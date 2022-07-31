ESPN Computer Predicts 4 Teams Can Go Undefeated

thespun.com
Valerie Clarkson
3d ago
I feel that no team should go undefeated. It doesn’t let them know how to lose gracefully. Yes it is nice to win but there are some players that have never felt what a true loss means. A loss builds character, leadership, and helps to build knowledge of the sports. I wish every team good luck this season.
Reply
6
Vito Genovese
4d ago
how will alabama an georgia be undefeated when they will have to play eachother sec championship
Reply
15
Jimmy McNeese
2d ago
The same computer that predicted Ohio State winning the Big Ten last season? 🤣🤣🤣
Reply
5
