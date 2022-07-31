ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews working to repair water main break near Doverbrook Road

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee are currently working on a water main break. Police told Western Mass News that it is near the intersection of Doverbrook Road and Meadowlark Lane. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area at this time. Police said that they are unsure of...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Cherry and Fuller Streets in Ludlow closed while crews respond to accident

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police and fire crews are on scene in Ludlow for reports of an accident in the area of Cherry and Fuller Streets Wednesday evening. According to Ludlow Police, the accident occurred when a car struck a pole, causing electrical wires to fall on top of the vehicle.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Mohawk Trail closed after crash in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Route 2 in Greenfield is closed Wednesday morning due to a crash. According to the Greenfield Police Department, Mohawk Trail Westbound is closed between the rotary and Colrain Road. In a photo posted to the department’s Facebook page you could see a dump truck rolled over on its side and gravel pouring out.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Tuesday Forecast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chicopee, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday afternoon news update

SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Residents finding ways to stay cool amid hot, humid weather

LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Easthampton officials address pedestrian safety following fatal crash

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A string of deadly crashes in western Massachusetts has many concerned for their safety. The most recent crashes occurred Wednesday morning in Holyoke and Tuesday night in Easthampton. A man and woman were struck and killed last night on Northampton Street in Easthampton. That accident happened...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Wednesday Morning News Update

EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Route 202 in Holyoke reopen following deadly crash

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A crash between a car and tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 202 in Holyoke has claimed one life. Holyoke Police confirm that the crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday. They said, according to eyewitnesses, that the car involved crossed over into the other lane and into the path of a tractor trailer.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Two pedestrians killed in serious motor vehicle crash in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial Wednesday

HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify 2 people hit, killed by vehicle in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people who were hit and killed by a vehicle in Easthampton have been identified. Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that 81-year-old Edward Hanlon Jr. and 60-year-old Ilona Murray, both of Easthampton, were struck around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Northampton Road in Easthampton.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: Big E job fair, rail trail construction, and fun run-walk

LUDLOW, MA
WTNH

Crash closes Rt. 2 East in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 2 Eastbound in Glastonbury on Monday morning. The crash closed the route between exits 10 and 12 just before 8 a.m. on Monday, according to officials. There is no word yet on when the area may be reopened. Officials have not identified what caused the crash, […]
GLASTONBURY, CT

