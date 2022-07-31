Community Picnic & Flea Market at St. George’s

Sunday, July 31, 2022 at age 90. Predeceased by her parents, William and Margaret Bachmann; 8 siblings; and 3 nieces. Survived by her best friend of 72 years, Beth Carboni; her beloved little one, Olivia; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Rosemary retired from Art Craft Optical and was very devoted to her religion. Family and friends are invited to call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home Wednesday 2-4pm. Funeral Mass Thursday 12pm at the Parish of the Holy Family at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 4100 Lyell Rd. Rochester, NY 14606. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parish of the Holy Family or Hildebrandt Hospice.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO