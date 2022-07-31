Penn State Daily Headlines: Sunday, July 31

247sports.com
Countdown to Kickoff: 28 days until Penn State football
Penn State aims to bounce back into Big Ten contention this fall following a 7-6 finish last season. The Nittany Lions fell from 5-0 in 2021, concluding with an Outback Bowl loss, but have since used the Transfer Portal and a top-10 recruiting class to retool the roster. PSU opens...
Top-100 QB Jayden Bradford reviews Penn State visit
It was his third visit to Happy Valley.
9 Penn State position battles to watch during preseason camp, from No. 2 quarterback to No. 1 punter
Penn State opened preseason camp with practice on a beautiful evening in State College on Monday with the season opener at Purdue now less than one month away. We’ve already taken a look at the storylines that will shape August along with the players who will occupy key roles for the Nittany Lions.
Penn State notes and observations from first practice of preseason camp
Penn State was on the practice field for the first time this summer with the season opener at Purdue one month away.
