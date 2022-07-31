www.westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee are currently working on a water main break. Police told Western Mass News that it is near the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time. Police said that they are unsure of...
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more.
Thursday afternoon news update
In this update, seven people were killed in serious car accidents across western Massachusetts in just five days, Ludlow Police say a car struck a pole at Cherry Street and Fuller Street tonight, and State Police arrested two people in Springfield who they say were involved in methamphetamine distribution. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Monday night news update
In this update, two people are dead after being hit by a vehicle last night in Easthampton and one person died in a crash this morning in Holyoke on Route 202. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Residents finding ways to stay cool amid hot, humid weather
Despite the extreme heat, it's August and school is right around the corner and many school districts are busy getting their back to school plans together. Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident.
Travel experts explain why fatal crashes are on the rise in western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There have been five deadly accidents in just five days across western Massachusetts, killing a total of seven people. Western Mass News took those alarming numbers to the experts to learn more about this recent uptick. Although there is no common cause for all five of...
Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of deadly crashes in western Massachusetts has many concerned for their safety. The most recent crashes occurred Wednesday morning in Holyoke and Tuesday night in Easthampton. A man and woman were struck and killed last night on Northampton Street in Easthampton. That accident happened...
Holyoke city councilor fighting for traffic improvements following fatal crash
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene.
Traffic backed up on I-91 North following tractor trailer crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A tractor trailer crash caused major delays on I-91 Northbound in Springfield Tuesday. Police told Western Mass News it happened around 1 p.m. near exit 2. They said a tractor trailer lost its rear axle. Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear...
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office confirms.
Wednesday Morning News Update
Chicopee Police crack down on speeding after fatal accident on Memorial Drive
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crackdown on speeding is underway in Chicopee after a 75-year-old woman and her son were killed following a crash on Memorial Drive. With excessive speeding playing a factor, according to investigators, we’re getting a better idea just how big of a problem speeding is in the city.
Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office confirms.
New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday
A crash in Holyoke between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 has claimed a life. Veterans celebrate major win as PACT Act passes in U.S. Senate. It was a huge victory for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits this week after a bill enhancing health care and disability benefits passed a final hurdle in the U.S. Senate.
Officials identify 2 people hit, killed by vehicle in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle in Easthampton have been identified. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 81-year-old Edward Hanlon Jr. and 60-year-old Ilona Murray, both of Easthampton, were struck around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Northampton Road in Easthampton.
Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk
Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident. The road is closed at this time. Police request that drivers seek alternative routes until crews clear the scene.
Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
