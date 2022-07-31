westsidenewsny.com
Silver Creek man injured in car accident
HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man was seriously injured in a car accident in Hanover over the weekend, police say. Just after 8 p.m. on July 30, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on Hanover Rd. 30-year-old Michael Cagney of Silver Creek suffered “serious […]
Owner of Mid River Marina dead after crane accident in Town of Tonawanda
A spokesperson from National Grid said a crane operator, not connected to National Grid, died after hitting power lines.
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Crane operator killed in Tonawanda
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
Motorcycle collides with flatbed truck in Rochester, driver injured
Traffic will not be able to travel east or west on Ridgeway Avenue for the next hour.
WHEC TV-10
Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
NewsChannel 36
Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County
POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
13 WHAM
Greece man shot on Lake Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
13 WHAM
Four people from Rochester arrested following police chase across WNY
Lockport, N.Y. — Four people from Rochester face charges following a police pursuit in Niagara and Orleans counties. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 5 p.m. Tuesday reporting a larceny at Runnings on Transit Road in Lockport. A deputy spotted the vehicle, which fled and...
iheart.com
Greece Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting
A Greece man is recovering, after a shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood this afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg shortly before 2 outside a Lake Avenue store. He was taken to Rochester General in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No one is...
BPD investigating shooting on Bailey and Davidson Ave
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night on Bailey and Davidson Avenue.
Four Rochester natives arrested, led police on chase across two WNY counties
One woman is being charged with a felony, and three men with outstanding warrants were arrested in Orleans County after leading police on a chase from Lockport.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
chronicle-express.com
FROM PAGES PAST: 1972 - Hurricane Agnes flood receding
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
WHEC TV-10
State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
RFD investigating overnight house fire on Laser St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight Sunday on Laser Street at around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, single-family home. Firefighters say three hand lines were used to control and extinguish the fire. The house was not occupied when the fire broke out. A […]
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Supporters pay tribute to fallen Rochester police officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On the streets outside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Monday, no one wanted to be there. But police officers who gathered for the funeral of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz knew they had to be there out of respect to the fallen officer. Mazurkiewicz...
NYSP asking for help locating man in Dansville larceny investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police in Wayland are asking for assistance in locating an individual regarding recent larceny investigations in the Town of Dansville. NYSP is asking for assistance in identifying the man and the pickup truck pictured. Police said that the pickup appears to be an older model extended cab Ford […]
