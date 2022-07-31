Nervous About Swimming With Sharks? There’s A Product You Can Wear That Might Help.

1019therock.com
What’s Your Favorite Fair Food at the Northern Maine Fair?
There is truly nothing like fair food. The sights, the smells and the tastes. It hits us at a very deep level. What’s your favorite thing to get? Take our poll and let us know. You can select more than one thing, and add your own favorites too. The...
Mainers Now Eligible to Order Additional Free COVID-19 Tests
Maine residents may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits through Project Access COVID Tests (ACT), the Mills Administration announced on Wednesday. The project, launched in January, is a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state.
Watch a Maine Pilot’s Amazing Aim Dropping Water on a Wildfire
Maine Forest Ranger pilots are instrumental in fighting wildfires, like this one in Brassua Twp that destroyed 8 acres. Imagine yourself on a bicycle, riding along a really tall bridge. Underneath the bridge is a cupcake with a single candle burning. Your task is to tip a glass of water so that it extinguishes that candle, without stopping your forward progress. You have to allow for the speed at which you're moving and the distance from your cup to the candle. Oh yeah, and the wind. We can't forget the wind. The odds of making it are probably not great at all.
A Little Bit of Everything at Rods, Rides and Relics at the Northern Maine Fair
Rods, Rides and Relics at the Northern Maine Fair is New England's largest indoor transportation show. There are over 100 vehicles on display in The Forum. The cars go in on Friday, August 5 and the show is on Saturday and Sunday. Rick Guerrette, Vice President of the Fair, organizes the event. He told us about some of the features this year.
Did You Know Maine Amazingly Used to Be the Toothpick Capital of the World?
You think you know everything about where you live, and then the internet happened. I have lived in Maine for 38 of my 42 years (not counting five years of college out of state). I assume I have a great grasp on what makes this state what it is. However, sometimes you run into a fact that just absolutely floors you. Well, that happened to me recently.
Everything You Need To Know About Railcycling Through Maine
While there are a variety of ways to get around rural Maine, the most unique way has got to be on a "railcycle". According to this video posted by Fit Maine, the name pretty much says it all. They are two-seater frames that have two seats, two sets of pedals,...
What’s The Deal With Tornadoes in Maine?
Although, if you asked 10-year-old Meghan, she would have confidently told you “no way.” But, yes way, we do get tornadoes here in the Pine Tree State. Maine definitely isn’t known for its natural disasters and is more known for being one of the safest states in the country but that doesn’t stop us from getting twisters. Do they happen often? No, but we do get at least one every year.
Maine Marine Experts’ Tips on How to Safely Swim with Sharks
With more and more sharks being spotted off the coast of Maine, marine experts are offering some tips on how to stay safe. Let me be clear. I'm not saying that there are ways to stay safe in the water once you've spotted a shark. But the fact is, there are sharks in the ocean and an increasing number of the larger ones are heading to the coast of Maine for our abundance of seals. So it's vital that we learn more about how to have fun in the water while being mindful of the fact that we might be sharing the space with predators. In Maine, the risk of a shark attack is very small, but it's not impossible. This was, sadly, proven in 2020 when a woman visiting from New York City was fatally attacked by a Great White shark while swimming in a black wetsuit off Bailey Island. The death of Julie Dimperio Holowach was the first fatal shark attack in Maine's history.
Work at the Northern Maine Fair Continues for Opening Day, Presque Isle, Maine
Northern Maine Fair Association President, Lynwood Winslow, talked to Townsquare Media about the current phase of the fairgrounds and how things look going forward as the Fair fast approaches on August 4 - 7, 2022. PHOTOS. Take a look at the photos of the work in progress at the fairgrounds...
Game Wardens Recover Body of Drowning Victim in Western Maine
Maine Game Wardens on Wednesday recovered the body of a 55-year-old man who drowned after apparently falling out of his fishing boat on a pond in Oxford County. The Warden Service says 55-year-old Thomas Averill of Roxbury was fishing alone in a 14-foot aluminum boat on Ellis Pond Tuesday evening. At around 7:50 pm, people on shore noticed a boat moving across the pond with no one on board, according to spokesman Mark Latti.
MDOT Posts Reminder of Horse & Buggy on the Roads
The Maine Department of Transportation posted a reminder to their Facebook page on watching out for horses and buggies on the road. They included a link to the statutes in the state of Maine related to animals on a public way. See below. In Aroostook County, Maine, we are used...
Actor Steve Carell Spotted Vacationing and Dining in Maine
It is most definitely tourist season in Maine, which means people from all over the world are visiting Vacationland for the sights, the food, and the calm. One thing that has seemingly been missing this summer, however, is the celebrity sightings. Over the past few years, summers have been inundated with star sightings like celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, actor Seth Rogen, and multimedia icon Oprah Winfrey. We can now add actor Steve Carell to the list after he was spotted multiple times over the past couple of days in Portland and beyond.
Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – July 18 – 24
Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. On July 20th, Sgt. Clark was responding to Caribou to assist them with a call when he observed a pickup passing a car on Route 1 and then swerve back into the southbound lane. Sgt. Clark locked the vehicle’s speed at 90 mph in a posted 55 mph zone. The car that the truck had passed was within five feet of the truck’s rear bumper. Sgt. Clark turned around to stop the vehicles. Both vehicles stopped. Sgt. Clark learned that the truck came up on the car at a high rate of speed and then passed it. The driver of the car was catching up to the truck to write down the plate number. Sgt. Clark issued summonses to both drivers.
Death of 14-Year-Old Girl Ruled a Homicide, Mt. Vernon, Maine
The Maine State Police said the name of the 14-year-old girl found dead in her Mt. Vernon home on Monday, July 18 is Brooke McLaughlin. The homicide investigation continues. Police said no arrests have been made. Homicide Investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled the death of...
