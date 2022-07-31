Neptune, NJ, police warns kids to stop jumping off bridge

943thepoint.com
More NJ drivers need to adopt this golden rule (Opinion)
With approximately 39,000 miles of public roadways in the state, New Jersey is home to both the best and the worst drivers in the country. (And yes, we can probably lump most of those NY/PA license plates on our roads into the latter category.) Unfortunately, so many Jersey commuters view...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
Somerset County, NJ authorities charge NY woman with terroristic threats
BRANCHBURG — A woman from New York has been charged for allegedly making terroristic threats against a former co-worker. Quanajah Pinnock, 27, was arrested without incident at approximately 6 a.m. on July 28, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities were alerted to the matter on June 21,...
Drivers overcharged for E-ZPass tolls on NJ & PA bridge
If you paid your toll on the Route 1 Trenton-Morrisville Bridge between February and July using E-ZPass you'll want to check your statement for a possible overcharge. The Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission said that some drivers may have been charged a $9 toll instead of the $1.25 between February and July due because of a problem in the E-ZPass reader in the second lane from the left, according to spokesman Joe Donnelly. It is also known as Lane 4.
Lacey, NJ man’s cocaine operation comes to an end as he meets with buyer from Bayville, NJ
A multi-agency investigation led Ocean County law enforcement to a Lacey Township home where the man living there was arrested for his cocaine operation. It was last Thursday that a sting was set up outside of the residence in Lacey by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Narcotics Strike Force, Lacey Police Detectives and Patrol Officers as well as Ocean County Sheriff's Office Officers and the OCSO K-9 Unit who had teamed up over the course of the investigation.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Be a Part of Something Big, Break a World Record in Pine Beach, NJ
It's something we always say, "I wish I could be in the Guinness Book of World Records." At least, I say it all the time, here's our chance. Grab your paddles. This sounds like a lot of fun and it's all for a wonderful cause with all proceeds going to "Save the Bay".
Whoa, Massive 200 Pound Shark Caught Off The Beach In Seaside Park, NJ
For me, it really depends on the day of the week, the weather, and of course whether or not there's a cooler full of beer. Also, are we at a lake, fishing off a dock by the bay, surf fishing, or deep sea fishing in the ocean on a commercial fishing trip?
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 88 in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, NJ – A serious motor vehicle accident occurred at around 5 pm on Wednesday...
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Neptune Township, NJ Will Welcome Newest Recreational Marijuana Dispensary This Friday
I had partaken in cannabis products before but since having a double spinal fusion surgery done in October of 2021, I have come to almost rely on marijuana for pain relief. I have also heard a lot of other people use cannabis to treat anxiety, seizures and other serious health issues.
Insufferable heat and humidity return to NJ, some thunderstorms too
UPDATE as of 8:55 a.m. Thursday... The latest Drought Monitor was released this morning by the National Drought Mitigation Center. Despite recent rains, the area designating "Moderate Drought" in New Jersey has almost doubled, from 12% last week to just over 23% this week. Pieces of Hudson, Essex, Union, Somerset,...
ocscanner.news
LAKEWOOD: SERIOUS ACCIDENT WITH INJURIES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at Route 88 and Pearl Street. We have a report of injuries and a medevac helicopter landing at the middle school. The roads are blocked and not passable with emergency vehicles and the accident scene. Strongly recommended that you avoid the area.
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
Winfield Park, NJ man found guilty in 2021 Rahway throat-slashing
RAHWAY — A verbal confrontation that turned physical outside a city bar nearly a year ago has resulted in a guilty verdict recently being returned by a Union County grand jury. Michael Johnston, 45, of Winfield Park was convicted last week on charges of second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated...
South Brunswick police confirm one man died in afternoon vehicle crash
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – South Brunswick police have confirmed one man has died after a crash at Route 522, Ridge Road and Kingston Lane. The crash occurred at 12:26 p.m. Aug. 2 and left two people injured, one critically, according to police. Police told motorists to avoid the area around...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
Millstone, NJ man charged with Murder in death of Portland, PA man
The Millstone man who shot an acquaintance of his in a residential area of the town last month has now been arrested and charged with his murder, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. New Jersey State Police were first on the scene in the middle of the night,...
