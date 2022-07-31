Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats

wobm.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
Ten Best New Jersey Pizza JauntsBrooklyn Muse
20 Ways to Help People NOT Be a Jerk on New Jersey BeachesBridget MulroyCape May, NJ
Related
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Amazing Photos Captured Of Dolphin Pod Swimming Through Atlantic City, NJ
It's always fun to spot some of our favorite creatures of the deep while enjoying a day at the beach. New Jersey's beaches certainly provide plenty of opportunities for that. Whether you choose to get up close and personal with them while experiencing one of the many excursions South Jersey beach towns have to offer or you peep them while enjoying a day on the sand, you're sure to get a glimpse of some sort of sea life during your time spent at the Jersey shore.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle’s National Night Out Event Strengthens Community Ties
Sadie Perry picked up a fire hose and began spraying water on a miniature house that had fake flames coming out of the windows. Although she is only 9 years old, Sadie looked like a veteran firefighter dousing a real blaze. Truth be told, she actually has experience handling a fire hose.
Be a Part of Something Big, Break a World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time, here's our chance. Grab your paddles. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with all proceeds going to "Save the Bay".
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seaislenews.com
Sunken Channel Marker Creates Danger for Boats
A channel marker that is supposed to safely guide boaters through a popular waterway at the shore has instead become a navigational hazard, leaving some boats damaged or wrecked after hitting it. The marker is located in the Intracoastal Waterway between Avalon and Stone Harbor near a popular fishing area...
NJ shore treasure is undergoing a $2M restoration
MARGATE CITY — A Jersey Shore treasure continues to undergo a more than $2.2 million restoration project that started almost a year ago and will hopefully be wrapped up in early fall. While a total replacement of the outer skin and rotted wood underneath is going on, the six-story...
ALERT CENTER: Sand tiger shark caught by fisherman at Jersey Shore; released back into the ocean
A sand tiger shark was caught by a fisherman in Sea Isle City and released back into the ocean.
NBC New York
‘Gut-Wrenching:' Homeless Booted From Hideaway Under AC Pier as Crews Prep for Phish
With a floor of sand, it was one side of Atlantic City that is hidden from view, and rarely sees the light of day. Millions of tourists are lured to the boardwalk of Atlantic City every year, but just days before a big beach concert, the seaside resort was racing on Monday to deal with a problem that was not previously known about: a homeless encampment underneath the Playground Pier.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cape Gazette
Just Listed – Beautiful 4-bed, 3-bath Home at Canal Pointe in Rehoboth Beach
Is it possible to have a "no lawn maintenance" single family home, less than 2 miles to the ocean? IT IS! And the benefits of this home and community don't stop at never having to worry if your grass is cut. This beautiful home & floor plan in the Grande at Canal Pointe truly has it all. The location is in one of Rehoboth Beach's most desirable communities and a truly covet location a block from the Breakwater Bike/walk/run trail. It's a fact, everyone loves to be " East of Route one". If easy access to downtown Rehoboth Beach and the Atlantic Ocean are your goals you'll find the solution right here. Your new beach home features an open great room, generous sized dining area and a gourmet kitchen with elevated breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and pantry with custom built shelving and barn door closure. The enclosed 3 season room and patio with outdoor fireplace extends your living space making way for fun dinner parties al fresco. This split floor plan presents you with a well appointed primary suite away from the main areas while the front study and office give you the flex space you need when work calls. The expansive great room is graced with tons of natural light and is the perfect place to unwind and features a cozy stone fireplace for the cooler off season days and nights. There’s plenty of space for family and friends with two guest rooms on the first level and an additional bedroom and bath on the second level plus a huge bonus room. Situated on a large lot framed with mature trees this home offers a private backyard and an opportunity potentially to add a plunge pool. You'll love having an outdoor shower after a big day at the beach. Community includes lawn maintenance, 2 pools, tennis /basketball, playground & a community park with kayak & SUP access to the Rehoboth/Lewes Canal located just down the street. This premier location and community is only 1.7 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, beach, and boardwalk & even less to amazing shopping and dining options Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Just a hop and skip to the Junction Breakwater trail where you can bike, walk or run from Rehoboth to downtown Lewes.
Discover Soupy Island in West Deptford
The history of Soupy Island is what makes Soupy Island one of those special places to go with kids in South Jersey. It was a place for children to go during the Great Depression. Kids could still have fun while everything else was going on, ride some rides, and get a free bowl of soup. The same stands true today. While the rides may be gone, Children can come to Soupy Island to get some free family fun (swimming, playgrounds & more), free snacks, and a free lunch of a bowl of soup and milk.
Be Prepared For Traffic On Zion Road In Egg Harbor Township, NJ This Week
All South Jersey residents know that summertime is high volume traffic time here in this region. You can't escape it. Regardless of the time of day or where you're headed, you're bound to hit a bit of traffic wherever you go during the summer months here in the southern-most part of the Garden State. With the influx of shoobies from May through August, traffic's just inevitable.
Walk among dinosaurs at this outdoor Jersey Shore exhibit
More than 30 dinosaurs have been brought to life in the LuminoCity Dinosaur Safari in Atlantic City. From the 4,400-pound Allosaurus, plant-eating Stegosaurus and terrifyingly crested Dilophosaurus of the Jurassic period and several dinosaurs which lived 145 million to 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period — think T-Rex, Velociraptors, Triceratops and Oviraptors — guests have a chance to walk among the life-sized replicas at this outdoor exhibit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
2022 Atlantic City Airshow to Roar Over Jersey Shore: Here's Your Guide
The Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky at the Jersey Shore on Aug. 24, 2022 for a day to remember. Don't want to miss any of the action of the popular show in the sky? Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what to bring and what to know about this year's exciting aerial show that is billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."
Famous Beach Tacos Is Expanding With Two New Jersey Locations
Have you seen this famous building on the Seaside Park boardwalk?. More specifically, have you ever eaten in the restaurant in yellow?. It is called Beach Tacos and this Jersey Shore business has made quite a name for themselves. I'm hoping you can put two and two together to figure...
Cape Gazette
Million Dollar Views without the Million Dollar Price! Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk
Enjoy the Panoramic Views of the Ocean, Beach, and Boardwalk from this direct oceanfront 5th floor Studio with 2 queen beds in Rehoboth Beach at Edgewater House Condominium. This beautiful condo features an updated tile bath, granite countertops, new stainless-steel appliances, new flooring, fresh paint, new furniture, new sliding doors, hurricane shutters, lots of storage with 2 closets, and offers you the ultimate in location, just walking distance to shopping, restaurants, beach, boardwalk, and everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer. The condo is currently not offered for rent but has great rental potential! A similar unit that has closed recently boasted $92,000 in rental income last year. Edgewater House offers a prime location, pool, secure entrance, surveillance cameras, building WIFI, cable TV, Maintenance program on owners HVAC, off street assigned parking, and an elevator.
Still a Chance to Catch a Summer Concert in Ship Bottom LBI
I look forward to this every year in beautiful Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island. Thursday nights the music comes alive, the community comes out, and there's lots of excitement with the sun setting over LBI. The Summer Thursday Concerts in Ship Bottom take place at the Waterfront Park located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ocean City, NJ To Be Featured on Magnolia Network TV Show
How exciting. An Ocean City, NJ Facebook group has revealed that a few homes from the quaint, family friendly town are going to be featured on TV this weekend. The posts in the "Ocean City NJ 08226" group from a two homeowners said they just got word from the Magnolia Network that the brand new episode of Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovation on Sunday night (August 7, 2022) will highlight three homes in town, including theirs.
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
'We Will Push Forward:' Community Supports South Jersey Ranch Rescuing Neglected Animals
Rancho Relaxo, a nonprofit animal sanctuary in Mannington, Salem County, has turned to its supporters for help saving the animals at another sanctuary that has reportedly been neglected. "A few years ago, we purchased a property with another sanctuary," reads a GoFundMe launched by Rancho Relaxo founder Caitlin Stewart. "It...
NJ has a ‘shoulder season’ at the shore: Here’s what’s in store
In a little over a month from now, the summer season will be officially over. People will be trading in their bathing suits for backpacks and heading back to school. But, this doesn’t mean the Jersey Shore isn’t completely off limits. Believe it or not, there’s still a...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2