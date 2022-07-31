ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton Air Show’s final day: What to know about today’s show

By Thomas Gnau
dayton.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.dayton.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather

West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton tap room expected to open in September

Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
dayton.com

Seltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday

Seltzer Fest is back at Austin Landing Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 55 seltzers for guests to try. “Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer?,” noted the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “There are so many seltzers to try we thought how about Seltzer Fest.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend

Over 300 artists will be featured around downtown Dayton Saturday, Aug. 6 for Art in the City, the AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event. Slated from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., this community-minded showcase of the visual and performing arts will be celebrated through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Air Force#U S Navy Blue Angels#Dayton Air Show#Pavilion
dayton.com

Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend

Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
dayton.com

3 restaurants where the menus scream summer flavors

With Labor Day weekend just a month away, now is the time to savor the pool, the heat and all of the flavors of summer. Soak it all in, because it will be gone before you know it and a long, cold winter will take its place. Seasonal menus all...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Army
dayton.com

Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
MONROE, OH
dayton.com

Partly cloudy, hot today; Heat index above 100 expected Wednesday

It will be partly cloudy and hot today, with highs around 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will also be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 71 degrees. Wednesday will be breezy, sunny, hot and humid, pushing heat index values up as high as...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands

A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
DAYTON, OH
wvxu.org

Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?

Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible

Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy