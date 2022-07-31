UFC 277 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Pena vs. Nunes’ 2 last night

www.mmamania.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
CPAC in Texas could influence whether Trump runs in 2024Ash JurbergDallas, TX
American Airlines Awards $300,000 in Scholarships to Children of EmployeesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
NorthPoint Development Building 1 Million Square Foot Warehouse in DFWLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Victory Park Restaurant Imoto Closed For GoodLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
MMAmania.com
‘Arrogant’ Amanda Nunes blasted for bragging about decision win over Julianna Pena — ‘You couldn’t finish her’
Newly-crowned women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes reclaimed her 135-pound title with a five-round decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas, a commanding performance that avenged her UFC 269 submission loss to “The Venezuelan Vixen.”. Nunes (22-5) holds 13 knockouts...
Ronda Rousey Suspended Indefinitely, Fined After Attacking an Official At WWE SummerSlam
Out of the ring. Ronda Rousey is suspended indefinitely after she attacked a WWE official at SummerSlam. According to the WWE, the incident occurred after the 35-year-old mixed martial artist lost the women’s title match to Liv Morgan on Saturday, July 30. In video footage from the ring, Rousey grabbed referee Dan Engler by the […]
MMA Fighter Suffers Horrific Nose Disfigurement After Copping Brutal Knee Strike
Fighter Blake Perry has become the talk of the MMA world for all the wrong reasons. In his second ever professional MMA fight Perry was left with a horribly disfigured broken nose after copping a brutal knee from his opponent Marcel McCain. The horrific injury took place during former UFC...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Ronda Rousey Has Been Fined And Suspended
During WWE SummerSlam this past weekend, fans saw that Ronda Rousey didn’t handle defeat very well after losing her “WWE SmackDown” Women’s Championship match to Liv Morgan. And her handling of that situation has led to some immediate storyline consequences for the “SmackDown” star.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
MMAmania.com
Dana White felt Amanda Nunes was ‘a little gun-shy’ in Julianna Pena rematch despite ‘complete shutout’
Amanda Nunes thoroughly dominated Julianna Pena in their big champion vs. champion rematch at UFC 277 this past weekend (July 30, 2022), yet it still wasn’t enough to avoid some criticism. Across all three judges' scorecards, the reigning women’s Featherweight champion won every single round with two judges giving...
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.
RELATED PEOPLE
MMAmania.com
‘Big, fat b—tard’ Paddy Pimblett admits he enjoys getting punched in the face: ‘It sounds very weird’
Paddy Pimblett wasn’t the happiest with his most recent performance, but he still had quite a good time. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to London, England for the second time in 2022 this past month (July 23) and each show saw the spotlight stolen by “The Baddy.” First earning a round one rear-naked choke submission win against Rodrigo Vargas (watch highlights), Pimblett followed it up with another at this most recent event, taking on Jordan Leavitt (watch highlights).
MMAmania.com
Latest UFC rankings update: Sergei Pavlovich boots Derrick Lewis from heavyweight Top 5
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently updated its official rankings in the wake of the UFC 277: “Pena vs. Nunes 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event back on July 30 in Dallas, Texas, featuring big wins for Amanda Nunes, Brandon Moreno, and Sergei Pavlovich. Nunes reclaimed her spot among the top...
MMAmania.com
White: Amanda Nunes ‘absolutely dominated’ Cris Cyborg — ‘Shevchenko fight makes way more sense’
One thing we know for certain: It won’t be a featherweight rematch against former 145-pound champion Cris Justino. Not because UFC President Dana White has a personal beef with the Brazilian, but rather because “Cyborg” got “absolutely dominated” by Nunes when they first went to war back in Dec. 2018.
Iranian Hulk Issues Apology After Crushing First Round KO Loss In Boxing Debut
Iranian Hulk has issued an apology to the people of Iran after his loss to Kazakh Titan in a boxing fight. Sajad Gharibi, popularly known as the Iranian Hulk, took to the ring for the first time. The novice boxer looked out of shape and lacked any technical skills that a professional would possess. He was clipped in the first two minutes of the headlining bout of Wicked N’Bad’s white-collar boxing show in Dubai on Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington Dealing With ‘Serious Injuries’ From Masvidal Attack
Daniel Cormier claims that UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is dealing with some “serious injuries” from his public attack at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Daniel Cormier Claims Covington Suffered “Serious Injuries”. Cormier took to a recent episode of the “DC & RC Show” and praised Covington...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Santos vs. Hill
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight division faces a possible changing of the guard this Saturday (Aug. 6, 2022) when rising knockout artist, Jamahal Hill, takes on former title challenger, Thiago Santos, inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Vegas 59 will also feature a potentially explosive Welterweight clash between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal, as well as The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 Finale matches.
MMAmania.com
UFC 277: Jon Jones welcomes Amanda Nunes into not-lying champ club, ‘Lioness’ responds
Amanda Nunes reached a rare milestone with her unanimous decision victory over Julianna Pena in the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Dallas, Texas. Not only did the Brazilian recapture her bantamweight crown, “Lioness” becomes just the fifth fighter in UFC history to reach double digits in championship title wins.
MMAmania.com
Returning Conor McGregor WARNED to stay away from welterweight — ‘We’d just destroy him’
Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor, who also held gold at 145 pounds, has long teased a run at the welterweight title in an effort to become the promotion’s first ever three-division champion. Unfortunately for MMA fans, “Notorious” got rich and famous and became a part-time fighter who now sports a putrid 1-3 record over the last five years, getting stopped in all three losses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane unfazed by favoritism claims: ‘The rankings are bulls—t anyway’
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is headed into Bellator 284 on Aug. 12, 2022, looking to snap the first losing streak of her 13-fight career. Hawaii’s finest has been a staple on the Bellator roster since her arrival in 2015. After amassing a perfect record six fights into her career, the promotion decided it was time to create a Flyweight title and Macfarlane was a must.
MMAmania.com
X-Factor! Check out some UFC Vegas 59 main card predictions
This weekend (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to UFC Apex and Las Vegas, Nevada, for UFC Vegas 59. While the main event of Jamahal Hill vs. Thiago Santos and co-main battle between Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal both seem to promise violence, the rest of these match ups, well ... they leave something to be desired. Two Heavyweight contests and two women’s Flyweight bouts? What did the Las Vegas locals do to deserve such punishment? Oh, that’s right, it’s the culmination of the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
MMAmania.com
Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, A.J. McKee vs. Spike Carlyle set for Bellator 286 on Oct. 1
Current Bellator MMA Featherweight champion, Patricio Pitbull, is set to defend his title at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1, 2022, in Long Beach, Calif., but it won’t be against A.J. McKee, who will also be competing on the card. Pitbull will put his title on the line against Adam...
MMAmania.com
UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall undergoes surgery for torn MCL, torn meniscus, and ACL damage
UFC heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall suffered a severe knee injury in his technical knockout loss to fellow 265-pound bruiser Curtis Blaydes in the UFC London main event last month on ESPN+ and recently went under the knife to have the damage repaired. “Good morning, everybody. Today is surgery day,” Aspinall...
Comments / 0