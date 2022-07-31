Drone Hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Headquarters in Sevastopol

www.voanews.com
Related
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Voice of America
Russia Adopts Oppressive Laws Targeting War Opponents
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Moscow has done its best to suppress opposition inside Russia. VOA Russian has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Aleksandr Barash, Dmitry Vershinin.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine Says More Areas Liberated from Russian Occupation in Kherson Region
Ukraine says it liberated more areas from Russian occupation in the Kherson region. A British marine insurance specialist reacts to first shipment of Ukrainian grain from a Black Sea port under U.N.-backed Ukraine-Russia deal. A former U.S. IMF official assesses latest U.S. sanctions on Russia.
Voice of America
NATO Chief: World Will Be a More Dangerous Place if Russia Wins Ukraine War
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday the Western military alliance has the joint tasks of both supporting Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion and to prevent the conflict from spreading into a war between Russia and NATO. Speaking to a summer camp in his native Norway, Stoltenberg said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
Russia High Court Labels Ukraine's Azov Regiment ‘Terrorist’ Group
The Supreme Court of Russia, acting on a request by the Prosecutor General's Office, has designated Ukraine's ultra-right Azov Regiment as a "terrorist" organization. The court announced the decision on Tuesday against the group, one of the most prominent Ukrainian military formations fighting against Russia in eastern Ukraine. The court...
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 3
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:40 a.m.: Fanning out like urban guerrillas through Paris’ darkened streets well after midnight, the anti-waste activists shinny up walls and drain pipes, reaching for switches to turn off the lights, The Associated Press reported.
UEFA・
Voice of America
US Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Elites, Including Putin's Reported Lover
The U.S. imposed new sanctions Tuesday targeting Russian elites, including oligarchs and a woman — one-time Olympic rhythmic gymnast champion Alina Kabaeva — often named in news reports as Russian President Vladimir Putin's lover and mother of four of his children. The Treasury Department froze the visa of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Russia, West Compete for Influence in Africa
Russian, French, and American leaders are traveling across Africa to win support for their countries’ positions on the war in Ukraine. Experts say it is the most intense competition for influence in Africa since the Cold War when the former Soviet Union and the West sought closer ties with the continent.
Voice of America
Tensions Rise Between Israel and Russia
Tensions between Jerusalem and Moscow are rising over a Russian attempt to close the Jewish Agency office in Moscow. The quasi-governmental Jewish Agency helps Jews immigrate to Israel, but Russia says it violates local laws by gathering information on Russian citizens. Israeli officials say they believe it has more to do with growing Israeli support for Ukraine. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem. Videographer: Ricki Rosen.
Voice of America
Ukrainian Grain Shipment Clears Inspection in Turkey
The first cargo ship carrying grain exports from Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in late February cleared inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and will continue to its destination of Lebanon. A joint civilian inspection team of officials from Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations spent about three hours aboard...
Voice of America
UN Nuclear Chief Warns about Ukrainian Nuclear Center
The United Nations nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power center is, in his words, “completely out of control.”. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, made the comment to the Associated Press (AP) Tuesday. Grossi said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine is getting more dangerous every day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
United Nations to investigate deadly Ukraine prison attack
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The United Nations announced it will form a fact-finding team to study Thursday's rocket attack that killed dozens of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Wednesday in New York both Russia and Ukraine have requested an investigation into the bombing. Guterres said terms of the "independent team members" would need to be accepted by both countries before any fact-finding could begin, and added it would not be a criminal investigation.
Voice of America
Armenia Leader Questions Work of Russian Peacekeepers After Flareup
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday questioned the role of Russian peacekeepers in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after a new flare-up left three soldiers dead. Pashinyan's rare criticism of ally Moscow came after tensions escalated on Wednesday in the disputed mountainous region, which is mainly populated by ethnic...
Voice of America
Refugee Flow from Ukraine Has Slowed, But Needs Have Not
Thousands of Ukrainians whose lives have been upended by war in their country continue to rely on aid provided by humanitarians from around the world. Correspondent Greg Flakus recently visited the Poland-Ukraine border and reports for VOA that help will likely be needed for a long time to come.
Voice of America
US Senate Approves NATO Membership for Sweden, Finland
Washington — The U.S. Senate approved Sweden's and Finland’s accession into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Wednesday by a vote of 95-1, sending a strong bipartisan message of support for expanding the Western alliance against Russia. “The NATO vote is a very important vote — for American...
Voice of America
Erdogan and Putin to Meet in Sochi for 2nd Time in a Month
Istanbul — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi. A just-concluded deal on freeing up Ukrainian grain, along with Russian backing for a new Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces will be on the agenda.
Voice of America
IAEA Chief: Iran's Nuclear Program Growing
The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Tuesday that Iran's nuclear program is "growing in ambition and capacity" and his agency needs full access to verify all aspects of it. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi acknowledged that Tehran's current nuclear program is very different from...
Voice of America
Uzbeks, Kyrgyz See Railway With China as Potential Economic Boost
Washington — The latest talks between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have renewed hopes that an ambitious planned railway linking these central Asian countries may finally become a reality. But the history of this project is filled with two decades of false starts and dashed expectations. Following a July 30...
Voice of America
Aid Cuts Threaten DRC's Internally Displaced
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency says it will be forced to cut aid programs for millions of internally displaced people and refugees in the Democratic Republic of Congo without an immediate injection of money. UNHCR says it has received only 19 percent of the $225 million required to...
Comments / 0