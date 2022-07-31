Paralyzed Man Enjoys Ocean City Beach After 18 years on Sand Mats

Is it possible to have a "no lawn maintenance" single family home, less than 2 miles to the ocean? IT IS! And the benefits of this home and community don't stop at never having to worry if your grass is cut. This beautiful home & floor plan in the Grande at Canal Pointe truly has it all. The location is in one of Rehoboth Beach's most desirable communities and a truly covet location a block from the Breakwater Bike/walk/run trail. It's a fact, everyone loves to be " East of Route one". If easy access to downtown Rehoboth Beach and the Atlantic Ocean are your goals you'll find the solution right here. Your new beach home features an open great room, generous sized dining area and a gourmet kitchen with elevated breakfast bar, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash and pantry with custom built shelving and barn door closure. The enclosed 3 season room and patio with outdoor fireplace extends your living space making way for fun dinner parties al fresco. This split floor plan presents you with a well appointed primary suite away from the main areas while the front study and office give you the flex space you need when work calls. The expansive great room is graced with tons of natural light and is the perfect place to unwind and features a cozy stone fireplace for the cooler off season days and nights. There’s plenty of space for family and friends with two guest rooms on the first level and an additional bedroom and bath on the second level plus a huge bonus room. Situated on a large lot framed with mature trees this home offers a private backyard and an opportunity potentially to add a plunge pool. You'll love having an outdoor shower after a big day at the beach. Community includes lawn maintenance, 2 pools, tennis /basketball, playground & a community park with kayak & SUP access to the Rehoboth/Lewes Canal located just down the street. This premier location and community is only 1.7 miles to the Atlantic Ocean, beach, and boardwalk & even less to amazing shopping and dining options Rehoboth Beach has to offer. Just a hop and skip to the Junction Breakwater trail where you can bike, walk or run from Rehoboth to downtown Lewes.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO