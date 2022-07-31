Investigation finds former asst. city manager's claims unsubstantiated

www.sheltonherald.com
Laredo reveals reason it was denied water funding
The City of Laredo responded to comments Wednesday night criticizing its response for requesting state funding for water projects while addressing the reason it said it was given as to why it was denied. The city denied allegations from Rep. Richard Pena Raymond that it took too long to submit...
New Whataburger, ax-throwing venue coming to Laredo: Latest permit filings
A new ax-throwing venue, Whataburger and Pizza Hut are just a few businesses that will open shop in Laredo in the coming months based on construction permits filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR). TDLR tracks all permits filed across the state, which includes projects for new construction and renovations and alterations of existing businesses and buildings. Here are some of the latest Laredo projects filed in July.
Regresa a Laredo campaign hopes to bring shoppers for tax-free weekend
From Friday through Sunday, tax-free weekend will arrive. But it won't just be about a chance for locals to shop, as big traffic is expected to come into the city from Mexico and other areas in Texas as they spend money in Laredo. Due to this convergence, one of the...
Laredo's Afghanistan vets react to death of top al-Qaida leader
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. President Joe Biden made an impromptu address to the nation Monday announcing that the United States had taken down al-Qaida’s No. 1 leader: Ayman al-Zawahiri. The impact of the news swept the country, specifically resonating in the veteran...
Laredo College receives funds to support students from Mexico
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Consulado General de México delivered $7,000 to support Mexican students at Laredo College on Tuesday. LC matched the donation as well to help alleviate education expenses for these individuals as part of the IME Becas program from the Instituto de Mexicanos en el Exterior.
Laredo sees 2nd hottest July on record
July 2022 was historically hot for Laredo as it was the second hottest July ever recorded, according to data from NWS Corpus Christi. The average temperature for July was 92.3 degrees, second only to the record of 92.8 degrees set in 1998. This year’s July was also more than six degrees hotter than in 2021, when the average temperature for the month was 86.0 degrees, NWS data shows.
Toys R Us returning to Laredo just in time for tax-free weekend
Fans of Toys R Us are in for a big surprise as the pop-up shop version of the store will be officially inaugurated on Saturday. The opening of the new toy store comes just in time for tax-free weekend, which is set to attract many people to the area to check out what the store has to offer. The inaugural event will showcase the new pop-up store and fun activities for both children and adults present.
Laredo band Dos Leones looks to advance in contest for LA gig
With another new round looming, Laredo band Dos Leones remains in the top 15 of a national contest as part of Audacy's (formerly Radio.com) annual concert. The winning artist or band will perform in a venue in Los Angeles and play alongside some of the greatest acts in the music industry today. They would also win $10,000.
