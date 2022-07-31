Nervous About Swimming With Sharks? There’s A Product You Can Wear That Might Help.

q961.com
What’s Your Favorite Fair Food at the Northern Maine Fair?
There is truly nothing like fair food. The sights, the smells and the tastes. It hits us at a very deep level. What’s your favorite thing to get? Take our poll and let us know. You can select more than one thing, and add your own favorites too. The...
Mainers Now Eligible to Order Additional Free COVID-19 Tests
Maine residents may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests (ACT), the Mills Administration announced on Wednesday. The project, launched in January, is a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state.
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
A Little Bit of Everything at Rods, Rides and Relics at the Northern Maine Fair
Rods, Rides and Relics at the Northern Maine Fair is New England's largest indoor car show. There are over 100 vehicles on display in The Forum. The cars go in on Friday, August 5 and the show is on Saturday and Sunday. Rick Guerette, Vice President of the Fair, organizes the event. He told us about some of the features this year.
Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks
With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
Work at the Northern Maine Fair Continues for Opening Day, Presque Isle, Maine
Northern Maine Fair Association President, Lynwood Winslow, talked to Townsquare Media about the current phase of the fairgrounds and how things look going forward as the Fair fast approaches on August 4 - 7, 2022. PHOTOS. Take a look at the photos of the work in progress at the fairgrounds...
MDOT Posts Reminder of Horse & Buggy on the Roads
The Maine Department of Transportation posted a reminder to their Facebook page on watching out for horses and buggies on the road. They included a link to the statutes in the state of Maine related to animals on a public way. See below. In Aroostook County, Maine, we are used...
Actor Steve Carell Spotted Vacationing and Dining in Maine
It is most definitely tourist season in Maine, which means people from all over the world are visiting Vacationland for the sights, the food, and the calm. One thing that has seemingly been missing this summer, however, is the celebrity sightings. Over the past few years, summers have been inundated with star sightings like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Seth Rogen, and multimedia icon Oprah Winfrey. We can now add actor Steve Carell to the list after he was spotted multiple times over the past couple of days in Portland and beyond.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maine Native from The Chainsmokers Headed to The Edge of Space
Maine Natives Hit the Big Time as The Chainsmokers. The Chainsmokers have made it big and now want to take things to a whole new level. They are planning to be the first music group to perform high above the Earth - 20 miles high to be exact (right on the edge of space). The group is made up of Drew Taggart from the state of Maine and Alex Pall.
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
2023 Maine State Park Passes Go On Sale August 15th
Explore the beauty of Maine’s state parks with the whole family. Starting on Monday, August 15th, the state of Maine will begin selling state park passes for 2023. If you purchase it on August 15th, it lasts a long time. In fact, your 2023 pass can also be used for the rest of this calendar year. Pretty good deal!
Maine Seeing an Increase in Motorcycle Fatalities in 2022
With all the motorcycle enthusiasts in Aroostook County, Maine, it’s important to be aware of some of the recent reports of fatalities already in 2022. Nothing is better than getting on some of northern Maine’s scenic roadways and going for a long ride or even a trip somewhere.
Generous Maine Doctor Donated His Kidney to A Patient
A Maine doctor has done something remarkable by donating his kidney to a former patient of his, according to WMTW. As the article states, this is also a life-long dream of his. As the article states, Dr. Aji Djamali who is a nephrologist from Maine Medical Center, has always been...
Death of 14-Year-Old Girl Ruled a Homicide, Mt. Vernon, Maine
The Maine State Police said the name of the 14-year-old girl found dead in her Mt. Vernon home on Monday, July 18 is Brooke McLaughlin. The homicide investigation continues. Police said no arrests have been made. Homicide Investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of...
