching from Illinois to Ohio, Kentucky and far western Pennsylvania, and northward to southern Ontario, a broad area may be threatened by strong and heavy storms.

Hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible. Flooding will be an issue as well, especially in places such as Kentucky where destructive flooding has already taken place. With the ground already saturated, trees can also fall at lower wind speeds, leading to increased damage.

While the most intense storms may be isolated, they could potentially cause major impacts given their broad range, especially when it comes to travel. With many busy interstates passing through the threat area, travelers may need to allow extra time to reach their destinations.

After storms develop during the afternoon once again, the evening commutes in cities such as Indianapolis, Detroit, and Columbus, Ohio, may be impacted. Chicago is likely to remain north of any severe weather, though a morning shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in the city.

Well after dark, storms will continue to press southeastward. Cities such as Lexington, Kentucky, as well as Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio, may have some gusty late-night thunderstorms Monday.

The threat of another round of severe weather will return to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday as temperatures tick up across the center of the country.

Residents in cities such as Minneapolis and Duluth, Minnesota, will once again be dodging storms on Tuesday. With hail and damaging winds expected again, a few tornadoes also cannot be ruled out.

"With a potent jet stream associated with this new storm system, there may be enough wind shear for a tornado threat to develop," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydnowski explained.

The threat of storms will then press eastward on Wednesday.

AccuWeather meteorologists have highlighted a broad area, stretching from Iowa to southern Ontario, where a vigorous severe weather threat could take shape. While the exact area of the most intense storms remains less clear, the threat of severe thunderstorms is unlikely to wane in the near future.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.