Hilton, NY

Community Picnic & Flea Market at St. George’s

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 4 days ago
westsidenewsny.com

westsidenewsny.com

Greece Historical Society Event

The ROC – The Story of Rochester’s 100-Year-Old Airport. In this newly shared tale of Rochester, New York’s airport, discover why the City originally purchased Britton Field in 1921, how Charles Lindbergh’s 1927 visit impacted community leaders, and why Monroe County became involved in 1948. Read about some of Rochester’s flying pioneers and how the center of activity relocated from Scottsville Road to Brooks Avenue in 1953.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

The Frog Pond, full of Rochester history and memories, is for sale

Any diner can serve up a hot mug of coffee, an omelet or a burger, but The Frog Pond is uniquely Rochester — and it's packed with decades of local history. "It's this historical, special little bistro with so many Rochester memories," said current owner Kevin Crego, who is looking to sell the restaurant.
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Hilton, NY
WHEC TV-10

Whole Foods on Monroe Ave has opening date set

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — News10NBC has an update to a question many of you have been asking about the status of the construction project for the Whole Foods Supermarket currently going on in Brighton. We talked to the co-owner of the Whole Food Plaza who has some great news...
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

City leaders celebrate opening of Rundel Memorial Library north terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — City leaders are celebrating the completion of a milestone and a new step in the Roc the Riverway Project. Tuesday marked the grand opening of the Rundel Memorial Library North Terrace. Deputy Mayor Patrick Cunningham says the new site improves access to one of the city's natural landmarks.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Local chef mixes blues music with fine cuisine

Rochester chef Janella Betances is producing an event called "BBQ-n-Blues" for those who have the love of fine cuisine specifically made for their pallets and blues music. While Betances will be creating exotic cuisines along with smoked seafood medleys and cocktails, Rochester Music Hall of Fame inductee Joe Beard will be sharing the stage with his two sons Chris Beard, and Dwayne Beard.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Rosemary Bachmann

Sunday, July 31, 2022 at age 90. Predeceased by her parents, William and Margaret Bachmann; 8 siblings; and 3 nieces. Survived by her best friend of 72 years, Beth Carboni; her beloved little one, Olivia; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Rosemary retired from Art Craft Optical and was very devoted to her religion. Family and friends are invited to call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Wednesday 2-4pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 12pm at the Parish of the Holy Family at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4100 Lyell Rd. Rochester, NY 14606. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parish of the Holy Family or Hildebrandt Hospice.
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Jeanette Sadwick

Saturday, July 30, 2022 at age 96. Predeceased by her husband, Leonard; daughters, Susan Prevost and Donna Raeman; and son, David. Survived by her children, Robert (Carol), Leonard Jr. and James (Lugene); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother; Anthony Shaw; son-in-law, Dennis Prevost; and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Family and friends may call Thursday 4-7pm at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Friday 9:30am at St. Theodore’s Church, 168 Spencerport Rd. Rochester, NY 14606. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Black Pride celebrates pride month

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - "Rochester Black Pride" held an event Sunday to celebrate pride month at Genesee Valley Park. They had all sorts of family-friendly activities, like kickball and volleyball, along with music from a live DJ. The event was free and open to the public. "We are different, we...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More than 400 guests dressed in white to attend Trillium Health fundraiser

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Trillium Health's White Party is back to celebrate the progress made towards an AIDS-free generation. More than 400 guests, dressed in their best white outfits, will attend Trillium Health's largest fundraiser of the year on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. “The White Party is incredibly...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Rochester Awarded $116 Million For 2 Affordable Apartment Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies were awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. $70 million for Tailor Square in the city of Rochester. The project will convert the historic four-story manufacturing building home to Hickey Freeman into 134 affordable apartments, including 45 homes for seniors in need of support services.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bicyclist dies after hit-and run on Lake Ave.

Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a 19-year-old bicyclist has died from his injuries after being hit by a vehicle early Wednesday on Lake Avenue near Burley Road. They say the 19-year-old man was riding southbound just after midnight when he was hit by a vehicle coming the opposite direction. That vehicle did not stop.
ROCHESTER, NY
waer.org

Hundreds gather and show their respects to fallen Rochester officer

A solemn procession on Monday made its way into Rochester's Blue Cross Arena, as hundreds of officers from a variety of law enforcement agencies gathered both inside and outside that venue to remember 54 year-old Anthony Mazurkiewicz. The police officer was shot to death in Rochester last month as he...
ROCHESTER, NY

