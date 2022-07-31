Six graduating Monroe County 4-H youth awarded scholarships

westsidenewsny.com
New Principal Named at Middlesex Valley Primary School
The Middlesex Valley Primary School has a new principal. Karissa Schutt has been hired by the Marcus Whitman School District for the position. Schutt leaves the Geneva City School District, where she worked for 17 years and served as the director of their Head Start and Pre-K program. The Geneva...
Rochester farm wins 200k ‘Hometown Proud’ contest
Homestead for Hope is an inclusive community farm for workers both with and without disabilities.
Rochester church hosts basketball outreach program
This is the second year the church is hosting the basketball clinic.
Community safety commissioner being considered by city council
On July 21, 2022, Mayor Jacob Frey’s nomination of Cedric Alexander for Community Safety Commissioner was formally received by the city council, who is expected to vote on the appointment on Aug. 4 following a public hearing on Aug. 2. The creation of this position was approved on June...
WHEC TV-10
Five weeks before school and RCSD has 352 teacher vacancies
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Two years ago the Rochester City School District didn't have enough bus drivers to get every child to school on the first day of school. This year the problem is teachers. Five weeks from opening day and RCSD has nearly 400 teacher vacancies. "You know...
National Night Out community-building campaign to foster police-community partnerships
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Residents, police officers and city staff participated in "National Night Out" gatherings across the city of Rochester Tuesday night. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. "It gives...
Waterfront project in Henrietta aims to transform recreation by the Erie Canal
It's not just in Henrietta, either. There are other projects being planned in Brighton and other townships, and it's all part of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program.
President of Rochester Teachers Association cites hundreds of staff vacancies
"The number of teachers resigning is actually increasing every single day. So, we have a serious, serious problem," said Urbanski.
Rochester Teachers Union Declares Impasse in RCSD Negotiations
Negotiations between the Rochester City School District and the Rochester Teachers Association have apparently hit an impasse. The RTA has asked the state Public Employment Board to appoint an independent mediator to resolve the dispute. The teachers' contract expired at the end of June. Union president Adam Urbanski says teachers...
City leaders celebrate opening of Rundel Memorial Library north terrace
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a milestone and a new step in the Roc the Riverway Project. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace. Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham says the new site improves access to one of the city's natural landmarks.
ROC the Riverway: $10M in upgrades at Central Library of Rochester
The central piece, "Gateway," sits at the corner of South Avenue and Broad Street, and includes carvings of significant city symbols.
More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
PAB receives more than 100 complaints of police misconduct in first month
Deputy Chief Melody Harkness issued a monthly report showing a breakdown of the number of complaints received between June 20 and July 31.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
National Night Out in Rochester area Tuesday, Wednesday
Each quadrant will hold an event Tuesday evening, and the Town of Irondequoit will hold an event on Wednesday evening.
New York DEC issues drought watch in Monroe County, Wyoming County
Local public water suppliers are urged to assess the current situation, promote voluntary conservation, and take appropriate actions to manage risk.
Governor Hochul announces $682 million in financing for affordable housing
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Monday Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies were awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed affordable housing across New York State, and these new...
Owner of Newfane farm sanctuary charged with grand larceny, released
New York State Police said they were processing the arrest of Tracy Murphy, the owner of Asha's, on Tuesday morning.
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
Rochester Black Pride celebrates pride month
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - "Rochester Black Pride" held an event Sunday to celebrate pride month at Genesee Valley Park. They had all sorts of family-friendly activities, like kickball and volleyball, along with music from a live DJ. The event was free and open to the public. "We are different, we...
