Dayton Air Show’s final day: What to know about today’s show

This Small Ohio Town Was Named One of the Coolest Places in the U.S.Travel MavenYellow Springs, OH
Ohio State alum reflects on NASA career, honored to have the opportunityThe LanternTroy, OH
Anniversary of Ohio's Oregon District tragedy.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
JUST IN: Dayton food hall block party rescheduled due to weather
West Social Tap & Table’s celebratory block party has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 due to weather, according to a post on the food hall’s Facebook page. The block party celebrating the opening of Dayton’s first food hall was previously scheduled for Friday, Aug. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.
15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Two legendary British exports, “Jesus Christ Superstar” and Elvis Costello, top a diverse weekend of activities. On the visual arts front, The Contemporary Dayton celebrates the opening of “Waking Up: Biennial Member and Student Invitational” and downtown Dayton is the site of Art in the City, which features hundreds of local dancers, artists, musicians and other creatives.
New Dayton tap room expected to open in September
Little Fish Brewing Co. is located at 116 Webster Street in a former railroad warehouse in downtown Dayton’s Webster Station historic district. “We had looked at other spots and frankly they didn’t have the architectural character that this does,” Stockwell said. Little Fish Brewing Co. worked with...
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
Seltzer Fest returning to Austin Landing Saturday
Seltzer Fest is back at Austin Landing Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with over 55 seltzers for guests to try. “Who doesn’t love the refreshing taste of a nice cold seltzer?,” noted the Miami Valley Restaurant Association. “There are so many seltzers to try we thought how about Seltzer Fest.”
Day 1 of Dayton Air Show draws large crowd
"Oh my gosh, it's very emotional," Rachel Daniels from Columbus said. "Everyone should come see it at least once."
3-year Oregon District anniversary event set for today: ‘They are not forgotten’
Today will mark three years since a gunman attacked patrons at the Oregon District and many survivors and community members plan to gather there to honor those who were killed. The event, which is being hosted by the FUDGE Foundation, will take place between 6 and 8 p.m. near Blind...
Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend
Over 300 artists will be featured around downtown Dayton Saturday, Aug. 6 for Art in the City, the AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event. Slated from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., this community-minded showcase of the visual and performing arts will be celebrated through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and much more.
Multiple events to close Main Street and other downtown Dayton streets this weekend
Multiple Downtown Dayton roads will be closed this weekend due to the RiverScape Summer Music Series and Art in the City. From 1 to 11 p.m. Friday the following will be closed:. Monument Avenue from Jefferson Street to Patterson Boulevard. St. Clair Street from First Street to Monument Avenue. Harries...
Happy birthday Martin Sheen! What you should know about his history in Dayton
Martin Sheen was born on Aug. 3, 1940 in Dayton, and has become one of the biggest celebrities ever from the city. The Chaminade High School graduate told the Dayton Daily News in 1962 that he used the name Martin Sheen instead of his given Ramon Estevez because he was told his name sounded “too Puerto Rican.”
WATCH: Young cancer survivor cheered on as he runs bases at Dayton Dragons game
It was a home run for one young baseball fan who celebrated getting his life back after a battle with leukemia by running the bases Wednesday evening during the Dayton Dragons game. Beckett Richards, 8, of West Carrollton ran the bases with his big brother, Aiden, 12, after the third...
3 restaurants where the menus scream summer flavors
With Labor Day weekend just a month away, now is the time to savor the pool, the heat and all of the flavors of summer. Soak it all in, because it will be gone before you know it and a long, cold winter will take its place. Seasonal menus all...
Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe
The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
Mother-daughter duo purchases Ha Ha Pizza: ‘We’re looking forward to writing our own chapter here’
B.J. Walters, former owner of Ha Ha Pizza in Yellow Springs, has officially passed the torch to a new set of owners after being part of the restaurant for 25 years. Karen and Megan McDonald, a mother-daughter team from the Fairborn and Enon area, purchased the restaurant at the end of June.
Partly cloudy, hot today; Heat index above 100 expected Wednesday
It will be partly cloudy and hot today, with highs around 88 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Skies will also be partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 71 degrees. Wednesday will be breezy, sunny, hot and humid, pushing heat index values up as high as...
Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands
A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
Dayton commercial building catches fire
Dispatch reported that crews saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building on arrival.
Why are Cincinnati TV stations changing traffic reporters?
Today's traffic update: Expect to see Raven Richard do more traffic reporting for WCPO-TV, and to see more fill-ins on WLWT-TV during a national search to replace Cincinnati native Alanna Martella. Richard, hired three years ago as weekend weather forecaster, has been named the replacement for Sina Gebre-Ab, who left...
Showers, thunderstorms today; Damaging winds, heavy rain possible
Today will be rainy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and both becoming likely by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Some of the storms could bring damaging winds and heavy rain, which could damage trees, cause outages or cause local flooding.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
