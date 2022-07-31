ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockport, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Silver Creek man injured in car accident

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Silver Creek man was seriously injured in a car accident in Hanover over the weekend, police say. Just after 8 p.m. on July 30, deputies with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and EMS responded to a single vehicle crash on Hanover Rd. 30-year-old Michael Cagney of Silver Creek suffered “serious […]
SILVER CREEK, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Crane operator killed in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A crane operator in the Town of Tonawanda died after an incident at the Mid River Marina on Wednesday afternoon, according to a National Grid spokesman. National Grid says they received a call at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday that there was a motor vehicle accident involving poles and wires. National Grid turned […]
TONAWANDA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Manchester woman arrested for juror tampering

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Manchester woman was arrested on Friday for tampering with a juror. According to Canandaigua Police, it is alleged that on June 29, 2022, while on trial at the Ontario County Court House, Sheryl J. Cerroni, 56, intimidated a juror as she was walking into the courthouse.
MANCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Destroys Camper in Yates County

POTTER, N.Y. (WENY) - A fire that took place July 31st in the town of Potter destroyed a camper. Yates County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a camper fire in the town of Potter. The Potter Fire Department was able to put out the flames, but the camper was a complete loss.
YATES COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Greece man shot on Lake Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — A Greece man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city Monday. Officers from the Greece Police Department and deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a gas station on Lake Avenue, between Phelps Avenue and Emerson Street, around 1:45 p.m. Police found...
GREECE, NY
iheart.com

Greece Man Wounded in Rochester Shooting

A Greece man is recovering, after a shooting in the Edgerton neighborhood this afternoon. Police say the 30-year-old victim was shot in the leg shortly before 2 outside a Lake Avenue store. He was taken to Rochester General in a private vehicle and is expected to survive. No one is...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester's 2022 Carifest has been canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The annual Carifest Parade and Festival, to celebrate Caribbean culture in Rochester, has been canceled for 2022. The festival was scheduled to take place next weekend. The Rochester West Indian Festival Organization said the continued spread of COVID is the reason the festival has been...
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

FROM PAGES PAST: 1972 - Hurricane Agnes flood receding

The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
YATES COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RFD investigating overnight house fire on Laser St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire overnight Sunday on Laser Street at around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, single-family home. Firefighters say three hand lines were used to control and extinguish the fire. The house was not occupied when the fire broke out. A […]
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Supporters pay tribute to fallen Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — On the streets outside the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on Monday, no one wanted to be there. But police officers who gathered for the funeral of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz knew they had to be there out of respect to the fallen officer. Mazurkiewicz...
ROCHESTER, NY

