ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Fans Weren't Happy With Tom Brady, Gisele News

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thespun.com

Comments / 153

Jennifer Potter
4d ago

Get rid of the household employees, give you kids chores to do that. Teach them the value of a dollar, quit saying yes to whatever they want. Show the kids what that money can do FOR OTHERS who could really be helped.

Reply(8)
159
Paula Lamonica
4d ago

If having all the perks that come with being wealthy is something you want your children to realize that not everyone is able to afford , don’t expose them to it . Make your own dinner, clean your own house, drive yourself to the airport, do your own shopping. Teach your children the difference between needs & wants. Have your children earn those wants by helping with the daily chores that come with home ownership. Acting as if you have no other choices but to have these wealth perks is only showing your snubness .. it’s so difficult to teach my children responsible when they are so use to having maid service, chauffeurs , cooks , personal shoppers . Oh, what Is a parent to do🤷‍♀️

Reply
75
me
4d ago

Fire your help and start cooking, cleaning, lawn work, running errands & taking an Uber to the airport like normal people.

Reply(2)
65
Related
Popculture

Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update

Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Family News

Aaron Rodgers has been estranged from his immediate family for years, dating back to his relationship with Olivia Munn, if not sooner, according to reports. It's unclear what exactly caused the friction between Rodgers and his parents and siblings, though it became a major storyline earlier in his career. Rodgers'...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Person
Gisele Bundchen
Deadline

ESPY Red Carpet Photos: Lindsey Vonn, Aaron Donald, Stephan Curry, Michelle Wie West & Many More

The red carpet for tonight’s ESPY Awards hosted by Stephan Curry on ESPN was a glittery collision of Hollywood and the sports world. Curry and wife Aisha brought the family and walked the carpet with the likes of Olympic Gold Medalists Lindsey Vonn, Eileen Gu, Allyson Felix and Aly Raisman; Super Bowl Champ Russell Wilson and singer Ciara; and Albert Pujols and Odell Beckham Jr. Also well-represented were the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
The Spun

Baker Mayfield's Wife Makes Opinion On Cleveland Very Clear

Baker Mayfield didn't exactly experience a clean breakup with the Cleveland Browns organization. Just days before the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, the longtime franchise starter requested a trade away from the team that drafted him with a No. 1 overall pick back in 2018. Mayfield's wife,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Report: NFL Quarterback Secretly Got Married This Offseason

Some athletes live their lives out in the open. Others play their cards closer to the chest. According to reports from Fox Sports analyst Andy Slater, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa got married two weeks ago without any public knowledge. Broward County public records have since confirmed the marriage. Unlike...
NFL
Us Weekly

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Family Album: Pics

Brady’s bunch! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen started their family in 2009 and have been documenting their fun-filled lives with their kids ever since. The couple, who were set up in 2006 on a blind date, welcomed their son, Benjamin, three years later. He became a big brother when Vivian was born in 2012. The […]
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Falcons Pro Bowl Trade Rumor

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly been ready to move on from linebacker Deion Jones. But according to one team insider, the Falcons have yet to find a team willing to deal for the former Pro Bowler. Per Jeff Schultz of The Athletic, Atlanta will hold onto Jones for now, after...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision

The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
The Spun

Former SportsCenter Host Keith Olbermann Lands New Job

Outspoken commentator Keith Olbermann has reportedly landed a new media gig. The former ESPN host is reportedly launching his own podcast in coordination with iHeart Media. Olbermann's show will reportedly mix political commentary with sports coverage. "Keith Olbermann is launching a daily podcast next month in partnership with iHeartMedia. Making...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Got In Heated Confrontation In Neighborhood

Former NFL superstar Terrell Owens got into a heated argument with a woman in his neighborhood on Wednesday night. Cops were forced to get involved in the racially-charged altercation. "You're a Black man approaching a white woman!" the woman screamed at Owens, per TMZ Sports. Portions of the incident were...
NFL
UPI News

Gisele Bundchen wishes Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday: 'You are so loved'

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Gisele Bündchen is celebrating her husband Tom Brady's 45th birthday. The 42-year-old model marked the occasion Wednesday by posting a tribute to Brady on Instagram. Bündchen shared a photo of Brady, a professional football player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their two children together,...
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
591K+
Followers
70K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy