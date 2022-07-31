ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buy, Sell or Stand Pat for Every MLB Team at the 2022 Trade Deadline

By Zachary D. Rymer
 4 days ago
Ranking Top 10 MLB Prospects Traded at the 2022 Deadline

The 2022 MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and while the major leagues who were dealt stole the headlines, the prospects involved in those swaps will determine who walks away as winners. The San Diego Padres made the summer's biggest splash, acquiring Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the...
MLB
Cardinals, Cubs to Play 2-Game Series in London During 2023 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs will compete in London, England for a two-game series in 2023, MLB announced Thursday:. It’s official. The <a href="https://twitter.com/Cardinals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cardinals</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/Cubs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Cubs</a> are heading to London for a two-game series June 24-25! 🇬🇧<a href="https://twitter.com/LondonStadium?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LondonStadium</a> will host this epic rivalry as part of MLB World Tour: London Series 2023<br><br>Who will we see there?👇<br><br>Sign up for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LondonSeries?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LondonSeries</a> pre-sale tickets <a href="https://t.co/OIJ82PSRp2">https://t.co/OIJ82PSRp2</a> <a href="https://t.co/WeiLjWx2XA">pic.twitter.com/WeiLjWx2XA</a>
CHICAGO, IL
Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'

Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
BALTIMORE, MD
Red Sox Rumors: World Series Champ Jackie Bradley Jr. DFA'd After Eric Hosmer Trade

The Boston Red Sox have designated outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. for assignment, according to the Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams. Boston acquired first baseman Eric Hosmer and outfielder Tommy Pham prior to the MLB trade deadline, and McWilliams noted that Pham's arrival "apparently made Bradley expendable, with the Sox choosing to go with Jarren Duran as the everyday center fielder."
BOSTON, MA
Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Eye Ian Happ After George Springer's Injury

Amid injury concerns for George Springer, the Toronto Blue Jays are seeking to upgrade their outfield prior to the trade deadline. Per MLB Network's Jon Morosi, the Blue Jays are interested in Chicago Cubs' All-Star Ian Happ in part because of his ability to play center field. Springer sat out...
CHICAGO, IL
Royals' Amir Garrett on Video of Him Throwing Drink at Fan: 'Grown Men Talking Slick'

Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett was apparently tired of a fan at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago during Tuesday's game and threw his drink at the heckler. Garrett replied to a tweet featuring video of the incident that happened during the Chicago White Sox's 9-2 win and said "the disrespect is insane in these parks" from "grown men talking slick."
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Noah Syndergaard Rumors: Phillies, Braves, Blue Jays Linked as Trade Is 'More Likely'

A trade of starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard by the Los Angeles Angels has reportedly become "more likely" ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Monday the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest in the 2016 All-Star, who's posted a 3.83 ERA across 15 starts for L.A. this season.
ANAHEIM, CA

