Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to presence of Benzene

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

Banana Boat recalls sunscreen due to carcinogen 00:33

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A popular sunscreen to prevent skin cancer may pose a cancer risk of its own.

Banana Boat's Hair & Scalp Sunscreen is being recalled after tests detected trace levels of the carcinogen Benzene.

Edgewell Personal Care Company, which makes the sunscreen, says the recall applies to three batches of their SPF 30 spray.

The affected sunscreen lots have expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023, or April 2024.

No other batches of hair and scalp sunscreen before or after those expiration dates listed were affected by the recall.

Edgewell is asking retailers and consumers to dispose of the product and contact them for a refund.

You can learn next steps and more details at this link .

